2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Tyrrell Hatton


The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Hatton won the DP World Tour pro-am event for the third time in his career, holding off Nicolas Colsaerts for a one-shot win on 24-under 264. Hatton got up-and-down on the 18th hole at the Old Course, where the final round was played, to secure the victory.

Tommy Fleetwood finished alone in third place, three shots behind Hatton.

Hatton won the €739,482.05 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes

Hatton earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 38.8 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 54-hole cut, with 71 of 168 starting players finishing the event in the 37th completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 FedEx Open de France.

2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tyrrell Hatton -24 65 68 61 70 264 €739,482.05
2 Nicolas Colsaerts -23 65 65 65 70 265 €478,488.38
3 Tommy Fleetwood -21 68 65 67 67 267 €274,043.35
T4 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -19 68 70 61 70 269 €184,725.52
T4 David Puig -19 68 70 63 68 269 €184,725.52
T4 Robin Williams -19 66 66 71 66 269 €184,725.52
T7 Haotong Li -18 67 69 65 69 270 €112,227.28
T7 Jon Rahm -18 65 71 65 69 270 €112,227.28
T7 Tom Vaillant -18 64 69 64 73 270 €112,227.28
T10 Matthew Jordan -17 68 70 63 70 271 €83,517.97
T10 Brooks Koepka -17 71 64 69 67 271 €83,517.97
T12 Dean Burmester -16 69 68 68 67 272 €64,502.72
T12 Darren Fichardt -16 61 70 70 71 272 €64,502.72
T12 Kazuma Kobori -16 70 70 67 65 272 €64,502.72
T12 Shane Lowry -16 68 70 68 66 272 €64,502.72
T12 Alex Noren -16 71 71 64 66 272 €64,502.72
T12 Niklas Norgaard -16 70 72 65 65 272 €64,502.72
T12 Thorbjørn Olesen -16 67 70 66 69 272 €64,502.72
T19 Louis Albertse -15 71 68 67 67 273 €50,023.79
T19 Jorge Campillo -15 67 67 70 69 273 €50,023.79
T19 David Micheluzzi -15 64 70 70 69 273 €50,023.79
T19 Yannik Paul -15 68 66 71 68 273 €50,023.79
T19 Adrien Saddier -15 65 70 68 70 273 €50,023.79
T19 Peter Uihlein -15 69 65 67 72 273 €50,023.79
T25 James Ashfield -14 64 69 67 74 274 €39,366.54
T25 Jens Dantorp -14 64 68 70 72 274 €39,366.54
T25 Padraig Harrington -14 67 70 68 69 274 €39,366.54
T25 Daniel Hillier -14 63 69 70 72 274 €39,366.54
T25 Scott Jamieson -14 63 72 70 69 274 €39,366.54
T25 Robert Macintyre -14 67 72 65 70 274 €39,366.54
T25 Rory Mcilroy -14 69 69 68 68 274 €39,366.54
T25 Andrew Putnam -14 67 69 70 68 274 €39,366.54
T25 Maximilian Rottluff -14 69 67 71 67 274 €39,366.54
T25 Callum Shinkwin -14 70 71 66 67 274 €39,366.54
T35 Matthew Baldwin -13 67 69 70 69 275 €28,763.68
T35 Todd Clements -13 66 71 69 69 275 €28,763.68
T35 Grant Forrest -13 69 68 69 69 275 €28,763.68
T35 Branden Grace -13 67 68 68 72 275 €28,763.68
T35 Joost Luiten -13 67 65 71 72 275 €28,763.68
T35 Patrick Reed -13 70 68 67 70 275 €28,763.68
T35 Jordan Smith -13 68 67 68 72 275 €28,763.68
T35 Connor Syme -13 67 67 71 70 275 €28,763.68
T43 Marcus Armitage -12 69 70 66 71 276 €20,444.50
T43 Matthis Besard -12 67 67 71 71 276 €20,444.50
T43 Sam Jones -12 67 71 67 71 276 €20,444.50
T43 Francesco Laporta -12 66 68 72 70 276 €20,444.50
T43 Richard Mansell -12 69 65 72 70 276 €20,444.50
T43 Tom Mckibbin -12 70 68 66 72 276 €20,444.50
T43 Wilco Nienaber -12 69 70 67 70 276 €20,444.50
T43 John Parry -12 65 71 70 70 276 €20,444.50
T43 Matthew Southgate -12 64 71 68 73 276 €20,444.50
T43 Matt Wallace -12 71 66 68 71 276 €20,444.50
T43 Fabrizio Zanotti -12 69 67 70 70 276 €20,444.50
T54 Daniel Brown -11 67 70 67 73 277 €13,919.66
T54 Cameron John -11 62 68 74 73 277 €13,919.66
T54 Thriston Lawrence -11 68 70 69 70 277 €13,919.66
T54 Yurav Premlall -11 66 68 73 70 277 €13,919.66
T54 Robert Rock -11 72 68 67 70 277 €13,919.66
T54 Lorenzo Scalise -11 69 69 67 72 277 €13,919.66
T54 Jesper Svensson -11 68 70 68 71 277 €13,919.66
61 Justin Harding -10 69 70 67 72 278 €12,179.70
62 Matthieu Pavon -9 70 69 67 73 279 €11,744.71
63 Shubhankar Sharma -8 72 72 63 73 280 €11,309.73
T64 Alex Fitzpatrick -7 70 67 70 74 281 €10,222.25
T64 Sung Kang -7 68 70 69 74 281 €10,222.25
T64 David Law -7 64 67 75 75 281 €10,222.25
T64 Sebastian Söderberg -7 68 71 68 74 281 €10,222.25
T68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -6 66 75 66 75 282 €8,156.05
T68 Sean Crocker -6 67 70 69 76 282 €8,156.05
T68 James Nicholas -6 68 71 68 75 282 €8,156.05
T68 Adrian Otaegui -6 67 69 71 75 282 €8,156.05

