CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

October 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Atthaya Thitikul


The 2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai field is headed by Jeeno Thitikul, Sei Young Kim, Nasa Hataoka and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, with the LPGA moving to China for the first event of the fall Asian swing. This is a 72-hole event with no cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. There are 81 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $315,000
2 $190,392
3 $138,116
4 $106,844
5 $85,997
6 $70,361
7 $58,895
8 $51,599
9 $46,387
10 $42,217
11 $39,089
12 $36,483
13 $34,189
14 $32,105
15 $30,228
16 $28,561
17 $27,102
18 $25,851
19 $24,809
20 $23,974
21 $23,142
22 $22,307
23 $21,474
24 $20,639
25 $19,910
26 $19,181
27 $18,449
28 $17,720
29 $16,991
30 $16,365
31 $15,740
32 $15,114
33 $14,489
34 $13,863
35 $13,343
36 $12,821
37 $12,301
38 $11,779
39 $11,257
40 $10,841
41 $10,424
42 $10,008
43 $9,589
44 $9,173
45 $8,860
46 $8,547
47 $8,235
48 $7,922
49 $7,609
50 $7,296
51 $7,089
52 $6,880
53 $6,670
54 $6,463
55 $6,254
56 $6,045
57 $5,838
58 $5,628
59 $5,421
60 $5,212
61 $5,109
62 $5,003
63 $4,899
64 $4,796
65 $4,690
66 $4,586
67 $4,483
68 $4,377
69 $4,274
70 $4,170
71 $4,118
72 $4,064
73 $4,013
74 $3,961
75 $3,913
76 $3,864
77 $3,815
78 $3,766
79 $3,718
80 $3,670
81 $3,623

