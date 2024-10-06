2024 Korn Ferry Tour final points list: Which 30 graduates got PGA Tour cards?

With the conclusion of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour season ended, settling the fate and priority order of 30 PGA Tour cards for the 2024 PGA Tour season, which begins with the 2025 The Sentry.

Players competing on the Korn Ferry Tour spent the whole season accumulating Korn Ferry Tour points. Winners of the regular-season events earned 500 points with a win, and that figure increased to 600 points in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

At the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the top 30 players in points earned PGA Tour cards.

The winner of the season-long race is fully exempt for the season ahead and get a spot in The Players Championship. Matt McCarty won the list of Korn Fetty Tour grads, so he is the only players NOT subject to the reshuffles in the PGA Tour priority order every six or so events. He is in his own priority order category for the season, ahead of the other graduates. Every other player is subject to the reshuffle.