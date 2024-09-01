Here’s how much money the Tour Championship players actually get right away

There's a lot of money on the line for the 30 PGA Tour players competing in the 2024 Tour Championship. The 2024 Tour Championship purse is $82.925 million because the results determine the payout of that money from the FedEx Cup bonus pool, which is $100 million.
You'll hear talk about how the winner of the FedEx Cup gets $25 million, and that's true. They do get $25 million. However, they don't get that $25 million paid to them right then and there. The winner of the Tour Championship gets $24 million in cash, with $1 million deferred into their PGA Tour pension account, which could grow into much more money than that considering how well it's managed.
The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship, and therefore the FedEx Cup, gets $12.5 million in total compensation, with $11.5 million in cash and $1 million deferred. It goes on like this, down the final Tour Championship leaderboard, all the way down to 30th place, who gets $295,000 in cash for the week and $255,000 in deferred compensation.
Again, getting to the Tour Championship is a tremendous financial boon for the players, but they don't get that money right away.
Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POS
|CASH
|DEFERRED
|1
|$24,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$25,000,000
|2
|$11,500,000
|$1,000,000
|$12,500,000
|3
|$6,500,000
|$1,000,000
|$7,500,000
|4
|$5,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$6,000,000
|5
|$4,100,000
|$900,000
|$5,000,000
|6
|$2,700,000
|$800,000
|$3,500,000
|7
|$2,050,000
|$700,000
|$2,750,000
|8
|$1,650,000
|$600,000
|$2,250,000
|
|9
|$1,450,000
|$550,000
|$2,000,000
|10
|$1,250,000
|$500,000
|$1,750,000
|11
|$600,000
|$475,000
|$1,075,000
|12
|$575,000
|$450,000
|$1,025,000
|13
|$550,000
|$425,000
|$975,000
|14
|$525,000
|$400,000
|$925,000
|15
|$505,000
|$380,000
|$885,000
|16
|$435,000
|$360,000
|$795,000
|
|17
|$425,000
|$350,000
|$775,000
|18
|$415,000
|$340,000
|$755,000
|19
|$405,000
|$330,000
|$735,000
|20
|$395,000
|$320,000
|$715,000
|21
|$360,000
|$310,000
|$670,000
|22
|$350,000
|$300,000
|$650,000
|23
|$340,000
|$290,000
|$630,000
|24
|$330,000
|$285,000
|$615,000
|25
|$320,000
|$280,000
|$600,000
|26
|$315,000
|$275,000
|$590,000
|27
|$310,000
|$270,000
|$580,000
|28
|$305,000
|$265,000
|$570,000
|29
|$300,000
|$260,000
|$560,000
|30
|$295,000
|$255,000
|$550,000