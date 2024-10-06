2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Braden Thornberry, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana.
Thornberry secured a huge win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot victory over Doc Redman, Brian Campbell and Alistair Docherty on 9-under 279.
The win earned Thornberry a PGA Tour card for 2025, moving him inside the top 30 in the season-long points standings. Redman had to win effectively to earn a card this week and was denied, while Zach Bauchou led most of the way but shot 76 in the final round to miss out on a card by finishing inside the top 4.
Thornberry won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Thornberry earned 12.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earned PGA Tour cards for 2025.
This week, there was no cut for the 74-player field in the final event of the season.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has concluded, with PGA Tour Q-School to be conducted in Florida.
2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Braden Thornberry
|-9
|71
|72
|70
|66
|279
|$270,000
|T2
|Alistair Docherty
|-8
|70
|69
|73
|68
|280
|$97,175
|T2
|Brian Campbell
|-8
|73
|70
|67
|70
|280
|$97,175
|T2
|Doc Redman
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$97,175
|T5
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-7
|67
|74
|70
|70
|281
|$52,875
|T5
|Frankie Capan III
|-7
|69
|69
|72
|71
|281
|$52,875
|T7
|Kris Ventura
|-6
|70
|70
|74
|68
|282
|$44,625
|T7
|Max McGreevy
|-6
|69
|74
|69
|70
|282
|$44,625
|
|T9
|Jackson Suber
|-5
|70
|74
|68
|71
|283
|$35,906
|T9
|Jeremy Paul
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|72
|283
|$35,906
|T9
|Taylor Dickson
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|72
|283
|$35,906
|T9
|Zach Bauchou
|-5
|68
|66
|73
|76
|283
|$35,906
|T13
|Mason Andersen
|-4
|74
|69
|70
|71
|284
|$26,355
|T13
|Kaito Onishi
|-4
|73
|70
|70
|71
|284
|$26,355
|T13
|Roberto Díaz
|-4
|70
|69
|74
|71
|284
|$26,355
|T13
|Kevin Roy
|-4
|72
|74
|66
|72
|284
|$26,355
|
|T13
|Quade Cummins
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|72
|284
|$26,355
|T18
|S.Y. Noh
|-3
|70
|71
|70
|74
|285
|$20,925
|T18
|Daniel Summerhays
|-3
|73
|69
|68
|75
|285
|$20,925
|T20
|Karl Vilips
|-2
|75
|70
|71
|70
|286
|$16,290
|T20
|Emilio Gonzalez
|-2
|71
|70
|74
|71
|286
|$16,290
|T20
|Steven Fisk
|-2
|76
|67
|71
|72
|286
|$16,290
|T20
|Brandon Harkins
|-2
|72
|71
|70
|73
|286
|$16,290
|T20
|Pontus Nyholm
|-2
|73
|68
|69
|76
|286
|$16,290
|T25
|Kevin Velo
|-1
|75
|74
|70
|68
|287
|$11,824
|T25
|Tanner Gore
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|72
|287
|$11,824
|T25
|Richy Werenski
|-1
|74
|72
|68
|73
|287
|$11,824
|T25
|Jack Maguire
|-1
|71
|73
|70
|73
|287
|$11,824
|T29
|John VanDerLaan
|E
|74
|69
|75
|70
|288
|$9,810
|T29
|Wil Bateman
|E
|74
|69
|74
|71
|288
|$9,810
|T29
|Trevor Cone
|E
|73
|74
|68
|73
|288
|$9,810
|T29
|Nelson Ledesma
|E
|72
|68
|73
|75
|288
|$9,810
|T33
|Jacob Solomon
|1
|71
|70
|78
|70
|289
|$8,235
|T33
|Austin Hitt
|1
|69
|73
|75
|72
|289
|$8,235
|T33
|Tim Widing
|1
|74
|70
|71
|74
|289
|$8,235
|T33
|Cole Hammer
|1
|73
|68
|74
|74
|289
|$8,235
|T33
|Alvaro Ortiz
|1
|68
|71
|75
|75
|289
|$8,235
|T33
|Mitchell Meissner
|1
|73
|70
|70
|76
|289
|$8,235
|39
|Davis Chatfield
|2
|73
|73
|73
|71
|290
|$7,200
|T40
|Aldrich Potgieter
|3
|74
|71
|77
|69
|291
|$6,825
|T40
|Rob Oppenheim
|3
|76
|72
|72
|71
|291
|$6,825
|T40
|Thomas Walsh
|3
|73
|72
|74
|72
|291
|$6,825
|T40
|Brandon Crick
|3
|73
|72
|74
|72
|291
|$6,825
|T44
|Trent Phillips
|4
|75
|75
|73
|69
|292
|$6,129
|T44
|Trey Winstead
|4
|73
|71
|77
|71
|292
|$6,129
|T44
|Dan McCarthy
|4
|74
|76
|70
|72
|292
|$6,129
|T44
|Noah Goodwin
|4
|74
|71
|74
|73
|292
|$6,129
|T44
|Michael Johnson
|4
|73
|72
|73
|74
|292
|$6,129
|T44
|Ryan Gerard
|4
|68
|74
|73
|77
|292
|$6,129
|T44
|Tommy Gainey
|4
|73
|76
|64
|79
|292
|$6,129
|T51
|Étienne Papineau
|5
|74
|73
|74
|72
|293
|$5,766
|T51
|Ricky Castillo
|5
|75
|74
|70
|74
|293
|$5,766
|T51
|Cody Blick
|5
|74
|68
|75
|76
|293
|$5,766
|T51
|Kyle Westmoreland
|5
|70
|74
|70
|79
|293
|$5,766
|T51
|Joe Weiler
|5
|73
|70
|71
|79
|293
|$5,766
|T56
|Hank Lebioda
|6
|70
|72
|75
|77
|294
|$5,655
|T56
|Rick Lamb
|6
|69
|72
|74
|79
|294
|$5,655
|T58
|Isaiah Salinda
|7
|74
|76
|72
|73
|295
|$5,565
|T58
|Myles Creighton
|7
|75
|75
|71
|74
|295
|$5,565
|T58
|Danny Walker
|7
|72
|73
|76
|74
|295
|$5,565
|T58
|Tano Goya
|7
|78
|72
|70
|75
|295
|$5,565
|62
|Ross Steelman
|8
|74
|77
|73
|72
|296
|$5,490
|T63
|William Mouw
|9
|74
|72
|78
|73
|297
|$5,445
|T63
|Seth Reeves
|9
|72
|75
|72
|78
|297
|$5,445
|T65
|Davis Shore
|10
|77
|77
|69
|75
|298
|$5,385
|T65
|Sam Bennett
|10
|72
|75
|73
|78
|298
|$5,385
|67
|Matt Atkins
|11
|75
|73
|75
|76
|299
|$5,340
|68
|Dalton Ward
|12
|77
|74
|75
|74
|300
|$5,310
|T69
|Paul Peterson
|13
|76
|74
|76
|75
|301
|$5,265
|T69
|Harry Higgs
|13
|74
|75
|75
|77
|301
|$5,265
|T71
|Carter Jenkins
|14
|77
|76
|75
|74
|302
|$5,205
|T71
|John Pak
|14
|80
|74
|72
|76
|302
|$5,205
|73
|Cristobal Del Solar
|15
|74
|75
|74
|80
|303
|$5,160
|74
|Patrick Cover
|16
|74
|79
|74
|77
|304
|$5,130