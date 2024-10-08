2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Minhang District in Shanghai, China, from Oct. 10-13, 2024.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai field is headlined by the likes of Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 81-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 76th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to China for the start of the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed.

The field will be playing for a $2.1 million purse, with 17 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai field

PLAYER Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Ssu-Chia Cheng Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Jinghan Cui Nicole Broch Estrup Kristen Gillman Hannah Green Savannah Grewal Nataliya Guseva Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Esther Henseleit Wei-Ling Hsu Jin Hee Im Mone Inami Caroline Inglis Jiwon Jeon Yuai Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minami Katsu A Lim Kim Auston Kim Sei Young Kim Frida Kinhult Alison Lee Mi Hyang Lee Minjee Lee So Mi Lee Lucy Li Menghan Li Shuying Li Xiyu Lin Mary Liu Ruixin Liu Yan Liu Yu Liu Gaby Lopez Leona Maguire Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Haruka Morita Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Yanhong Pan Runzhi Pang Alexa Pano Emily Kristine Pedersen Yijia Ren Paula Reto Mao Saigo Hinako Shibuno Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Jeeno Thitikul Albane Valenzuela Miranda Wang Zi Ge Wang Zixuan Wang Chanettee Wannasaen Angel Yin Ruoning Yin Xiaowen Yin Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Michelle Zhang Rose Zhang Weiwei Zhang Alice Zhao Shiyuan Zhou

