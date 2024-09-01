Here's how much money the Tour Championship players actually get right away
September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
There's a lot of money on the line for the 30 PGA Tour players competing in the 2024 Tour Championship. The 2024 Tour Championship purse is $82.925 million because the results determine the payout of that money from the FedEx Cup bonus pool, which is $100 million.

You'll hear talk about how the winner of the FedEx Cup gets $25 million, and that's true. They do get $25 million. However, they don't get that $25 million paid to them right then and there. The winner of the Tour Championship gets $24 million in cash, with $1 million deferred into their PGA Tour pension account, which could grow into much more money than that considering how well it's managed.

The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship, and therefore the FedEx Cup, gets $12.5 million in total compensation, with $11.5 million in cash and $1 million deferred. It goes on like this, down the final Tour Championship leaderboard, all the way down to 30th place, who gets $295,000 in cash for the week and $255,000 in deferred compensation.

Again, getting to the Tour Championship is a tremendous financial boon for the players, but they don't get that money right away.

Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POS CASH DEFERRED
1 $24,000,000 $1,000,000 $25,000,000
2 $11,500,000 $1,000,000 $12,500,000
3 $6,500,000 $1,000,000 $7,500,000
4 $5,000,000 $1,000,000 $6,000,000
5 $4,100,000 $900,000 $5,000,000
6 $2,700,000 $800,000 $3,500,000
7 $2,050,000 $700,000 $2,750,000
8 $1,650,000 $600,000 $2,250,000
9 $1,450,000 $550,000 $2,000,000
10 $1,250,000 $500,000 $1,750,000
11 $600,000 $475,000 $1,075,000
12 $575,000 $450,000 $1,025,000
13 $550,000 $425,000 $975,000
14 $525,000 $400,000 $925,000
15 $505,000 $380,000 $885,000
16 $435,000 $360,000 $795,000
17 $425,000 $350,000 $775,000
18 $415,000 $340,000 $755,000
19 $405,000 $330,000 $735,000
20 $395,000 $320,000 $715,000
21 $360,000 $310,000 $670,000
22 $350,000 $300,000 $650,000
23 $340,000 $290,000 $630,000
24 $330,000 $285,000 $615,000
25 $320,000 $280,000 $600,000
26 $315,000 $275,000 $590,000
27 $310,000 $270,000 $580,000
28 $305,000 $265,000 $570,000
29 $300,000 $260,000 $560,000
30 $295,000 $255,000 $550,000

