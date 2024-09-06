The Road to French Lick, Ep. 9: You’ve Been Promoted

On this episode of The Road to French Lick, Matt McCarty earns the Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour with his win at the Albertsons Boise Open. We are joined by former PGA Tour member and Korn Ferry Tour winner James Nitties to talk about what he's looking for as he calls the action on TV. Finally, we reach the end of the Pete Dye Course!

