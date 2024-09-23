2024 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Broadhurst, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Broadhurst won this event, which also featues a separate pro-am with pros and players representing the First Tee program, by three shots on 14-under 202.

Broadhurst shot a final-round 72 at Pebble Beach Golf Links after all 80 players in the field played one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Alex Cejka was solo runner-up, while Rocco Mediate, Vijay Singh and Doug Barron all tied for third place on 10-under 206.

Broadhurst won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Pure Insurance Championship recap notes

Broadhurst wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Broadhurst -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at Constellation Furyk and Friends in Florida.

2024 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details