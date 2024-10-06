2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
Hatton won the DP World Tour pro-am event for the third time in his career, holding off Nicolas Colsaerts for a one-shot win on 24-under 264. Hatton got up-and-down on the 18th hole at the Old Course, where the final round was played, to secure the victory.
Tommy Fleetwood finished alone in third place, three shots behind Hatton.
Hatton won the €739,482.05 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes
Hatton earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 38.8 Official World Golf Ranking points.
There was a 54-hole cut, with 71 of 168 starting players finishing the event in the 37th completed event of the season.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 FedEx Open de France.
2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-24
|65
|68
|61
|70
|264
|€739,482.05
|2
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-23
|65
|65
|65
|70
|265
|€478,488.38
|3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-21
|68
|65
|67
|67
|267
|€274,043.35
|T4
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-19
|68
|70
|61
|70
|269
|€184,725.52
|T4
|David Puig
|-19
|68
|70
|63
|68
|269
|€184,725.52
|T4
|Robin Williams
|-19
|66
|66
|71
|66
|269
|€184,725.52
|T7
|Haotong Li
|-18
|67
|69
|65
|69
|270
|€112,227.28
|T7
|Jon Rahm
|-18
|65
|71
|65
|69
|270
|€112,227.28
|
|T7
|Tom Vaillant
|-18
|64
|69
|64
|73
|270
|€112,227.28
|T10
|Matthew Jordan
|-17
|68
|70
|63
|70
|271
|€83,517.97
|T10
|Brooks Koepka
|-17
|71
|64
|69
|67
|271
|€83,517.97
|T12
|Dean Burmester
|-16
|69
|68
|68
|67
|272
|€64,502.72
|T12
|Darren Fichardt
|-16
|61
|70
|70
|71
|272
|€64,502.72
|T12
|Kazuma Kobori
|-16
|70
|70
|67
|65
|272
|€64,502.72
|T12
|Shane Lowry
|-16
|68
|70
|68
|66
|272
|€64,502.72
|T12
|Alex Noren
|-16
|71
|71
|64
|66
|272
|€64,502.72
|
|T12
|Niklas Norgaard
|-16
|70
|72
|65
|65
|272
|€64,502.72
|T12
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-16
|67
|70
|66
|69
|272
|€64,502.72
|T19
|Louis Albertse
|-15
|71
|68
|67
|67
|273
|€50,023.79
|T19
|Jorge Campillo
|-15
|67
|67
|70
|69
|273
|€50,023.79
|T19
|David Micheluzzi
|-15
|64
|70
|70
|69
|273
|€50,023.79
|T19
|Yannik Paul
|-15
|68
|66
|71
|68
|273
|€50,023.79
|T19
|Adrien Saddier
|-15
|65
|70
|68
|70
|273
|€50,023.79
|T19
|Peter Uihlein
|-15
|69
|65
|67
|72
|273
|€50,023.79
|T25
|James Ashfield
|-14
|64
|69
|67
|74
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Jens Dantorp
|-14
|64
|68
|70
|72
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Padraig Harrington
|-14
|67
|70
|68
|69
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Daniel Hillier
|-14
|63
|69
|70
|72
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Scott Jamieson
|-14
|63
|72
|70
|69
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Robert Macintyre
|-14
|67
|72
|65
|70
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Rory Mcilroy
|-14
|69
|69
|68
|68
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Andrew Putnam
|-14
|67
|69
|70
|68
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Maximilian Rottluff
|-14
|69
|67
|71
|67
|274
|€39,366.54
|T25
|Callum Shinkwin
|-14
|70
|71
|66
|67
|274
|€39,366.54
|T35
|Matthew Baldwin
|-13
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|€28,763.68
|T35
|Todd Clements
|-13
|66
|71
|69
|69
|275
|€28,763.68
|T35
|Grant Forrest
|-13
|69
|68
|69
|69
|275
|€28,763.68
|T35
|Branden Grace
|-13
|67
|68
|68
|72
|275
|€28,763.68
|T35
|Joost Luiten
|-13
|67
|65
|71
|72
|275
|€28,763.68
|T35
|Patrick Reed
|-13
|70
|68
|67
|70
|275
|€28,763.68
|T35
|Jordan Smith
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|€28,763.68
|T35
|Connor Syme
|-13
|67
|67
|71
|70
|275
|€28,763.68
|T43
|Marcus Armitage
|-12
|69
|70
|66
|71
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Matthis Besard
|-12
|67
|67
|71
|71
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Sam Jones
|-12
|67
|71
|67
|71
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Francesco Laporta
|-12
|66
|68
|72
|70
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Richard Mansell
|-12
|69
|65
|72
|70
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Tom Mckibbin
|-12
|70
|68
|66
|72
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Wilco Nienaber
|-12
|69
|70
|67
|70
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|John Parry
|-12
|65
|71
|70
|70
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Matthew Southgate
|-12
|64
|71
|68
|73
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Matt Wallace
|-12
|71
|66
|68
|71
|276
|€20,444.50
|T43
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-12
|69
|67
|70
|70
|276
|€20,444.50
|T54
|Daniel Brown
|-11
|67
|70
|67
|73
|277
|€13,919.66
|T54
|Cameron John
|-11
|62
|68
|74
|73
|277
|€13,919.66
|T54
|Thriston Lawrence
|-11
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|€13,919.66
|T54
|Yurav Premlall
|-11
|66
|68
|73
|70
|277
|€13,919.66
|T54
|Robert Rock
|-11
|72
|68
|67
|70
|277
|€13,919.66
|T54
|Lorenzo Scalise
|-11
|69
|69
|67
|72
|277
|€13,919.66
|T54
|Jesper Svensson
|-11
|68
|70
|68
|71
|277
|€13,919.66
|61
|Justin Harding
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|72
|278
|€12,179.70
|62
|Matthieu Pavon
|-9
|70
|69
|67
|73
|279
|€11,744.71
|63
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-8
|72
|72
|63
|73
|280
|€11,309.73
|T64
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-7
|70
|67
|70
|74
|281
|€10,222.25
|T64
|Sung Kang
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|74
|281
|€10,222.25
|T64
|David Law
|-7
|64
|67
|75
|75
|281
|€10,222.25
|T64
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-7
|68
|71
|68
|74
|281
|€10,222.25
|T68
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-6
|66
|75
|66
|75
|282
|€8,156.05
|T68
|Sean Crocker
|-6
|67
|70
|69
|76
|282
|€8,156.05
|T68
|James Nicholas
|-6
|68
|71
|68
|75
|282
|€8,156.05
|T68
|Adrian Otaegui
|-6
|67
|69
|71
|75
|282
|€8,156.05