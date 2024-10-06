2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Braden Thornberry, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana.

Thornberry secured a huge win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot victory over Doc Redman, Brian Campbell and Alistair Docherty on 9-under 279.

The win earned Thornberry a PGA Tour card for 2025, moving him inside the top 30 in the season-long points standings. Redman had to win effectively to earn a card this week and was denied, while Zach Bauchou led most of the way but shot 76 in the final round to miss out on a card by finishing inside the top 4.

Thornberry won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.