2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured Korn Ferry Tour

2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FRENCH LICK, INDIANA - OCTOBER 06: Tournament winner Braden Thornberry poses with the trophy during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at French Lick Golf Resort on October 06, 2024 in French Lick, Indiana. (Photo by Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)


The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Braden Thornberry, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana.

Thornberry secured a huge win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot victory over Doc Redman, Brian Campbell and Alistair Docherty on 9-under 279.

The win earned Thornberry a PGA Tour card for 2025, moving him inside the top 30 in the season-long points standings. Redman had to win effectively to earn a card this week and was denied, while Zach Bauchou led most of the way but shot 76 in the final round to miss out on a card by finishing inside the top 4.

Thornberry won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Thornberry earned 12.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earned PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week, there was no cut for the 74-player field in the final event of the season.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has concluded, with PGA Tour Q-School to be conducted in Florida.

2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Braden Thornberry -9 71 72 70 66 279 $270,000
T2 Alistair Docherty -8 70 69 73 68 280 $97,175
T2 Brian Campbell -8 73 70 67 70 280 $97,175
T2 Doc Redman -8 68 70 70 72 280 $97,175
T5 Thomas Rosenmueller -7 67 74 70 70 281 $52,875
T5 Frankie Capan III -7 69 69 72 71 281 $52,875
T7 Kris Ventura -6 70 70 74 68 282 $44,625
T7 Max McGreevy -6 69 74 69 70 282 $44,625
T9 Jackson Suber -5 70 74 68 71 283 $35,906
T9 Jeremy Paul -5 69 71 71 72 283 $35,906
T9 Taylor Dickson -5 70 70 71 72 283 $35,906
T9 Zach Bauchou -5 68 66 73 76 283 $35,906
T13 Mason Andersen -4 74 69 70 71 284 $26,355
T13 Kaito Onishi -4 73 70 70 71 284 $26,355
T13 Roberto Díaz -4 70 69 74 71 284 $26,355
T13 Kevin Roy -4 72 74 66 72 284 $26,355
T13 Quade Cummins -4 71 70 71 72 284 $26,355
T18 S.Y. Noh -3 70 71 70 74 285 $20,925
T18 Daniel Summerhays -3 73 69 68 75 285 $20,925
T20 Karl Vilips -2 75 70 71 70 286 $16,290
T20 Emilio Gonzalez -2 71 70 74 71 286 $16,290
T20 Steven Fisk -2 76 67 71 72 286 $16,290
T20 Brandon Harkins -2 72 71 70 73 286 $16,290
T20 Pontus Nyholm -2 73 68 69 76 286 $16,290
T25 Kevin Velo -1 75 74 70 68 287 $11,824
T25 Tanner Gore -1 73 71 71 72 287 $11,824
T25 Richy Werenski -1 74 72 68 73 287 $11,824
T25 Jack Maguire -1 71 73 70 73 287 $11,824
T29 John VanDerLaan E 74 69 75 70 288 $9,810
T29 Wil Bateman E 74 69 74 71 288 $9,810
T29 Trevor Cone E 73 74 68 73 288 $9,810
T29 Nelson Ledesma E 72 68 73 75 288 $9,810
T33 Jacob Solomon 1 71 70 78 70 289 $8,235
T33 Austin Hitt 1 69 73 75 72 289 $8,235
T33 Tim Widing 1 74 70 71 74 289 $8,235
T33 Cole Hammer 1 73 68 74 74 289 $8,235
T33 Alvaro Ortiz 1 68 71 75 75 289 $8,235
T33 Mitchell Meissner 1 73 70 70 76 289 $8,235
39 Davis Chatfield 2 73 73 73 71 290 $7,200
T40 Aldrich Potgieter 3 74 71 77 69 291 $6,825
T40 Rob Oppenheim 3 76 72 72 71 291 $6,825
T40 Thomas Walsh 3 73 72 74 72 291 $6,825
T40 Brandon Crick 3 73 72 74 72 291 $6,825
T44 Trent Phillips 4 75 75 73 69 292 $6,129
T44 Trey Winstead 4 73 71 77 71 292 $6,129
T44 Dan McCarthy 4 74 76 70 72 292 $6,129
T44 Noah Goodwin 4 74 71 74 73 292 $6,129
T44 Michael Johnson 4 73 72 73 74 292 $6,129
T44 Ryan Gerard 4 68 74 73 77 292 $6,129
T44 Tommy Gainey 4 73 76 64 79 292 $6,129
T51 Étienne Papineau 5 74 73 74 72 293 $5,766
T51 Ricky Castillo 5 75 74 70 74 293 $5,766
T51 Cody Blick 5 74 68 75 76 293 $5,766
T51 Kyle Westmoreland 5 70 74 70 79 293 $5,766
T51 Joe Weiler 5 73 70 71 79 293 $5,766
T56 Hank Lebioda 6 70 72 75 77 294 $5,655
T56 Rick Lamb 6 69 72 74 79 294 $5,655
T58 Isaiah Salinda 7 74 76 72 73 295 $5,565
T58 Myles Creighton 7 75 75 71 74 295 $5,565
T58 Danny Walker 7 72 73 76 74 295 $5,565
T58 Tano Goya 7 78 72 70 75 295 $5,565
62 Ross Steelman 8 74 77 73 72 296 $5,490
T63 William Mouw 9 74 72 78 73 297 $5,445
T63 Seth Reeves 9 72 75 72 78 297 $5,445
T65 Davis Shore 10 77 77 69 75 298 $5,385
T65 Sam Bennett 10 72 75 73 78 298 $5,385
67 Matt Atkins 11 75 73 75 76 299 $5,340
68 Dalton Ward 12 77 74 75 74 300 $5,310
T69 Paul Peterson 13 76 74 76 75 301 $5,265
T69 Harry Higgs 13 74 75 75 77 301 $5,265
T71 Carter Jenkins 14 77 76 75 74 302 $5,205
T71 John Pak 14 80 74 72 76 302 $5,205
73 Cristobal Del Solar 15 74 75 74 80 303 $5,160
74 Patrick Cover 16 74 79 74 77 304 $5,130

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.