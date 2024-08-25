2024 Betfred British Masters field: DP World Tour players, rankings
2024 Betfred British Masters field: DP World Tour players, rankings

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Betfred British Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

The Betfred British Masters field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Guido Migliozzi, Tyrrell Hatton and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Garrick Porteous and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $4,500,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Betfred British Masters field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Haydn Barron
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Chouhan
Todd Clements
George Coetzee
Sean Crocker
MJ Daffue
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Jannik De Bruyn
Louis De Jager
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Luke Donald
Jamie Donaldson
Mats Ege
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Daniel Gale
Stephen Gallacher
Nicolo Galletti
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Harry Hall
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Tyrrell Hatton
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Sung Kang
Yuto Katsuragawa
Maximilian Kieffer
Kris Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Mikko Korhonen
Frederic Lacroix
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Hurly Long
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
Keita Nakajima
James Nicholas
Niklas Norgaard
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Paul O'Hara
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Jaco Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
Robert Rock
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Simon Thornton
Tom Vaillant
Sami Välimäki
Johannes Veerman
Matt Wallace
Paul Waring
Kyle Westmoreland
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Danny Willett
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Betfred British Masters field

  • 34. Tyrrell Hatton

