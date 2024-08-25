2024 Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Stewart Cink, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Cink broke through for his first PGA Tour Champions victory, earning a four-shot win over KJ Choi on 17-under 199 in a 54-hole tournament.

Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir finished in third and a shot behind Choi, while Darren Clarke finished in fourth on 10-under 206.

Cink won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Ally Challenge recap notes

Cink wins the 20th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the first time.

The money Cink -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Ascension Charity Classic in Missouri.

2024 Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details