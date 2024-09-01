2024 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Niklas Norgaard, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Norgaard won on the DP World Tour for the first time with a convincing two-shot win on 16-under 272. A final-round 72 was good enough to beat recent Sunshine Tour winner Thirston Lawrence for the breakthrough victory at the event hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Rasmus Højgaard finished in third position, two shots back of the South African runner-up.

Norgaard won the €537,134.46 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Betfred British Masters recap notes

Norgaard earned 20.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 79 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 35th completed event of the season. An amateur made the cut and wasn't paid for their finish.

Norgaard earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Omega European Masters.

2024 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

