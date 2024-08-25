2024 Danish Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Danish Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Frederic Lacroix, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Lübker Golf Resort in Aarhus, Denmark.
Lacroix won on the DP World Tour for the first time with a convincing four-shot win on 14-under 270. A final-round 65 was good enough to beat home-nation hero Lucas Bjerregaard and Romain Langasque for the title in Denmark.
David Ravetto finished fourth in search of a second win in a row, meaning three of the top four players were French.
Lacroix won the €381,991.28 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Danish Golf Championship recap notes
Lacroix earned 16.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 34th completed event of the season.
Lacroix earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Betfred British Masters.
2024 Danish Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Frederic Lacroix
|-14
|67
|71
|67
|65
|270
|€381,991.28
|T2
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-10
|70
|65
|66
|73
|274
|€194,366.15
|T2
|Romain Langasque
|-10
|71
|66
|66
|71
|274
|€194,366.15
|4
|David Ravetto
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|67
|275
|€112,350.38
|T5
|Christofer Blomstrand
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|€74,375.95
|T5
|Joe Dean
|-8
|68
|70
|71
|67
|276
|€74,375.95
|T5
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-8
|69
|70
|70
|67
|276
|€74,375.95
|T5
|Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
|-8
|72
|66
|66
|72
|276
|€0
|
|T5
|Adrien Saddier
|-8
|68
|69
|69
|70
|276
|€74,375.95
|T10
|Todd Clements
|-7
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|€43,816.65
|T10
|Tom Mckibbin
|-7
|74
|67
|67
|69
|277
|€43,816.65
|T10
|David Micheluzzi
|-7
|71
|70
|67
|69
|277
|€43,816.65
|T10
|Justin Walters
|-7
|69
|70
|73
|65
|277
|€43,816.65
|T14
|Thomas Aiken
|-6
|68
|71
|68
|71
|278
|€33,120.89
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-6
|73
|67
|70
|68
|278
|€33,120.89
|T14
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|68
|278
|€33,120.89
|
|T14
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|€33,120.89
|T14
|Andrew Wilson
|-6
|69
|69
|67
|73
|278
|€33,120.89
|T19
|John Axelsen
|-5
|70
|71
|64
|74
|279
|€25,924.85
|T19
|Mats Ege
|-5
|69
|71
|67
|72
|279
|€25,924.85
|T19
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-5
|71
|66
|70
|72
|279
|€25,924.85
|T19
|Lukas Nemecz
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|€25,924.85
|T19
|Yannik Paul
|-5
|70
|73
|66
|70
|279
|€25,924.85
|T19
|Martin Simonsen
|-5
|69
|70
|67
|73
|279
|€25,924.85
|T19
|Dale Whitnell
|-5
|73
|68
|71
|67
|279
|€25,924.85
|T19
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|71
|279
|€25,924.85
|T27
|Joshua Berry
|-4
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Jens Fahrbring
|-4
|73
|70
|71
|66
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Julien Guerrier
|-4
|69
|68
|73
|70
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Francesco Laporta
|-4
|70
|70
|69
|71
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Niklas Norgaard
|-4
|71
|69
|67
|73
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Maximilian Rottluff
|-4
|72
|68
|70
|70
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Jason Scrivener
|-4
|71
|71
|67
|71
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Andy Sullivan
|-4
|74
|64
|70
|72
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Oliver Wilson
|-4
|71
|71
|68
|70
|280
|€19,661.32
|T27
|Jeff Winther
|-4
|70
|72
|68
|70
|280
|€19,661.32
|T37
|Oliver Bekker
|-3
|70
|72
|67
|72
|281
|€15,054.95
|T37
|Sung Kang
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|70
|281
|€15,054.95
|T37
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-3
|74
|69
|64
|74
|281
|€15,054.95
|T37
|John Parry
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|71
|281
|€15,054.95
|T37
|Marcel Siem
|-3
|73
|70
|72
|66
|281
|€15,054.95
|T42
|Marcus Armitage
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|71
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|68
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Ugo Coussaud
|-2
|77
|64
|72
|69
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|David Horsey
|-2
|68
|70
|73
|71
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Andrew Johnston
|-2
|70
|70
|69
|73
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Sam Jones
|-2
|67
|73
|66
|76
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-2
|74
|69
|68
|71
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Andrea Pavan
|-2
|70
|72
|70
|70
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Eddie Pepperell
|-2
|70
|67
|73
|72
|282
|€11,684.44
|T42
|Kristoffer Reitan
|-2
|71
|66
|69
|76
|282
|€11,684.44
|52
|Callum Shinkwin
|-1
|73
|68
|67
|75
|283
|€9,212.73
|T53
|Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
|E
|74
|68
|68
|74
|284
|€8,145.40
|T53
|Rasmus Højgaard
|E
|65
|72
|77
|70
|284
|€8,145.40
|T53
|Sam Hutsby
|E
|72
|71
|73
|68
|284
|€8,145.40
|T53
|Benjamin Rusch
|E
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|€8,145.40
|T57
|Jonas Blixt
|1
|71
|72
|69
|73
|285
|€7,078.07
|T57
|Grant Forrest
|1
|70
|70
|75
|70
|285
|€7,078.07
|T57
|Manuel Quiros
|1
|77
|66
|71
|71
|285
|€7,078.07
|T57
|Robin Williams
|1
|69
|72
|75
|69
|285
|€7,078.07
|T61
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2
|68
|74
|73
|71
|286
|€6,403.97
|T61
|Jens Kristian Thysted
|2
|71
|68
|76
|71
|286
|€6,403.97
|T63
|Dan Bradbury
|3
|73
|70
|72
|72
|287
|€5,842.22
|T63
|Jamie Rutherford
|3
|74
|69
|71
|73
|287
|€5,842.22
|T63
|Lauri Ruuska
|3
|75
|68
|79
|65
|287
|€5,842.22
|T66
|Jannik De Bruyn
|4
|67
|71
|73
|77
|288
|€5,168.12
|T66
|Lorenzo Scalise
|4
|72
|71
|71
|74
|288
|€5,168.12
|T66
|Marc Warren
|4
|73
|68
|73
|74
|288
|€5,168.12
|T69
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|5
|70
|70
|81
|68
|289
|€4,606.37
|T69
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|5
|71
|72
|73
|73
|289
|€4,606.37
|71
|Tom Shadbolt
|6
|73
|70
|73
|74
|290
|€4,269.31