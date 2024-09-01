2024 Omega European Masters field: DP World Tour players, rankings
September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024
A photo of golfer Matt Fitzpatrick
The 2024 Omega European Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

The Omega European Masters field is headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Guido Migliozzi and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Andrew Martin and Joshua Berry are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Omega European Masters field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Angel Ayora
Haydn Barron
Oliver Bekker
Matthis Besard
Alexander Björk
Jonas Blixt
Søren Broholt Lind
Barclay Brown
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Prakash Chouhan
Aaron Cockerill
George Coetzee
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
MJ Daffue
Jack Davidson
Jannik De Bruyn
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Nacho Elvira
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Matt Fitzpatrick
Alex Fitzpatrick
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Stephen Gallacher
Sebastian Garcia
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Nicola Gerhardsen
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Cedric Gugler
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Andrew Johnston
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Sung Kang
Yuto Katsuragawa
Masahiro Kawamura
Frank Kennedy
Taichi Kho
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Ronan Kleu
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Mikko Korhonen
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Hurly Long
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Dylan Mostert
Keita Nakajima
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Henrik Norlander
Jacob Skov Olesen
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Garrick Porteous
Jacoh Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Benjamin Rusch
Lauri Ruuska
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Max Schliesing
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Maximilien Sturdza
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Erik Van Rooyen
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Matt Wallace
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Oliver Wilson
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Omega European Masters field

  • 26. Matt Fitzpatrick

