The Road to French Lick, Ep. 9: You've Been Promoted
CMC Featured Korn Ferry Tour Road to French Lick Video

The Road to French Lick, Ep. 9: You’ve Been Promoted

September 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
On this episode of The Road to French Lick, Matt McCarty earns the Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour with his win at the Albertsons Boise Open. We are joined by former PGA Tour member and Korn Ferry Tour winner James Nitties to talk about what he's looking for as he calls the action on TV. Finally, we reach the end of the Pete Dye Course!

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

