2024 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

September 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Paul Broadhurst
The 2024 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Broadhurst, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Broadhurst won this event, which also featues a separate pro-am with pros and players representing the First Tee program, by three shots on 14-under 202.

Broadhurst shot a final-round 72 at Pebble Beach Golf Links after all 80 players in the field played one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Alex Cejka was solo runner-up, while Rocco Mediate, Vijay Singh and Doug Barron all tied for third place on 10-under 206.

Broadhurst won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Pure Insurance Championship recap notes

Broadhurst wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Broadhurst -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at Constellation Furyk and Friends in Florida.

2024 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Paul Broadhurst -14 66 64 72 202 $345,000
2 Alex Cejka -11 70 71 64 205 $202,400
T3 Rocco Mediate -10 68 69 69 206 $137,408
T3 Doug Barron -10 71 65 70 206 $137,408
T3 Vijay Singh -10 67 68 71 206 $137,408
6 Steven Alker -9 65 72 70 207 $92,000
T7 Charlie Wi -8 67 74 67 208 $67,244
T7 Matt Gogel -8 70 70 68 208 $67,244
T7 Tim Herron -8 68 69 71 208 $67,244
T7 Boo Weekley -8 68 69 71 208 $67,244
T7 Paul Goydos -8 65 71 72 208 $67,244
T12 K.J. Choi -7 70 71 68 209 $48,300
T12 Kirk Triplett -7 71 68 70 209 $48,300
T14 Tim O'Neal -6 74 69 67 210 $37,950
T14 Ken Duke -6 73 70 67 210 $37,950
T14 Thomas Bjørn -6 73 69 68 210 $37,950
T14 Tim Petrovic -6 71 70 69 210 $37,950
T14 Justin Leonard -6 65 76 69 210 $37,950
T14 Rod Pampling -6 69 70 71 210 $37,950
T20 Ricardo Gonzalez -5 69 72 70 211 $29,210
T20 Chad Campbell -5 70 70 71 211 $29,210
T22 Ernie Els -4 74 70 68 212 $24,783
T22 Fred Couples -4 71 70 71 212 $24,783
T22 Arjun Atwal -4 69 69 74 212 $24,783
T22 Glen Day -4 67 70 75 212 $24,783
T26 Y.E. Yang -3 71 74 68 213 $19,550
T26 Paul Stankowski -3 72 72 69 213 $19,550
T26 Bernhard Langer -3 70 74 69 213 $19,550
T26 Corey Pavin -3 71 71 71 213 $19,550
T26 Ken Tanigawa -3 69 73 71 213 $19,550
T26 Stephen Ames -3 70 67 76 213 $19,550
T32 Angel Cabrera -2 72 72 70 214 $16,215
T32 Kevin Sutherland -2 68 75 71 214 $16,215
T34 Mario Tiziani -1 70 76 69 215 $13,846
T34 Steve Flesch -1 70 76 69 215 $13,846
T34 Scott McCarron -1 72 71 72 215 $13,846
T34 Jeff Maggert -1 69 74 72 215 $13,846
T34 Duffy Waldorf -1 68 74 73 215 $13,846
T39 Retief Goosen E 73 73 70 216 $11,270
T39 Chris DiMarco E 71 75 70 216 $11,270
T39 Stuart Appleby E 74 71 71 216 $11,270
T39 Shane Bertsch E 70 72 74 216 $11,270
T39 Tom Pernice Jr. E 66 75 75 216 $11,270
44 Esteban Toledo 1 72 71 74 217 $9,890
T45 Bob Estes 2 75 71 72 218 $8,740
T45 Scott Dunlap 2 74 72 72 218 $8,740
T45 Steve Allan 2 70 75 73 218 $8,740
T45 John Senden 2 71 73 74 218 $8,740
49 Lee Janzen 3 73 72 74 219 $7,590
T50 Jerry Kelly 4 73 73 74 220 $6,670
T50 Jay Haas 4 74 70 76 220 $6,670
T50 Cameron Percy 4 70 73 77 220 $6,670
53 Scott Verplank 5 73 72 76 221 $5,750
54 Fred Funk 6 74 71 77 222 $5,520
55 Woody Austin 11 69 77 81 227 $5,290
T56 Jesper Parnevik MDF 79 68 -- 147 $4,255
T56 Shaun Micheel MDF 74 73 -- 147 $4,255
T56 Cameron Beckman MDF 73 74 -- 147 $4,255
T56 David Bransdon MDF 71 76 -- 147 $4,255
T56 Dicky Pride MDF 71 76 -- 147 $4,255
T56 Joe Durant MDF 70 77 -- 147 $4,255
T56 Jason Bohn MDF 70 77 -- 147 $4,255
T56 Thongchai Jaidee MDF 68 79 -- 147 $4,255
T64 Richard Green MDF 74 74 -- 148 $2,875
T64 Jason Gore MDF 73 75 -- 148 $2,875
T64 Michael Wright MDF 70 78 -- 148 $2,875
T64 Carlos Franco MDF 70 78 -- 148 $2,875
68 Scott Parel MDF 71 78 -- 149 $2,300
T69 Tom Lehman MDF 79 71 -- 150 $2,025
T69 Steve Jones MDF 77 73 -- 150 $2,025
T69 Michael Allen MDF 76 74 -- 150 $2,025
72 David Frost MDF 74 77 -- 151 $1,748
T73 Rob Labritz MDF 76 76 -- 152 $1,564
T73 John Huston MDF 75 77 -- 152 $1,564
75 Mark O'Meara MDF 80 73 -- 153 $1,426
T76 Heath Slocum MDF 77 77 -- 154 $1,288
T76 David Duval MDF 74 80 -- 154 $1,288
77 Olin Browne MDF 77 78 -- 155 $1,150
78 Fran Quinn MDF 79 77 -- 156 $1,058

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

