2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, Korn Ferry Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship purse is set for $1,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field is headed by the likes of Tim Widing, Max McGreevy, Taylor Dickson and more.

The event is played this year at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana. The 74-player field does not face a cut this week, as this is the season-ending event on the schedule reserved for the top 75 players in the standings.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 600 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.