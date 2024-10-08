2024 Epson Tour final points list: Which 15 graduates got LPGA Tour cards?

With the conclusion of the 2024 Epson Tour Championship, the Epson Tour season ended, settling the fate and priority order of 15 LPGA Tour cards for the 2025 LPGA Tour season, which begins with the 2025 The Sentry.

Players competing on the Epson Tour spent the whole season accumulating Epson Tour points. Winners of the regular-season events earned 500 points with a win, and that figure increased to 650 points in the four Epson Tour Championship.

At the end of the Epson Tour Championship, the top 15 players in points earned LPGA Tour cards.

These 15 players mark the largest graduating class in Epson Tour history, with the top 10 players earning better status than players ranked 11th through 15th in the final standings.

2024 Epson Tour graduates