2024 acciona Open de Espana money: Purse, winner’s share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout

The 2024 acciona Open de Espana prize money payout is from the $3.25 million purse, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the acciona Open de Espana prize pool is at $525,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $357,500. The acciona Open de Espana prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The acciona Open de Espana field is headed by Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleewood and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the acciona Open de Espana from the correct 2024 acciona Open de Espana full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 acciona Open de Espana prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 835 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 25.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 acciona Open de Espana prize money, winner's share, first-place payout