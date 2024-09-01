2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard
CMC Ladies European Tour

September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Annabel Dimmock photo BALLYMENA, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 17: Annabel Dimmock of England looks on after teeing off on the 1st hole on Day One of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on August 17, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
The 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Annabel Dimmock, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhausern in Switzerland.

Dimmock won the tournament with a playoff win over Pauline Roussin-Bouchard after both players finished regulation on 19-under 273.

The playoff lasted two holes between the players, with Dimmock making a 4 on the second playoff hole to Roussin-Bouchard's 5 to earn the win.

Ursula Wikstrom finished alone in third place, a shot out of the sudden-death playoff, while Chiara Tamburlini finished alone in fourth place.

Dimmock won the €60,000 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.

KPMG Women's Irish Open recap notes

This was the 23rd event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 146 or better, with 65 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Solheim Cup in two weeks in the United States.

2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Annabel Dimmock -19 72 66 65 70 273 €60,000
P2 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -19 69 70 69 65 273 €36,000
3 Ursula Wikstrom -18 68 68 69 69 274 €24,000
4 Chiara Tamburlini -17 70 68 72 65 275 €18,000
T5 Trichat Cheenglab -14 70 70 72 66 278 €12,000
T5 Tiffany Chan -14 73 69 70 66 278 €12,000
T5 Kirsten Rudgeley -14 71 68 70 69 278 €12,000
T5 Alessandra Fanali -14 68 69 70 71 278 €12,000
9 Linnea Johansson -13 71 70 69 69 279 €9,600
T10 Lily May Humphreys -12 71 69 71 69 280 €9,000
T10 Katja Pogacar -12 73 69 69 69 280 €9,000
T12 Nastasia Nadaud -11 72 70 70 69 281 €8,000
T12 Celine Herbin -11 72 68 71 70 281 €8,000
T12 Lydia Hall -11 72 69 70 70 281 €8,000
T15 Leona Maguire -10 70 72 72 68 282 €6,900
T15 Georgia Hall -10 73 69 72 68 282 €6,900
T15 Linda Wessberg -10 71 69 73 69 282 €6,900
T15 Anne Van Dam -10 72 69 75 66 282 €6,900
T19 Caroline Hedwall -9 71 72 69 71 283 €6,173
T19 Laura Beveridge -9 75 69 67 72 283 €6,173
T19 Luna Sobron Galmes -9 68 69 70 76 283 €6,173
T22 Fernanda Lira -8 70 71 71 72 284 €5,620
T22 Sara Kjellker -8 74 69 68 73 284 €5,620
T24 Sara Kouskova -7 72 73 70 70 285 €4,888
T24 Lisa Pettersson -7 74 68 71 72 285 €4,888
T24 Dorota Zalewska -7 73 71 73 68 285 €4,888
T24 Chloe Williams -7 77 69 72 67 285 €4,888
T24 Pia Babnik -7 70 72 68 75 285 €4,888
T29 Alice Hewson -6 71 72 72 71 286 €3,960
T29 Alexandra Swayne -6 73 70 71 72 286 €3,960
T29 April Angurasaranee -6 73 72 69 72 286 €3,960
T29 Manon De Roey -6 73 68 69 76 286 €3,960
T33 Carolin Kauffmann -5 69 73 73 72 287 €3,280
T33 Agathe Sauzon -5 69 71 73 74 287 €3,280
T33 Jana Melichova -5 70 73 73 71 287 €3,280
T33 Noora Komulainen -5 74 72 71 70 287 €3,280
T33 Corinne Viden -5 72 67 70 78 287 €3,280
T38 Diksha Dagar -4 72 74 69 73 288 €2,560
T38 Mireia Prat -4 71 71 73 73 288 €2,560
T38 Nicole Garcia -4 71 71 73 73 288 €2,560
T38 Moa Folke -4 71 68 76 73 288 €2,560
T38 Kelsey Bennett -4 70 74 72 72 288 €2,560
T38 Eleanor Givens -4 70 72 69 77 288 €2,560
T38 Maha Haddioui -4 72 69 76 71 288 €2,560
T45 Katherine Muzi -3 71 71 73 74 289 €2,040
T45 Gabriella Cowley -3 72 70 73 74 289 €2,040
T45 Maria Hernandez -3 70 76 73 70 289 €2,040
T48 Annabell Fuller -2 74 68 75 73 290 €1,840
T48 Leonie Harm -2 70 76 72 72 290 €1,840
T48 Tiia Koivisto -2 74 72 74 70 290 €1,840
T51 Emma Grechi -1 73 73 70 75 291 €1,653
T51 Dorthea Forbrigd -1 74 71 72 74 291 €1,653
T51 Sofie Bringner -1 74 72 74 71 291 €1,653
T54 Nobuhle Dlamini E 73 73 71 75 292 €1,430
T54 Emily Penttila E 75 69 73 75 292 €1,430
T54 Kristyna Napoleaova E 74 68 75 75 292 €1,430
T54 Hayley Davis E 72 72 74 74 292 €1,430
T58 Marta Sanz Barrio 1 72 71 74 76 293 €1,240
T58 Klara Davidson Spilkova 1 75 71 74 73 293 €1,240
T58 Madelene Stavnar 1 74 70 77 72 293 €1,240
T61 Hannah Gregg 3 72 71 78 74 295 €1,140
T61 Florentyna Parker 3 71 74 78 72 295 €1,140
63 Meghan MacLaren 4 76 70 75 75 296 €1,080
64 Whitney Hillier 5 73 71 79 74 297 €1,040
65 Anna Abom 8 72 71 78 79 300 €0

