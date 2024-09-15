2024 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

Ryan Ballengee
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: Paul Peterson of the United States celebrates after he wins the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 15, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
The 2024 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Peterson, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.

Peterson secured a huge win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot victory over Matt Atkins on 20-under 260.

Points list No. 2 Max McGreevy, Fabian Gomez and Morgan Hoffmann all finished in tie for third in the second of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events on 18-under total.

Peterson won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Peterson earned 13.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 137 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

2024 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Paul Peterson -20 64 63 67 66 260 $270,000
2 Matt Atkins -19 70 63 61 67 261 $135,000
T3 Morgan Hoffmann -18 65 70 63 64 262 $62,850
T3 Fabián Gómez -18 66 67 65 64 262 $62,850
T3 Max McGreevy -18 67 68 61 66 262 $62,850
T3 Emilio Gonzalez -18 69 64 62 67 262 $62,850
T3 Ryan Gerard -18 65 63 64 70 262 $62,850
T8 Daniel Summerhays -17 64 69 66 64 263 $42,750
T8 Jack Maguire -17 70 66 62 65 263 $42,750
T10 Doc Redman -16 69 67 62 66 264 $36,863
T10 Trevor Cone -16 68 63 65 68 264 $36,863
T12 Brandon Crick -15 68 69 66 62 265 $24,998
T12 Kaito Onishi -15 67 67 68 63 265 $24,998
T12 Frankie Capan III -15 68 66 67 64 265 $24,998
T12 Ryan Cole -15 70 64 66 65 265 $24,998
T12 Chandler Blanchet -15 71 64 64 66 265 $24,998
T12 S.Y. Noh -15 66 68 65 66 265 $24,998
T12 John Pak -15 68 66 64 67 265 $24,998
T12 Brian Campbell -15 69 63 65 68 265 $24,998
T12 Danny Walker -15 65 66 66 68 265 $24,998
T12 Braden Thornberry -15 66 65 66 68 265 $24,998
T22 Zach Bauchou -14 66 69 67 64 266 $16,425
T22 Shad Tuten -14 69 66 66 65 266 $16,425
T24 Isaiah Salinda -13 69 68 67 63 267 $14,063
T24 Chase Seiffert -13 70 63 70 64 267 $14,063
T26 Julian Suri -12 70 67 66 65 268 $11,899
T26 Bryson Nimmer -12 67 67 69 65 268 $11,899
T26 Quade Cummins -12 67 65 70 66 268 $11,899
T26 Davis Shore -12 67 67 66 68 268 $11,899
T30 Ricky Castillo -11 68 69 68 64 269 $9,990
T30 Sam Bennett -11 68 69 68 64 269 $9,990
T30 Davis Chatfield -11 70 65 68 66 269 $9,990
T30 Joshua Creel -11 67 67 68 67 269 $9,990
T30 Rick Lamb -11 66 64 68 71 269 $9,990
T35 Tano Goya -10 68 69 67 66 270 $8,475
T35 Matt McCarty -10 69 66 67 68 270 $8,475
T35 Alvaro Ortiz -10 66 67 68 69 270 $8,475
T35 Dan McCarthy -10 65 68 66 71 270 $8,475
T35 Chris Baker -10 70 61 68 71 270 $8,475
T40 Myles Creighton -9 68 69 69 65 271 $7,500
T40 Pontus Nyholm -9 71 65 67 68 271 $7,500
T40 Roberto Díaz -9 72 65 65 69 271 $7,500
T40 Thomas Rosenmueller -9 71 63 65 72 271 $7,500
T44 Logan McAllister -8 71 65 70 66 272 $7,050
T44 T.J. Vogel -8 68 68 69 67 272 $7,050
T46 Harry Higgs -7 66 71 69 67 273 $6,713
T46 Taylor Dickson -7 69 68 69 67 273 $6,713
T46 Ollie Schniederjans -7 68 69 67 69 273 $6,713
T46 Brandon Harkins -7 67 67 68 71 273 $6,713
T50 Ryan Blaum -6 71 66 71 66 274 $6,411
T50 Peter Kuest -6 68 69 71 66 274 $6,411
T50 Jackson Suber -6 69 68 71 66 274 $6,411
T50 Kevin Velo -6 69 67 69 69 274 $6,411
T50 Spencer Levin -6 71 63 70 70 274 $6,411
T55 Richy Werenski -5 68 69 69 69 275 $6,270
T55 Rhein Gibson -5 70 66 70 69 275 $6,270
T55 Kris Ventura -5 71 66 66 72 275 $6,270
58 Seth Reeves -4 71 66 70 69 276 $6,210
59 Will Chandler -3 69 68 72 68 277 $6,180
T60 Brad Hopfinger -2 69 68 73 68 278 $6,135
T60 Jonathan Byrd -2 70 66 72 70 278 $6,135
T62 Trent Phillips -1 70 66 76 67 279 $6,075
T62 Cristobal Del Solar -1 67 66 72 74 279 $6,075
T64 Tanner Gore 1 69 68 73 71 281 $6,015
T64 Brent Grant 1 69 66 73 73 281 $6,015
66 William Moll 4 68 67 73 76 284 $5,970

About the author

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.