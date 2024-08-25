2024 Danish Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
AARHUS, DENMARK - AUGUST 25: Frederic Lacroix of France poses for a photo with the trophy following Day Four of the Danish Golf Championship 2024 at Lübker Golf Resort on August 25, 2024 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
The 2024 Danish Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Frederic Lacroix, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Lübker Golf Resort in Aarhus, Denmark.

Lacroix won on the DP World Tour for the first time with a convincing four-shot win on 14-under 270. A final-round 65 was good enough to beat home-nation hero Lucas Bjerregaard and Romain Langasque for the title in Denmark.

David Ravetto finished fourth in search of a second win in a row, meaning three of the top four players were French.

Lacroix won the €381,991.28 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Danish Golf Championship recap notes

Lacroix earned 16.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 34th completed event of the season.

Lacroix earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Betfred British Masters.

2024 Danish Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Frederic Lacroix -14 67 71 67 65 270 €381,991.28
T2 Lucas Bjerregaard -10 70 65 66 73 274 €194,366.15
T2 Romain Langasque -10 71 66 66 71 274 €194,366.15
4 David Ravetto -9 70 69 69 67 275 €112,350.38
T5 Christofer Blomstrand -8 68 70 70 68 276 €74,375.95
T5 Joe Dean -8 68 70 71 67 276 €74,375.95
T5 Pedro Figueiredo -8 69 70 70 67 276 €74,375.95
T5 Jacob Skov Olesen (a) -8 72 66 66 72 276 €0
T5 Adrien Saddier -8 68 69 69 70 276 €74,375.95
T10 Todd Clements -7 70 69 69 69 277 €43,816.65
T10 Tom Mckibbin -7 74 67 67 69 277 €43,816.65
T10 David Micheluzzi -7 71 70 67 69 277 €43,816.65
T10 Justin Walters -7 69 70 73 65 277 €43,816.65
T14 Thomas Aiken -6 68 71 68 71 278 €33,120.89
T14 Nicolai Højgaard -6 73 67 70 68 278 €33,120.89
T14 Brandon Robinson Thompson -6 68 70 72 68 278 €33,120.89
T14 Shubhankar Sharma -6 69 69 69 71 278 €33,120.89
T14 Andrew Wilson -6 69 69 67 73 278 €33,120.89
T19 John Axelsen -5 70 71 64 74 279 €25,924.85
T19 Mats Ege -5 69 71 67 72 279 €25,924.85
T19 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -5 71 66 70 72 279 €25,924.85
T19 Lukas Nemecz -5 70 70 70 69 279 €25,924.85
T19 Yannik Paul -5 70 73 66 70 279 €25,924.85
T19 Martin Simonsen -5 69 70 67 73 279 €25,924.85
T19 Dale Whitnell -5 73 68 71 67 279 €25,924.85
T19 Bernd Wiesberger -5 70 70 68 71 279 €25,924.85
T27 Joshua Berry -4 71 69 69 71 280 €19,661.32
T27 Jens Fahrbring -4 73 70 71 66 280 €19,661.32
T27 Julien Guerrier -4 69 68 73 70 280 €19,661.32
T27 Francesco Laporta -4 70 70 69 71 280 €19,661.32
T27 Niklas Norgaard -4 71 69 67 73 280 €19,661.32
T27 Maximilian Rottluff -4 72 68 70 70 280 €19,661.32
T27 Jason Scrivener -4 71 71 67 71 280 €19,661.32
T27 Andy Sullivan -4 74 64 70 72 280 €19,661.32
T27 Oliver Wilson -4 71 71 68 70 280 €19,661.32
T27 Jeff Winther -4 70 72 68 70 280 €19,661.32
T37 Oliver Bekker -3 70 72 67 72 281 €15,054.95
T37 Sung Kang -3 70 70 71 70 281 €15,054.95
T37 Søren Kjeldsen -3 74 69 64 74 281 €15,054.95
T37 John Parry -3 68 72 70 71 281 €15,054.95
T37 Marcel Siem -3 73 70 72 66 281 €15,054.95
T42 Marcus Armitage -2 72 70 69 71 282 €11,684.44
T42 Kristoffer Broberg -2 71 69 74 68 282 €11,684.44
T42 Ugo Coussaud -2 77 64 72 69 282 €11,684.44
T42 David Horsey -2 68 70 73 71 282 €11,684.44
T42 Andrew Johnston -2 70 70 69 73 282 €11,684.44
T42 Sam Jones -2 67 73 66 76 282 €11,684.44
T42 Thorbjørn Olesen -2 74 69 68 71 282 €11,684.44
T42 Andrea Pavan -2 70 72 70 70 282 €11,684.44
T42 Eddie Pepperell -2 70 67 73 72 282 €11,684.44
T42 Kristoffer Reitan -2 71 66 69 76 282 €11,684.44
52 Callum Shinkwin -1 73 68 67 75 283 €9,212.73
T53 Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen E 74 68 68 74 284 €8,145.40
T53 Rasmus Højgaard E 65 72 77 70 284 €8,145.40
T53 Sam Hutsby E 72 71 73 68 284 €8,145.40
T53 Benjamin Rusch E 71 71 71 71 284 €8,145.40
T57 Jonas Blixt 1 71 72 69 73 285 €7,078.07
T57 Grant Forrest 1 70 70 75 70 285 €7,078.07
T57 Manuel Quiros 1 77 66 71 71 285 €7,078.07
T57 Robin Williams 1 69 72 75 69 285 €7,078.07
T61 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 68 74 73 71 286 €6,403.97
T61 Jens Kristian Thysted 2 71 68 76 71 286 €6,403.97
T63 Dan Bradbury 3 73 70 72 72 287 €5,842.22
T63 Jamie Rutherford 3 74 69 71 73 287 €5,842.22
T63 Lauri Ruuska 3 75 68 79 65 287 €5,842.22
T66 Jannik De Bruyn 4 67 71 73 77 288 €5,168.12
T66 Lorenzo Scalise 4 72 71 71 74 288 €5,168.12
T66 Marc Warren 4 73 68 73 74 288 €5,168.12
T69 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5 70 70 81 68 289 €4,606.37
T69 Jacques Kruyswijk 5 71 72 73 73 289 €4,606.37
71 Tom Shadbolt 6 73 70 73 74 290 €4,269.31

