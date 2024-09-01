2024 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Niklas Norgaard of Denmark poses with the Betfred British Masters trophy on the 18th green following victory on Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The 2024 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Niklas Norgaard, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Norgaard won on the DP World Tour for the first time with a convincing two-shot win on 16-under 272. A final-round 72 was good enough to beat recent Sunshine Tour winner Thirston Lawrence for the breakthrough victory at the event hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Rasmus Højgaard finished in third position, two shots back of the South African runner-up.

Norgaard won the €537,134.46 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Betfred British Masters recap notes

Norgaard earned 20.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 79 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 35th completed event of the season. An amateur made the cut and wasn't paid for their finish.

Norgaard earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Omega European Masters.

2024 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Niklas Norgaard -16 70 66 64 72 272 €537,134.46
2 Thriston Lawrence -14 68 69 67 70 274 €347,557.60
3 Rasmus Højgaard -12 73 67 71 65 276 €199,055.71
4 Jeong Weon Ko -11 67 68 71 71 277 €157,980.72
5 Jesper Svensson -10 70 69 70 69 278 €133,967.65
T6 Jorge Campillo -9 68 67 75 69 279 €102,687.47
T6 Matteo Manassero -9 73 68 69 69 279 €102,687.47
8 Matt Wallace -8 76 68 68 68 280 €78,990.36
T9 Gavin Green -7 71 71 70 69 281 €64,034.85
T9 Maximilian Rottluff -7 73 72 69 67 281 €64,034.85
T9 Andrew Wilson -7 69 71 68 73 281 €64,034.85
T12 Alex Fitzpatrick -6 74 70 70 68 282 €48,910.83
T12 Harry Hall -6 71 68 74 69 282 €48,910.83
T12 Yuto Katsuragawa -6 69 69 77 67 282 €48,910.83
T12 Jordan Smith -6 69 72 74 67 282 €48,910.83
T12 Brandon Stone -6 71 64 74 73 282 €48,910.83
17 Tom Vaillant -5 69 67 74 73 283 €42,654.80
T18 Matthew Baldwin -4 72 68 72 72 284 €38,041.76
T18 Tyrrell Hatton -4 69 65 76 74 284 €38,041.76
T18 Andrew Johnston -4 72 73 70 69 284 €38,041.76
T18 Joost Luiten -4 72 66 73 73 284 €38,041.76
T18 Shubhankar Sharma -4 71 72 73 68 284 €38,041.76
T23 Marcus Kinhult -3 72 72 71 70 285 €34,281.82
T23 Johannes Veerman -3 71 72 74 68 285 €34,281.82
T25 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -2 71 72 72 71 286 €30,490.28
T25 Lucas Bjerregaard -2 72 66 72 76 286 €30,490.28
T25 Laurie Canter -2 69 73 74 70 286 €30,490.28
T25 Andrea Pavan -2 69 71 76 70 286 €30,490.28
T25 Jason Scrivener -2 70 73 73 70 286 €30,490.28
T25 Paul Waring -2 67 75 75 69 286 €30,490.28
T31 David Micheluzzi -1 69 73 73 72 287 €26,698.74
T31 Marcel Siem -1 74 69 72 72 287 €26,698.74
T33 Grant Forrest E 74 70 74 70 288 €23,065.19
T33 Pieter Moolman E 73 69 75 71 288 €23,065.19
T33 Keita Nakajima E 72 73 72 71 288 €23,065.19
T33 Thorbjørn Olesen E 72 71 73 72 288 €23,065.19
T33 Matthias Schwab E 70 71 71 76 288 €23,065.19
T33 Jeff Winther E 70 73 73 72 288 €23,065.19
T39 Thomas Aiken 1 72 72 74 71 289 €18,641.73
T39 Dylan Frittelli 1 72 72 71 74 289 €18,641.73
T39 Angel Hidalgo 1 71 70 74 74 289 €18,641.73
T39 Maximilian Kieffer 1 74 70 70 75 289 €18,641.73
T39 Francesco Laporta 1 70 73 75 71 289 €18,641.73
T39 Edoardo Molinari 1 76 66 74 73 289 €18,641.73
T39 Richie Ramsay 1 72 71 73 73 289 €18,641.73
T46 Todd Clements 2 71 70 75 74 290 €14,218.27
T46 Jack Davidson 2 71 71 73 75 290 €14,218.27
T46 Stephen Gallacher 2 69 73 75 73 290 €14,218.27
T46 Sebastian Garcia 2 72 70 78 70 290 €14,218.27
T46 Rikuya Hoshino 2 73 72 70 75 290 €14,218.27
T46 Haotong Li 2 75 70 75 70 290 €14,218.27
T46 Andy Sullivan 2 70 72 76 72 290 €14,218.27
T53 Jens Dantorp 3 71 74 73 73 291 €10,308.24
T53 Julien Guerrier 3 73 71 75 72 291 €10,308.24
T53 Calum Hill 3 72 71 73 75 291 €10,308.24
T53 Daniel Hillier 3 71 74 72 74 291 €10,308.24
T53 Henrik Norlander 3 70 74 75 72 291 €10,308.24
T53 Robert Rock 3 70 69 75 77 291 €10,308.24
T53 Connor Syme 3 72 71 76 72 291 €10,308.24
T53 Justin Walters 3 73 70 77 71 291 €10,308.24
61 Hurly Long 4 69 73 78 72 292 €8,846.92
T62 Søren Kjeldsen 5 73 72 76 72 293 €8,057.02
T62 Mikko Korhonen 5 73 71 76 73 293 €8,057.02
T62 Simon Thornton 5 72 73 76 72 293 €8,057.02
T62 Oliver Wilson 5 73 70 76 74 293 €8,057.02
T66 Chase Hanna 6 74 71 77 72 294 €7,109.13
T66 Matthew Jordan 6 73 72 75 74 294 €7,109.13
T68 Søren Broholt Lind 7 71 73 79 72 295 €5,686.70
T68 Daniel Brown 7 73 68 79 75 295 €5,686.70
T68 George Coetzee 7 73 71 79 72 295 €5,686.70
T68 Joe Dean 7 72 71 79 73 295 €5,686.70
T68 David Law 7 73 72 77 73 295 €5,686.70
T73 Haydn Barron 8 73 72 77 74 296 €4,728.92
T73 Sebastian Friedrichsen 8 70 70 82 74 296 €4,728.92
T73 Garrick Porteous 8 73 72 74 77 296 €4,728.92
T73 Antoine Rozner 8 70 70 82 74 296 €4,728.92
77 Freddy Schott 10 72 71 78 77 298 €4,721.42
T78 Jonas Blixt 13 71 74 81 75 301 €4,716.92
T78 Jannik De Bruyn 13 77 67 82 75 301 €4,716.92

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

