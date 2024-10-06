2024 Korn Ferry Tour final points list: Which 30 graduates got PGA Tour cards?
CMC Featured Korn Ferry Tour

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Matt McCarty


With the conclusion of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour season ended, settling the fate and priority order of 30 PGA Tour cards for the 2024 PGA Tour season, which begins with the 2025 The Sentry.

Players competing on the Korn Ferry Tour spent the whole season accumulating Korn Ferry Tour points. Winners of the regular-season events earned 500 points with a win, and that figure increased to 600 points in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

At the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the top 30 players in points earned PGA Tour cards.

The winner of the season-long race is fully exempt for the season ahead and get a spot in The Players Championship. Matt McCarty won the list of Korn Fetty Tour grads, so he is the only players NOT subject to the reshuffles in the PGA Tour priority order every six or so events. He is in his own priority order category for the season, ahead of the other graduates. Every other player is subject to the reshuffle.

2024 Korn Ferry Tour graduates

POSITION PLAYER POINTS
1 Matt McCarty 2703.33
2 Max McGreevy 2149.329
3 Frankie Capan III 1792.771
4 Steven Fisk 1730.469
5 Tim Widing 1709.461
6 Taylor Dickson 1537.971
7 Brian Campbell 1511.958
8 Harry Higgs 1395.159
9 Thomas Rosenmueller 1390.168
10 William Mouw 1318.757
11 Quade Cummins 1271.107
12 Ryan Gerard 1261.805
13 Kevin Roy 1260.017
14 Cristobal Del Solar 1218.81
15 Kevin Velo 1142.649
16 Braden Thornberry 1117.27
17 Paul Peterson 1049.975
18 Isaiah Salinda 1049.302
19 Karl Vilips 1019.933
20 Jackson Suber 1019.254
21 Jeremy Paul 999.565
22 Mason Andersen 983.122
23 John Pak 961.845
24 Kris Ventura 955.04
25 Kaito Onishi 854.548
26 Ricky Castillo 822.704
27 Trevor Cone 819.014
28 Danny Walker 815.357
29 Aldrich Potgieter 811.839
30 Noah Goodwin 807.698

