2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Annabel Dimmock, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhausern in Switzerland.

Dimmock won the tournament with a playoff win over Pauline Roussin-Bouchard after both players finished regulation on 19-under 273.

The playoff lasted two holes between the players, with Dimmock making a 4 on the second playoff hole to Roussin-Bouchard's 5 to earn the win.

Ursula Wikstrom finished alone in third place, a shot out of the sudden-death playoff, while Chiara Tamburlini finished alone in fourth place.

Dimmock won the €60,000 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.

KPMG Women's Irish Open recap notes

This was the 23rd event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 146 or better, with 65 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Solheim Cup in two weeks in the United States.

2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details