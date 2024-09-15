2024 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Stricker won this event for a third year running, but it took more than 54 holes to get it done. After tying with Aussie Richard Green on 8-under 202, the players went to a multi-hole playoff which saw Stricker emerge victorious.

Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer finished in tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Stricker won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Stricker wins the 22nd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Stricker -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California.

2024 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

