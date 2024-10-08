2024 Epson Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Heather Lin, who earned the big win in the final tournament of the season at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in Indian Wells, California.
Lin, in a must-win situation to earn an LPGA Tour card for 2025, prevailed by a shot over Ashley Lau on 16-under 268. A final-round 67 was good enough for the win and to earn enough points to be one of 15 players to earn LPGA Tour status thanks to the season-long points race.
Miranda Wang, Crystal Wang and Clariss Guce all finished in a tie for third place on 14-under 270.
Lin won the $43,125 winner's share of the $287,500 purse.
Epson Tour Championship recap notes
Lin got into the top 15 in the Race for the Card, earning 650 points in the final event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with63 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The Epson Tour schedule has concluded for 2024.
2024 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Heather Lin
|-16
|67
|63
|71
|67
|268
|$43,125
|2
|Ashley Lau
|-15
|68
|69
|66
|66
|269
|$27,559
|T3
|Miranda Wang
|-14
|70
|68
|66
|66
|270
|$16,086
|T3
|Crystal Wang
|-14
|70
|65
|67
|68
|270
|$16,086
|T3
|Clariss Guce
|-14
|64
|68
|70
|68
|270
|$16,086
|T6
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-13
|68
|66
|69
|68
|271
|$9,539
|T6
|Madison Young
|-13
|69
|68
|65
|69
|271
|$9,539
|T8
|Ingrid Lindblad
|-12
|67
|71
|67
|67
|272
|$6,462
|
|T8
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-12
|68
|68
|69
|67
|272
|$6,462
|T8
|Lauren Stephenson
|-12
|66
|69
|70
|67
|272
|$6,462
|T8
|Hailee Cooper
|-12
|64
|68
|71
|69
|272
|$6,462
|T8
|Saki Baba
|-12
|69
|65
|68
|70
|272
|$6,462
|T13
|Samantha Wagner
|-11
|73
|66
|68
|66
|273
|$4,759
|T13
|Lindsey McCurdy
|-11
|70
|69
|67
|67
|273
|$4,759
|T13
|Kumkang Park
|-11
|68
|70
|67
|68
|273
|$4,759
|T13
|Amelia Garvey
|-11
|66
|68
|71
|68
|273
|$4,759
|
|T17
|Cassie Porter
|-9
|70
|70
|66
|69
|275
|$3,857
|T17
|Amy Lee
|-9
|69
|70
|67
|69
|275
|$3,857
|T17
|Yu Sang Hou
|-9
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|$3,857
|T17
|Soo Bin Joo
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$3,857
|T17
|Benedetta Moresco
|-9
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$3,857
|T22
|Lakareber Abe
|-8
|68
|73
|71
|64
|276
|$3,191
|T22
|Teresa Toscano
|-8
|71
|70
|69
|66
|276
|$3,191
|T22
|Kaitlyn Papp Budde
|-8
|71
|68
|68
|69
|276
|$3,191
|T22
|Mariel Galdiano
|-8
|70
|65
|70
|71
|276
|$3,191
|T22
|Dottie Ardina
|-8
|67
|68
|70
|71
|276
|$3,191
|T22
|Amelia Lewis
|-8
|68
|69
|66
|73
|276
|$3,191
|T28
|Minori Nagano
|-7
|73
|67
|72
|65
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Dana Fall
|-7
|73
|67
|71
|66
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Michelle Zhang
|-7
|70
|67
|73
|67
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Becca Huffer
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|68
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Britney Yada
|-7
|72
|69
|66
|70
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Kate Smith Stroh
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Maddie Szeryk
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|71
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Amari Avery
|-7
|71
|68
|66
|72
|277
|$2,451
|T28
|Cynthia Lu
|-7
|69
|69
|66
|73
|277
|$2,451
|T37
|Maddie McCrary
|-6
|72
|69
|69
|68
|278
|$1,900
|T37
|Brooke Matthews
|-6
|73
|67
|70
|68
|278
|$1,900
|T37
|Laura Wearn
|-6
|68
|73
|68
|69
|278
|$1,900
|T37
|Yurika Tanida
|-6
|66
|73
|70
|69
|278
|$1,900
|T37
|Riley Smyth
|-6
|68
|72
|66
|72
|278
|$1,900
|T42
|Emma Broze
|-5
|70
|67
|72
|70
|279
|$1,626
|T42
|Valery Plata
|-5
|69
|67
|72
|71
|279
|$1,626
|T42
|Jessica Peng
|-5
|67
|72
|68
|72
|279
|$1,626
|T42
|Brianna Do
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$1,626
|T46
|Leah John
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|68
|280
|$1,375
|T46
|Jenny Bae
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|68
|280
|$1,375
|T46
|Siri Patchana
|-4
|68
|70
|72
|70
|280
|$1,375
|T46
|Riley Rennell
|-4
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|$1,375
|T46
|Cydney Clanton
|-4
|68
|71
|69
|72
|280
|$1,375
|T46
|Lauren Cox
|-4
|72
|68
|66
|74
|280
|$1,375
|T46
|Yahui Zhang
|-4
|67
|69
|68
|76
|280
|$1,375
|T53
|Sophie Hausmann
|-3
|74
|67
|71
|69
|281
|$1,204
|T53
|Alice Duan
|-3
|73
|68
|67
|73
|281
|$1,204
|T53
|Brigitte Thibault
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|73
|281
|$1,204
|56
|Alana Uriell
|-2
|66
|69
|76
|71
|282
|$1,144
|T57
|Kristin Coleman
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|71
|283
|$1,100
|T57
|Jessica Porvasnik
|-1
|71
|70
|70
|72
|283
|$1,100
|59
|Beatrice Wallin
|1
|71
|69
|73
|72
|285
|$1,055
|T60
|Amanda Doherty
|2
|70
|71
|73
|72
|286
|$1,010
|T60
|Dorsey Addicks
|2
|73
|67
|74
|72
|286
|$1,010
|T60
|Kathleen Scavo
|2
|72
|66
|74
|74
|286
|$1,010
|63
|Alyaa Abdulghany
|4
|69
|70
|75
|74
|288
|$980