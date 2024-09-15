2024 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Peterson, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.

Peterson secured a huge win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot victory over Matt Atkins on 20-under 260.

Points list No. 2 Max McGreevy, Fabian Gomez and Morgan Hoffmann all finished in tie for third in the second of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events on 18-under total.

Peterson won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Peterson earned 13.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 137 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

2024 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

