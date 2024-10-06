2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Hatton won the DP World Tour pro-am event for the third time in his career, holding off Nicolas Colsaerts for a one-shot win on 24-under 264. Hatton got up-and-down on the 18th hole at the Old Course, where the final round was played, to secure the victory.

Tommy Fleetwood finished alone in third place, three shots behind Hatton.

Hatton won the €739,482.05 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.