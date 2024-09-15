2024 Simmons Bank Open purse, winner’s share, Korn Ferry Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Simmons Bank Open purse is set for $1,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Simmons Bank Open field is headed by the likes of Tim Widing, Max McGreevy, Matt McCarty and more.

The event is played this year at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 600 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 23rd event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a winner earning 600 Korn Ferry Tour points.

On the Road to French Lick, the top 30 players at the end of the 2024 season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Simmons Bank Open will also earn approximately 13.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2024 Simmons Bank Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout