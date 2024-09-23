LPGA Tour superstar Jeeno Thitikul: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Jeeno Thitikul is one of the best women's golfers on the planet -- and she has been a brilliant star since she was a teenager. Now she looks to become a winner once again at the 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship.

The Thai teen won the LPGA's 2022 JTBC Classic, completing a two-win season that saw her jump onto the international scene.

This year, Thitikul, who went by Atthaya but now goes by Jeeno, won the 2024 Dow Championship with partner Ruoning Yin.

Thitikul is a kid at heart, having a lot of fun on and off the golf course. She shows that friendly side on her Instagram.

Thitikul is poised to become a major champion, already having won the Vare Trophy for scoring average in 2023.

See pictures of three-time LPGA winner Jeeno Thitikul.