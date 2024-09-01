The 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open purse is set for €400,000, with the winner's share coming in at €60,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The KPMG Women's Irish Open field is headed by Leona Maguire, Annabel Dimmock, Chiara Tamburlini and more.

For 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is the latest event of the 2024 Ladies European Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes for the 132-player field.

The event is played this year at Carton House's O'Meara Course in Maynooth, Ireland.

What else is on the line: Race to Costa del Sol points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns points toward the Race to the Costa del Sol.

The top three players at the end of the season-long standings earn a share of the Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool of €250,000.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

