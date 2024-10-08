2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
October 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Hannah Green


The 2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Minhang District in Shanghai, China, from Oct. 10-13, 2024.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai field is headlined by the likes of Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 81-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 76th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to China for the start of the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed.

The field will be playing for a $2.1 million purse, with 17 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai field

PLAYER
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Jinghan Cui
Nicole Broch Estrup
Kristen Gillman
Hannah Green
Savannah Grewal
Nataliya Guseva
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Esther Henseleit
Wei-Ling Hsu
Jin Hee Im
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Jiwon Jeon
Yuai Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minami Katsu
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Sei Young Kim
Frida Kinhult
Alison Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
So Mi Lee
Lucy Li
Menghan Li
Shuying Li
Xiyu Lin
Mary Liu
Ruixin Liu
Yan Liu
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Leona Maguire
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Haruka Morita
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Yanhong Pan
Runzhi Pang
Alexa Pano
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Yijia Ren
Paula Reto
Mao Saigo
Hinako Shibuno
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Jeeno Thitikul
Albane Valenzuela
Miranda Wang
Zi Ge Wang
Zixuan Wang
Chanettee Wannasaen
Angel Yin
Ruoning Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Michelle Zhang
Rose Zhang
Weiwei Zhang
Alice Zhao
Shiyuan Zhou

Top 50 players in 2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai field

RANK PLAYER
4 Ruoning Yin
7 Hannah Green
9 Celine Boutier
11 Jeeno Thitikul
16 Minjee Lee
18 Xiyu Lin
22 Patty Tavatanakit
27 Alison Lee
30 Esther Henseleit
33 Angel Yin
34 Nasa Hataoka
36 Mao Saigo
39 Leona Maguire
40 Ariya Jutanugarn
41 Jin Hee Im
47 Sei Young Kim
50 Chanettee Wannasaen

