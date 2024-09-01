2024 Omega European Masters field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Omega European Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

The Omega European Masters field is headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Guido Migliozzi and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Andrew Martin and Joshua Berry are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Omega European Masters field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Angel Ayora Haydn Barron Oliver Bekker Matthis Besard Alexander Björk Jonas Blixt Søren Broholt Lind Barclay Brown Jorge Campillo Laurie Canter Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Prakash Chouhan Aaron Cockerill George Coetzee Nicolas Colsaerts Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker MJ Daffue Jack Davidson Jannik De Bruyn Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Nacho Elvira Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Matt Fitzpatrick Alex Fitzpatrick Jeremy Freiburghaus Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Stephen Gallacher Sebastian Garcia Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Daniel Gavins Nicola Gerhardsen Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Cedric Gugler Jordan Gumberg Chase Hanna Justin Harding Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Ryo Hisatsune Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Miguel Ángel Jiménez Kristian Krogh Johannessen Andrew Johnston Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Sung Kang Yuto Katsuragawa Masahiro Kawamura Frank Kennedy Taichi Kho Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Ronan Kleu Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Mikko Korhonen Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Thriston Lawrence Tom Lewis Haotong Li Hurly Long Joost Luiten Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Francesco Molinari Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Dylan Mostert Keita Nakajima Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Henrik Norlander Jacob Skov Olesen Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Garrick Porteous Jacoh Prinsloo Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Benjamin Rusch Lauri Ruuska Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Max Schliesing Matti Schmid Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Maximilien Sturdza Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Tom Vaillant Darius Van Driel Erik Van Rooyen Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Matt Wallace Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Oliver Wilson Andrew Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Omega European Masters field