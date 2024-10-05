2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship purse, winner's share, Korn Ferry Tour prize money payout
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, Korn Ferry Tour prize money payout

October 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Max McGreevy SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: Max McGreevy poses with the Memorial Health Championship trophy after winning the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 30, 2024 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)


The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship purse is set for $1,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field is headed by the likes of Tim Widing, Max McGreevy, Taylor Dickson and more.

The event is played this year at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana. The 74-player field does not face a cut this week, as this is the season-ending event on the schedule reserved for the top 75 players in the standings.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 600 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 26th event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a winner earning 600 Korn Ferry Tour points.

On the Road to French Lick, the top 30 players at the end of the 2024 season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will also earn approximately 11.3 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $135,000
3 $90,000
4 $66,525
5 $55,500
6 $50,250
7 $46,500
8 $42,750
9 $39,750
10 $37,125
11 $34,500
12 $32,250
13 $30,000
14 $27,750
15 $26,175
16 $24,675
17 $23,175
18 $21,675
19 $20,175
20 $18,675
21 $17,475
22 $16,275
23 $15,075
24 $13,950
25 $12,840
26 $12,135
27 $11,460
28 $10,860
29 $10,410
30 $9,960
31 $9,585
32 $9,285
33 $8,985
34 $8,685
35 $8,385
36 $8,085
37 $7,785
38 $7,485
39 $7,200
40 $7,050
41 $6,900
42 $6,750
43 $6,600
44 $6,450
45 $6,300
46 $6,150
47 $6,090
48 $6,030
49 $5,970
50 $5,910
51 $5,850
52 $5,790
53 $5,760
54 $5,730
55 $5,700
56 $5,670
57 $5,640
58 $5,610
59 $5,580
60 $5,550
61 $5,520
62 $5,490
63 $5,460
64 $5,430
65 $5,400
66 $5,370
67 $5,340
68 $5,310
69 $5,280
70 $5,250
71 $5,220
72 $5,190
73 $5,160
74 $5,130

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.