Champions Tour CMC

2024 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2024 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Stricker won this event for a third year running, but it took more than 54 holes to get it done. After tying with Aussie Richard Green on 8-under 202, the players went to a multi-hole playoff which saw Stricker emerge victorious.

Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer finished in tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Stricker won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Stricker wins the 22nd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Stricker -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California.

2024 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -8 67 68 67 202 $315,000
2 Richard Green -8 68 65 69 202 $184,800
T3 Ernie Els -7 70 66 67 203 $138,600
T3 Bernhard Langer -7 69 67 67 203 $138,600
T5 Steven Alker -6 70 67 67 204 $92,400
T5 Michael Wright -6 67 65 72 204 $92,400
T7 Steve Flesch -4 71 71 64 206 $58,800
T7 Shaun Micheel -4 70 67 69 206 $58,800
T7 Jerry Kelly -4 70 67 69 206 $58,800
T7 Ken Duke -4 70 66 70 206 $58,800
T7 Rocco Mediate -4 70 66 70 206 $58,800
T7 Tim O'Neal -4 70 66 70 206 $58,800
T13 Ricardo Gonzalez -3 71 67 69 207 $40,950
T13 Stuart Appleby -3 70 67 70 207 $40,950
T15 John Senden -2 73 68 67 208 $33,642
T15 Charlie Wi -2 68 71 69 208 $33,642
T15 Greg Chalmers -2 70 68 70 208 $33,642
T15 Steve Allan -2 67 70 71 208 $33,642
T15 Billy Andrade -2 63 72 73 208 $33,642
T20 Harrison Frazar -1 68 73 68 209 $25,305
T20 Robert Karlsson -1 71 68 70 209 $25,305
T20 Tim Petrovic -1 69 67 73 209 $25,305
T20 Ken Tanigawa -1 67 69 73 209 $25,305
T24 Darren Clarke E 75 70 65 210 $19,635
T24 Thomas Bjørn E 70 72 68 210 $19,635
T24 Retief Goosen E 72 69 69 210 $19,635
T24 Rob Labritz E 70 69 71 210 $19,635
T24 Scott McCarron E 69 70 71 210 $19,635
T24 Gene Sauers E 72 65 73 210 $19,635
T30 Bob Estes 1 75 71 65 211 $15,162
T30 Y.E. Yang 1 74 68 69 211 $15,162
T30 Marco Dawson 1 72 70 69 211 $15,162
T30 Scott Parel 1 73 67 71 211 $15,162
T30 Miguel Angel Jiménez 1 72 67 72 211 $15,162
T35 Chad Campbell 2 75 70 67 212 $12,915
T35 Paul Broadhurst 2 72 71 69 212 $12,915
T37 Shane Bertsch 3 76 69 68 213 $11,130
T37 Angel Cabrera 3 74 70 69 213 $11,130
T37 Steve Pate 3 71 71 71 213 $11,130
T37 Rod Pampling 3 69 71 73 213 $11,130
T37 Tom Pernice Jr. 3 71 66 76 213 $11,130
T42 Michael Allen 4 74 69 71 214 $8,610
T42 David Toms 4 73 70 71 214 $8,610
T42 Alex Cejka 4 75 67 72 214 $8,610
T42 Jeff Maggert 4 72 70 72 214 $8,610
T42 David Branshaw 4 72 69 73 214 $8,610
T42 Mathew Goggin 4 70 71 73 214 $8,610
T42 David Duval 4 73 67 74 214 $8,610
T49 Paul Goydos 5 73 73 69 215 $6,300
T49 Joe Durant 5 75 70 70 215 $6,300
T49 Scott Dunlap 5 73 72 70 215 $6,300
T49 Brian Davis 5 72 70 73 215 $6,300
T53 Heath Slocum 6 77 70 69 216 $4,725
T53 Paul Stankowski 6 75 70 71 216 $4,725
T53 Woody Austin 6 72 73 71 216 $4,725
T53 Glen Day 6 73 71 72 216 $4,725
T53 Doug Barron 6 73 70 73 216 $4,725
T53 Mario Tiziani 6 72 70 74 216 $4,725
T59 Olin Browne 7 75 75 67 217 $3,675
T59 K.J. Choi 7 74 75 68 217 $3,675
T59 Tim Herron 7 73 74 70 217 $3,675
T59 John Huston 7 78 67 72 217 $3,675
T63 Thongchai Jaidee 8 75 74 69 218 $2,940
T63 Duffy Waldorf 8 77 69 72 218 $2,940
T63 Boo Weekley 8 75 70 73 218 $2,940
T66 Dicky Pride 9 77 71 71 219 $2,415
T66 Ryan Jansa 9 73 74 72 219 $2,415
T68 Steve Jones 10 78 72 70 220 $1,848
T68 Jason Norris 10 78 71 71 220 $1,848
T68 Eric Axley 10 73 74 73 220 $1,848
T68 Billy Mayfair 10 75 69 76 220 $1,848
T68 Kirk Triplett 10 72 72 76 220 $1,848
73 Jason Bohn 12 74 70 78 222 $1,470
74 Chris DiMarco 13 77 73 73 223 $1,386
75 Fran Quinn 14 79 71 74 224 $1,302
76 David Bransdon 15 75 78 72 225 $1,218

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

