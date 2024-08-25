2024 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golf
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

August 25, 2024

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Matt McCarty SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates his victory on the 18th hole after the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 21, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The 2024 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

McCarty secured his third win this season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Kevin Roy and William Mouw on 21-under 263.

Trey Winstead, Seth Reeves and Braden Thornberry finished in a tie for fourth place, earning critical Korn Ferry Tour points toward a PGA Tour card for 2025.

McCarty earns the Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour for the FedEx Cup Fall, giving him a crack at the fall PGA Tour schedule while guaranteeing him a card for next year.

McCarty won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McCarty earned 14.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Simmons Bank Open.

2024 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt McCarty -21 63 64 67 69 263 $270,000
T2 Kevin Roy -19 62 70 65 68 265 $112,500
T2 William Mouw -19 66 66 63 70 265 $112,500
T4 Trey Winstead -18 68 68 67 63 266 $58,750
T4 Seth Reeves -18 68 64 65 69 266 $58,750
T4 Braden Thornberry -18 66 65 66 69 266 $58,750
T7 Isaiah Salinda -17 63 67 70 67 267 $44,500
T7 Brian Campbell -17 66 64 69 68 267 $44,500
T7 Ryan Gerard -17 65 66 66 70 267 $44,500
T10 Danny Walker -16 66 67 67 68 268 $36,862
T10 Aldrich Potgieter -16 64 68 63 73 268 $36,862
T12 Rick Lamb -15 67 66 71 65 269 $27,321
T12 Doc Redman -15 65 71 65 68 269 $27,321
T12 Trevor Cone -15 68 67 66 68 269 $27,321
T12 Steven Fisk -15 70 65 65 69 269 $27,321
T12 Bryson Nimmer -15 65 67 68 69 269 $27,321
T12 Quade Cummins -15 70 67 60 72 269 $27,321
T12 Kyle Westmoreland -15 63 68 66 72 269 $27,321
T19 Shad Tuten -14 71 66 66 67 270 $18,315
T19 Ross Steelman -14 66 68 69 67 270 $18,315
T19 Patrick Welch -14 66 66 71 67 270 $18,315
T19 Joey Garber -14 68 66 67 69 270 $18,315
T19 Emilio Gonzalez -14 67 64 69 70 270 $18,315
T24 Nick Gabrelcik -13 68 66 71 66 271 $12,620
T24 Dalton Ward -13 68 69 67 67 271 $12,620
T24 Nelson Ledesma -13 67 69 67 68 271 $12,620
T24 Bill Haas -13 67 67 69 68 271 $12,620
T24 Morgan Hoffmann -13 66 67 70 68 271 $12,620
T24 Karl Vilips -13 67 67 67 70 271 $12,620
T30 Harry Higgs -12 68 69 68 67 272 $9,837
T30 Étienne Papineau -12 67 66 72 67 272 $9,837
T30 Julian Suri -12 69 67 68 68 272 $9,837
T30 Taylor Dickson -12 65 71 67 69 272 $9,837
T30 Mitchell Meissner -12 70 63 70 69 272 $9,837
T30 Marcelo Rozo -12 70 66 66 70 272 $9,837
T36 Fred Biondi -11 70 67 70 66 273 $7,740
T36 Alvaro Ortiz -11 69 68 69 67 273 $7,740
T36 Jeffrey Kang -11 69 65 72 67 273 $7,740
T36 Richy Werenski -11 70 67 68 68 273 $7,740
T36 John Pak -11 68 69 67 69 273 $7,740
T36 Logan McAllister -11 71 65 68 69 273 $7,740
T36 Pontus Nyholm -11 69 66 69 69 273 $7,740
T36 Wil Bateman -11 65 68 71 69 273 $7,740
T36 Ryan Hall -11 72 64 66 71 273 $7,740
T36 Ricky Castillo -11 71 64 66 72 273 $7,740
T46 Zecheng Dou -10 68 67 71 68 274 $6,637
T46 Carter Jenkins -10 65 72 68 69 274 $6,637
T46 S.Y. Noh -10 66 69 70 69 274 $6,637
T46 Robert Streb -10 67 70 67 70 274 $6,637
T46 Kaito Onishi -10 71 64 68 71 274 $6,637
T46 David Kocher -10 68 69 65 72 274 $6,637
T52 Spencer Levin -9 67 70 70 68 275 $6,330
T52 Trent Phillips -9 69 67 70 69 275 $6,330
T52 Alistair Docherty -9 69 64 72 70 275 $6,330
T52 Chandler Blanchet -9 69 66 69 71 275 $6,330
T52 Max McGreevy -9 68 67 69 71 275 $6,330
T57 Jack Maguire -8 68 67 72 69 276 $6,150
T57 Frankie Capan III -8 66 71 68 71 276 $6,150
T57 Cooper Dossey -8 69 67 69 71 276 $6,150
T57 Jackson Suber -8 67 67 70 72 276 $6,150
T57 Tim Widing -8 71 65 67 73 276 $6,150
T57 Tanner Gore -8 66 69 68 73 276 $6,150
T57 Marcus Byrd -8 66 68 67 75 276 $6,150
T64 Thomas Rosenmueller -7 68 69 72 68 277 $5,985
T64 Austin Smotherman -7 67 67 73 70 277 $5,985
T64 Paul Peterson -7 68 68 69 72 277 $5,985
T64 Van Holmgren -7 66 71 67 73 277 $5,985
T68 Davis Lamb -6 68 68 72 70 278 $5,865
T68 Jeremy Paul -6 71 64 72 71 278 $5,865
T68 Will Chandler -6 66 70 70 72 278 $5,865
T68 T.J. Vogel -6 70 67 67 74 278 $5,865
T72 Brendon Jelley -5 67 69 72 71 279 $5,775
T72 Davis Shore -5 66 70 70 73 279 $5,775
T74 Brandon Crick -4 66 70 74 70 280 $5,700
T74 Patrick Cover -4 68 65 76 71 280 $5,700
T74 Daniel Summerhays -4 67 67 73 73 280 $5,700
77 Davis Chatfield -3 70 67 72 72 281 $5,640
T78 Garett Reband -1 68 66 74 75 283 $5,595
T78 Peter Kuest -1 70 67 70 76 283 $5,595
80 Mason Williams E 65 70 72 77 284 $5,550

