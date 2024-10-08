2024 Epson Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Heather Lin, who earned the big win in the final tournament of the season at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in Indian Wells, California.

Lin, in a must-win situation to earn an LPGA Tour card for 2025, prevailed by a shot over Ashley Lau on 16-under 268. A final-round 67 was good enough for the win and to earn enough points to be one of 15 players to earn LPGA Tour status thanks to the season-long points race.

Miranda Wang, Crystal Wang and Clariss Guce all finished in a tie for third place on 14-under 270.

Lin won the $43,125 winner's share of the $287,500 purse.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Epson Tour Championship recap notes

Lin got into the top 15 in the Race for the Card, earning 650 points in the final event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with63 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule has concluded for 2024.

2024 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details