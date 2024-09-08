2024 Omega European Masters final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
September 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Matt Wallace MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 21: Matt Wallace of England looks down the 11th hole during day two of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on June 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
The 2024 Omega European Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Wallace, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Wallace won on the DP World Tour for the first time in six years, earning a playoff victory after he tied Alfredo Garcia-Heredia on 11-under 269. Garcia-Heredia made a dramatic birdie on the 72nd hole to force overtime.

In the extra session, Wallace made a 9-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th to secure the emotional win.

Andrew Johnston finished alone in third place, marking his best finish in any ranking event since the 2020 Celtic Classic.

Wallace won the €496,979.28 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Omega European Masters recap notes

Wallace earned 21.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 80 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 35th completed event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and weren't paid for their finish.

Wallace earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Amgen Irish Open.

2024 Omega European Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Wallace -11 64 62 73 70 269 €496,979.28
2 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -11 63 69 71 66 269 €321,574.82
3 Andrew Johnston -10 65 67 72 66 270 €184,174.67
T4 Cedric Gugler -8 65 69 71 67 272 €135,061.43
T4 Jason Scrivener -8 64 69 72 67 272 €135,061.43
T6 Alex Fitzpatrick -7 63 67 75 68 273 €95,010.74
T6 Joost Luiten -7 68 67 74 64 273 €95,010.74
T8 Rikuya Hoshino -6 67 67 75 65 274 €62,707.09
T8 Casey Jarvis -6 70 64 72 68 274 €62,707.09
T8 Guido Migliozzi -6 68 66 75 65 274 €62,707.09
T8 Henrik Norlander -6 64 67 73 70 274 €62,707.09
T12 Alexander Björk -5 66 68 73 68 275 €45,254.35
T12 Jonas Blixt -5 71 67 68 69 275 €45,254.35
T12 Edoardo Molinari -5 69 67 69 70 275 €45,254.35
T12 Jordan Smith -5 66 65 77 67 275 €45,254.35
T12 Sebastian Söderberg -5 68 69 69 69 275 €45,254.35
T17 Sebastian Friedrichsen -4 72 66 70 68 276 €36,484.13
T17 Rasmus Højgaard -4 67 67 72 70 276 €36,484.13
T17 Matti Schmid -4 68 67 78 63 276 €36,484.13
T17 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -4 65 67 74 70 276 €36,484.13
T17 Jeff Winther -4 68 67 76 65 276 €36,484.13
T22 Stephen Gallacher -3 67 72 72 66 277 €31,280.46
T22 Stuart Manley -3 65 73 72 67 277 €31,280.46
T22 Andrea Pavan -3 68 68 76 65 277 €31,280.46
T22 Richie Ramsay -3 65 69 74 69 277 €31,280.46
T22 Bernd Wiesberger -3 68 69 71 69 277 €31,280.46
T27 Nicolas Colsaerts -2 69 69 72 68 278 €26,018.33
T27 Jannik De Bruyn -2 66 71 73 68 278 €26,018.33
T27 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 66 73 75 64 278 €26,018.33
T27 Scott Jamieson -2 69 68 75 66 278 €26,018.33
T27 Francesco Laporta -2 67 70 77 64 278 €26,018.33
T27 Thriston Lawrence -2 68 67 74 69 278 €26,018.33
T27 Brandon Stone -2 65 71 75 67 278 €26,018.33
T34 Jorge Campillo -1 72 67 76 64 279 €20,931.60
T34 Darren Fichardt -1 69 69 71 70 279 €20,931.60
T34 Gavin Green -1 71 65 71 72 279 €20,931.60
T34 Maximilian Kieffer -1 70 68 74 67 279 €20,931.60
T34 Antoine Rozner -1 69 69 74 67 279 €20,931.60
T39 Alejandro Del Rey E 69 69 75 67 280 €16,955.76
T39 Nacho Elvira E 67 68 71 74 280 €16,955.76
T39 Daan Huizing E 64 73 72 71 280 €16,955.76
T39 Jeong Weon Ko E 72 67 71 70 280 €16,955.76
T39 Eddie Pepperell E 67 66 77 70 280 €16,955.76
T39 Brandon Robinson Thompson E 70 69 76 65 280 €16,955.76
T39 Jayden Schaper E 67 70 72 71 280 €16,955.76
T39 Oliver Wilson E 70 67 72 71 280 €16,955.76
T47 Ivan Cantero 1 67 71 72 71 281 €12,018.45
T47 Aaron Cockerill 1 66 73 76 66 281 €12,018.45
T47 Sean Crocker 1 68 70 74 69 281 €12,018.45
T47 Ronan Kleu 1 72 67 72 70 281 €12,018.45
T47 Marcel Siem 1 70 68 72 71 281 €12,018.45
T47 Connor Syme 1 68 66 79 68 281 €12,018.45
T47 Lucas Vacarisas 1 70 68 73 70 281 €12,018.45
T47 Tom Vaillant 1 71 66 73 71 281 €12,018.45
T47 Ashun Wu 1 71 68 75 67 281 €12,018.45
T56 Gary Hurley 2 68 70 74 70 282 €9,354.90
T56 Sam Hutsby 2 66 71 74 71 282 €9,354.90
T56 Matthias Schwab 2 67 71 76 68 282 €9,354.90
T59 Thomas Aiken 3 72 65 74 72 283 €7,893.20
T59 Gregory Bourdy 3 69 69 75 70 283 €7,893.20
T59 Nicola Gerhardsen (a) 3 65 74 72 72 283 €0
T59 Matthew Jordan 3 68 69 75 71 283 €7,893.20
T59 Masahiro Kawamura 3 67 72 75 69 283 €7,893.20
T59 John Parry 3 68 69 76 70 283 €7,893.20
T59 David Ravetto 3 71 68 74 70 283 €7,893.20
T59 Adrien Saddier 3 67 69 79 68 283 €7,893.20
T67 Louis De Jager 4 68 68 74 74 284 €5,846.81
T67 Angel Hidalgo 4 67 69 76 72 284 €5,846.81
T67 Mikko Korhonen 4 69 69 78 68 284 €5,846.81
T67 Haotong Li 4 67 71 80 66 284 €5,846.81
T67 Max Schliesing (a) 4 70 69 74 71 284 €0
T67 Gunner Wiebe 4 68 67 78 71 284 €5,846.81
T67 Fabrizio Zanotti 4 72 67 75 70 284 €5,846.81
74 Jacob Skov Olesen (a) 5 69 69 77 70 285 €0
T75 Chase Hanna 6 67 68 74 77 286 €4,380.61
T75 Taichi Kho 6 70 67 75 74 286 €4,380.61
T77 Ugo Coussaud 8 68 70 73 77 288 €4,374.61
T77 Ryo Hisatsune 8 70 69 80 69 288 €4,374.61
79 Sebastian Garcia 15 70 69 76 80 295 €4,370.11
80 Rhys Enoch 16 76 63 84 73 296 €4,367.11

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

