2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC Ladies European Tour

September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Leona Maguire
The 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open purse is set for €400,000, with the winner's share coming in at €60,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The KPMG Women's Irish Open field is headed by Leona Maguire, Annabel Dimmock, Chiara Tamburlini and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 Ladies European Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes for the 132-player field.

The event is played this year at Carton House's O'Meara Course in Maynooth, Ireland.

What else is on the line: Race to Costa del Sol points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns points toward the Race to the Costa del Sol.

The top three players at the end of the season-long standings earn a share of the Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool of €250,000.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 €60,000
2 €36,000
3 €24,000
4 €18,000
5 €14,400
6 €12,400
7 €11,200
8 €10,000
9 €9,560
10 €9,120
11 €8,680
12 €8,200
13 €7,800
14 €7,520
15 €7,200
16 €6,920
17 €6,680
18 €6,440
19 €6,200
20 €6,000
21 €5,880
22 €5,640
23 €5,440
24 €5,240
25 €5,000
26 €4,760
27 €4,400
28 €4,200
29 €4,000
30 €3,800
31 €3,640
32 €3,440
33 €3,280
34 €3,160
35 €3,040
36 €2,920
37 €2,800
38 €2,680
39 €2,560
40 €2,440
41 €2,360
42 €2,240
43 €2,200
44 €2,080
45 €1,960
46 €1,920
47 €1,880
48 €1,840
49 €1,800
50 €1,760
51 €1,640
52 €1,600
53 €1,520
54 €1,480
55 €1,400
56 €1,360
57 €1,320
58 €1,280
59 €1,240
60 €1,200
61 €1,160
62 €1,120
63 €1,080
64 €1,040
65 €1,000

