2024 Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Stewart Cink
The 2024 Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Stewart Cink, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Cink broke through for his first PGA Tour Champions victory, earning a four-shot win over KJ Choi on 17-under 199 in a 54-hole tournament.

Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir finished in third and a shot behind Choi, while Darren Clarke finished in fourth on 10-under 206.

Cink won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Ally Challenge recap notes

Cink wins the 20th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the first time.

The money Cink -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Ascension Charity Classic in Missouri.

2024 Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Stewart Cink -17 67 66 66 199 $330,000
2 K.J. Choi -13 66 70 67 203 $193,600
3 Mike Weir -12 73 67 64 204 $158,400
4 Darren Clarke -10 71 68 67 206 $132,000
T5 Bernhard Langer -9 72 70 65 207 $80,960
T5 David Duval -9 71 71 65 207 $80,960
T5 Bob Estes -9 68 69 70 207 $80,960
T5 Steve Allan -9 70 66 71 207 $80,960
T5 David Branshaw -9 67 69 71 207 $80,960
T10 Retief Goosen -8 71 71 66 208 $45,886
T10 Alex Cejka -8 70 71 67 208 $45,886
T10 Tom Gillis -8 71 69 68 208 $45,886
T10 Joe Durant -8 68 72 68 208 $45,886
T10 Kirk Triplett -8 71 67 70 208 $45,886
T10 Brett Quigley -8 67 71 70 208 $45,886
T10 Rod Pampling -8 67 70 71 208 $45,886
T17 John Huston -7 70 73 66 209 $34,100
T17 Mark Hensby -7 73 66 70 209 $34,100
T19 Marco Dawson -6 70 73 67 210 $26,023
T19 Kenny Perry -6 73 69 68 210 $26,023
T19 Steve Flesch -6 73 69 68 210 $26,023
T19 Lee Janzen -6 71 69 70 210 $26,023
T19 Tim Petrovic -6 70 70 70 210 $26,023
T19 Greg Chalmers -6 68 72 70 210 $26,023
T19 Heath Slocum -6 71 68 71 210 $26,023
T26 Dicky Pride -5 73 70 68 211 $17,527
T26 Stephen Ames -5 72 70 69 211 $17,527
T26 Tim O'Neal -5 71 71 69 211 $17,527
T26 Richard Green -5 70 72 69 211 $17,527
T26 Y.E. Yang -5 73 68 70 211 $17,527
T26 Ken Tanigawa -5 72 68 71 211 $17,527
T26 David Toms -5 69 71 71 211 $17,527
T26 Ken Duke -5 70 69 72 211 $17,527
T26 Paul Stankowski -5 69 70 72 211 $17,527
T35 Ernie Els -4 70 72 70 212 $13,200
T35 Billy Andrade -4 71 70 71 212 $13,200
T35 Chad Campbell -4 73 67 72 212 $13,200
T38 Mario Tiziani -3 72 71 70 213 $11,220
T38 Cameron Percy -3 69 73 71 213 $11,220
T38 Glen Day -3 68 73 72 213 $11,220
T38 David Bransdon -3 72 68 73 213 $11,220
T38 Woody Austin -3 71 69 73 213 $11,220
T43 Paul Goydos -2 71 74 69 214 $9,240
T43 Jeff Maggert -2 69 76 69 214 $9,240
T43 Boo Weekley -2 72 70 72 214 $9,240
T43 Billy Mayfair -2 69 73 72 214 $9,240
T47 Brad Adamonis -1 70 75 70 215 $7,260
T47 Robert Karlsson -1 74 69 72 215 $7,260
T47 Charlie Wi -1 72 71 72 215 $7,260
T47 Scott Verplank -1 71 72 72 215 $7,260
T47 Jason Caron -1 68 73 74 215 $7,260
T52 Rob Labritz E 73 72 71 216 $5,573
T52 Michael Wright E 73 70 73 216 $5,573
T52 Gene Sauers E 72 71 73 216 $5,573
T55 John Senden 1 77 73 67 217 $4,840
T55 Rocco Mediate 1 74 73 70 217 $4,840
T55 Gordon Burns 1 77 69 71 217 $4,840
T58 Duffy Waldorf 2 79 70 69 218 $3,960
T58 John Daly 2 74 75 69 218 $3,960
T58 Chris DiMarco 2 73 74 71 218 $3,960
T58 David Frost 2 72 72 74 218 $3,960
T58 Justin Leonard 2 72 71 75 218 $3,960
T63 Padraig Harrington 3 73 74 72 219 $3,080
T63 Angel Cabrera 3 71 76 72 219 $3,080
T63 Scott Parel 3 71 69 79 219 $3,080
T66 Jim Furyk 4 77 73 70 220 $2,332
T66 Tom Pernice Jr. 4 74 75 71 220 $2,332
T66 Tim Herron 4 78 70 72 220 $2,332
T66 Scott McCarron 4 74 74 72 220 $2,332
T70 Fred Funk 5 73 76 72 221 $1,804
T70 Matt Gogel 5 74 74 73 221 $1,804
T70 Jason Bohn 5 74 70 77 221 $1,804
T73 Mark O'Meara 6 77 71 74 222 $1,496
T73 Corey Pavin 6 73 75 74 222 $1,496
T75 Shane Bertsch 7 78 75 70 223 $1,320
T75 Steve Jones 7 77 74 72 223 $1,320
77 Scott Dunlap 9 73 75 77 225 $1,188
78 Brian Cooper 14 75 76 79 230 $1,100

