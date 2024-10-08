2024 Epson Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
October 8, 2024

October 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Heather Lin, who earned the big win in the final tournament of the season at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in Indian Wells, California.

Lin, in a must-win situation to earn an LPGA Tour card for 2025, prevailed by a shot over Ashley Lau on 16-under 268. A final-round 67 was good enough for the win and to earn enough points to be one of 15 players to earn LPGA Tour status thanks to the season-long points race.

Miranda Wang, Crystal Wang and Clariss Guce all finished in a tie for third place on 14-under 270.

Lin won the $43,125 winner's share of the $287,500 purse.

Epson Tour Championship recap notes

Lin got into the top 15 in the Race for the Card, earning 650 points in the final event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with63 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule has concluded for 2024.

2024 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Heather Lin -16 67 63 71 67 268 $43,125
2 Ashley Lau -15 68 69 66 66 269 $27,559
T3 Miranda Wang -14 70 68 66 66 270 $16,086
T3 Crystal Wang -14 70 65 67 68 270 $16,086
T3 Clariss Guce -14 64 68 70 68 270 $16,086
T6 Pornanong Phatlum -13 68 66 69 68 271 $9,539
T6 Madison Young -13 69 68 65 69 271 $9,539
T8 Ingrid Lindblad -12 67 71 67 67 272 $6,462
T8 Fatima Fernandez Cano -12 68 68 69 67 272 $6,462
T8 Lauren Stephenson -12 66 69 70 67 272 $6,462
T8 Hailee Cooper -12 64 68 71 69 272 $6,462
T8 Saki Baba -12 69 65 68 70 272 $6,462
T13 Samantha Wagner -11 73 66 68 66 273 $4,759
T13 Lindsey McCurdy -11 70 69 67 67 273 $4,759
T13 Kumkang Park -11 68 70 67 68 273 $4,759
T13 Amelia Garvey -11 66 68 71 68 273 $4,759
T17 Cassie Porter -9 70 70 66 69 275 $3,857
T17 Amy Lee -9 69 70 67 69 275 $3,857
T17 Yu Sang Hou -9 69 67 70 69 275 $3,857
T17 Soo Bin Joo -9 68 68 70 69 275 $3,857
T17 Benedetta Moresco -9 69 68 67 71 275 $3,857
T22 Lakareber Abe -8 68 73 71 64 276 $3,191
T22 Teresa Toscano -8 71 70 69 66 276 $3,191
T22 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -8 71 68 68 69 276 $3,191
T22 Mariel Galdiano -8 70 65 70 71 276 $3,191
T22 Dottie Ardina -8 67 68 70 71 276 $3,191
T22 Amelia Lewis -8 68 69 66 73 276 $3,191
T28 Minori Nagano -7 73 67 72 65 277 $2,451
T28 Dana Fall -7 73 67 71 66 277 $2,451
T28 Michelle Zhang -7 70 67 73 67 277 $2,451
T28 Becca Huffer -7 70 71 68 68 277 $2,451
T28 Britney Yada -7 72 69 66 70 277 $2,451
T28 Kate Smith Stroh -7 68 70 69 70 277 $2,451
T28 Maddie Szeryk -7 68 68 70 71 277 $2,451
T28 Amari Avery -7 71 68 66 72 277 $2,451
T28 Cynthia Lu -7 69 69 66 73 277 $2,451
T37 Maddie McCrary -6 72 69 69 68 278 $1,900
T37 Brooke Matthews -6 73 67 70 68 278 $1,900
T37 Laura Wearn -6 68 73 68 69 278 $1,900
T37 Yurika Tanida -6 66 73 70 69 278 $1,900
T37 Riley Smyth -6 68 72 66 72 278 $1,900
T42 Emma Broze -5 70 67 72 70 279 $1,626
T42 Valery Plata -5 69 67 72 71 279 $1,626
T42 Jessica Peng -5 67 72 68 72 279 $1,626
T42 Brianna Do -5 69 69 69 72 279 $1,626
T46 Leah John -4 72 69 71 68 280 $1,375
T46 Jenny Bae -4 71 70 71 68 280 $1,375
T46 Siri Patchana -4 68 70 72 70 280 $1,375
T46 Riley Rennell -4 69 72 68 71 280 $1,375
T46 Cydney Clanton -4 68 71 69 72 280 $1,375
T46 Lauren Cox -4 72 68 66 74 280 $1,375
T46 Yahui Zhang -4 67 69 68 76 280 $1,375
T53 Sophie Hausmann -3 74 67 71 69 281 $1,204
T53 Alice Duan -3 73 68 67 73 281 $1,204
T53 Brigitte Thibault -3 68 70 70 73 281 $1,204
56 Alana Uriell -2 66 69 76 71 282 $1,144
T57 Kristin Coleman -1 70 70 72 71 283 $1,100
T57 Jessica Porvasnik -1 71 70 70 72 283 $1,100
59 Beatrice Wallin 1 71 69 73 72 285 $1,055
T60 Amanda Doherty 2 70 71 73 72 286 $1,010
T60 Dorsey Addicks 2 73 67 74 72 286 $1,010
T60 Kathleen Scavo 2 72 66 74 74 286 $1,010
63 Alyaa Abdulghany 4 69 70 75 74 288 $980

