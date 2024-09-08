2024 Omega European Masters final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Omega European Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Wallace, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Wallace won on the DP World Tour for the first time in six years, earning a playoff victory after he tied Alfredo Garcia-Heredia on 11-under 269. Garcia-Heredia made a dramatic birdie on the 72nd hole to force overtime.

In the extra session, Wallace made a 9-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th to secure the emotional win.

Andrew Johnston finished alone in third place, marking his best finish in any ranking event since the 2020 Celtic Classic.

Wallace won the €496,979.28 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Omega European Masters recap notes

Wallace earned 21.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 80 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 35th completed event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and weren't paid for their finish.

Wallace earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Amgen Irish Open.

2024 Omega European Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

