2024 Betfred British Masters field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Betfred British Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

The Betfred British Masters field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Guido Migliozzi, Tyrrell Hatton and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Garrick Porteous and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $4,500,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Betfred British Masters field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Haydn Barron Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Laurie Canter Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Chouhan Todd Clements George Coetzee Sean Crocker MJ Daffue Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Jannik De Bruyn Louis De Jager Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Luke Donald Jamie Donaldson Mats Ege Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Daniel Gale Stephen Gallacher Nicolo Galletti Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Harry Hall Chase Hanna Justin Harding Tyrrell Hatton Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Andrew Johnston Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Sung Kang Yuto Katsuragawa Maximilian Kieffer Kris Kim Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Espen Kofstad Mikko Korhonen Frederic Lacroix Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Thriston Lawrence Tom Lewis Haotong Li Hurly Long Joost Luiten Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Richard Mansell Tom Mckibbin David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison Keita Nakajima James Nicholas Niklas Norgaard Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Paul O'Hara Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Jaco Prinsloo Richie Ramsay Robert Rock Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Simon Thornton Tom Vaillant Sami Välimäki Johannes Veerman Matt Wallace Paul Waring Kyle Westmoreland Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Danny Willett Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Betfred British Masters field