2024 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Broadhurst, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
Broadhurst won this event, which also featues a separate pro-am with pros and players representing the First Tee program, by three shots on 14-under 202.
Broadhurst shot a final-round 72 at Pebble Beach Golf Links after all 80 players in the field played one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
Alex Cejka was solo runner-up, while Rocco Mediate, Vijay Singh and Doug Barron all tied for third place on 10-under 206.
Broadhurst won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.
Pure Insurance Championship recap notes
Broadhurst wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.
The money Broadhurst -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at Constellation Furyk and Friends in Florida.
2024 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Paul Broadhurst
|-14
|66
|64
|72
|202
|$345,000
|2
|Alex Cejka
|-11
|70
|71
|64
|205
|$202,400
|T3
|Rocco Mediate
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|206
|$137,408
|T3
|Doug Barron
|-10
|71
|65
|70
|206
|$137,408
|T3
|Vijay Singh
|-10
|67
|68
|71
|206
|$137,408
|6
|Steven Alker
|-9
|65
|72
|70
|207
|$92,000
|T7
|Charlie Wi
|-8
|67
|74
|67
|208
|$67,244
|T7
|Matt Gogel
|-8
|70
|70
|68
|208
|$67,244
|
|T7
|Tim Herron
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$67,244
|T7
|Boo Weekley
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$67,244
|T7
|Paul Goydos
|-8
|65
|71
|72
|208
|$67,244
|T12
|K.J. Choi
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|209
|$48,300
|T12
|Kirk Triplett
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$48,300
|T14
|Tim O'Neal
|-6
|74
|69
|67
|210
|$37,950
|T14
|Ken Duke
|-6
|73
|70
|67
|210
|$37,950
|T14
|Thomas Bjørn
|-6
|73
|69
|68
|210
|$37,950
|
|T14
|Tim Petrovic
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|210
|$37,950
|T14
|Justin Leonard
|-6
|65
|76
|69
|210
|$37,950
|T14
|Rod Pampling
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$37,950
|T20
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$29,210
|T20
|Chad Campbell
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$29,210
|T22
|Ernie Els
|-4
|74
|70
|68
|212
|$24,783
|T22
|Fred Couples
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$24,783
|T22
|Arjun Atwal
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|212
|$24,783
|T22
|Glen Day
|-4
|67
|70
|75
|212
|$24,783
|T26
|Y.E. Yang
|-3
|71
|74
|68
|213
|$19,550
|T26
|Paul Stankowski
|-3
|72
|72
|69
|213
|$19,550
|T26
|Bernhard Langer
|-3
|70
|74
|69
|213
|$19,550
|T26
|Corey Pavin
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$19,550
|T26
|Ken Tanigawa
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|213
|$19,550
|T26
|Stephen Ames
|-3
|70
|67
|76
|213
|$19,550
|T32
|Angel Cabrera
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$16,215
|T32
|Kevin Sutherland
|-2
|68
|75
|71
|214
|$16,215
|T34
|Mario Tiziani
|-1
|70
|76
|69
|215
|$13,846
|T34
|Steve Flesch
|-1
|70
|76
|69
|215
|$13,846
|T34
|Scott McCarron
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$13,846
|T34
|Jeff Maggert
|-1
|69
|74
|72
|215
|$13,846
|T34
|Duffy Waldorf
|-1
|68
|74
|73
|215
|$13,846
|T39
|Retief Goosen
|E
|73
|73
|70
|216
|$11,270
|T39
|Chris DiMarco
|E
|71
|75
|70
|216
|$11,270
|T39
|Stuart Appleby
|E
|74
|71
|71
|216
|$11,270
|T39
|Shane Bertsch
|E
|70
|72
|74
|216
|$11,270
|T39
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|E
|66
|75
|75
|216
|$11,270
|44
|Esteban Toledo
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$9,890
|T45
|Bob Estes
|2
|75
|71
|72
|218
|$8,740
|T45
|Scott Dunlap
|2
|74
|72
|72
|218
|$8,740
|T45
|Steve Allan
|2
|70
|75
|73
|218
|$8,740
|T45
|John Senden
|2
|71
|73
|74
|218
|$8,740
|49
|Lee Janzen
|3
|73
|72
|74
|219
|$7,590
|T50
|Jerry Kelly
|4
|73
|73
|74
|220
|$6,670
|T50
|Jay Haas
|4
|74
|70
|76
|220
|$6,670
|T50
|Cameron Percy
|4
|70
|73
|77
|220
|$6,670
|53
|Scott Verplank
|5
|73
|72
|76
|221
|$5,750
|54
|Fred Funk
|6
|74
|71
|77
|222
|$5,520
|55
|Woody Austin
|11
|69
|77
|81
|227
|$5,290
|T56
|Jesper Parnevik
|MDF
|79
|68
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T56
|Shaun Micheel
|MDF
|74
|73
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T56
|Cameron Beckman
|MDF
|73
|74
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T56
|David Bransdon
|MDF
|71
|76
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T56
|Dicky Pride
|MDF
|71
|76
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T56
|Joe Durant
|MDF
|70
|77
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T56
|Jason Bohn
|MDF
|70
|77
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T56
|Thongchai Jaidee
|MDF
|68
|79
|--
|147
|$4,255
|T64
|Richard Green
|MDF
|74
|74
|--
|148
|$2,875
|T64
|Jason Gore
|MDF
|73
|75
|--
|148
|$2,875
|T64
|Michael Wright
|MDF
|70
|78
|--
|148
|$2,875
|T64
|Carlos Franco
|MDF
|70
|78
|--
|148
|$2,875
|68
|Scott Parel
|MDF
|71
|78
|--
|149
|$2,300
|T69
|Tom Lehman
|MDF
|79
|71
|--
|150
|$2,025
|T69
|Steve Jones
|MDF
|77
|73
|--
|150
|$2,025
|T69
|Michael Allen
|MDF
|76
|74
|--
|150
|$2,025
|72
|David Frost
|MDF
|74
|77
|--
|151
|$1,748
|T73
|Rob Labritz
|MDF
|76
|76
|--
|152
|$1,564
|T73
|John Huston
|MDF
|75
|77
|--
|152
|$1,564
|75
|Mark O'Meara
|MDF
|80
|73
|--
|153
|$1,426
|T76
|Heath Slocum
|MDF
|77
|77
|--
|154
|$1,288
|T76
|David Duval
|MDF
|74
|80
|--
|154
|$1,288
|77
|Olin Browne
|MDF
|77
|78
|--
|155
|$1,150
|78
|Fran Quinn
|MDF
|79
|77
|--
|156
|$1,058