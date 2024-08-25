2024 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golf

The 2024 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.
McCarty secured his third win this season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Kevin Roy and William Mouw on 21-under 263.
Trey Winstead, Seth Reeves and Braden Thornberry finished in a tie for fourth place, earning critical Korn Ferry Tour points toward a PGA Tour card for 2025.
McCarty earns the Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour for the FedEx Cup Fall, giving him a crack at the fall PGA Tour schedule while guaranteeing him a card for next year.
McCarty won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
McCarty earned 14.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.
This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Simmons Bank Open.
2024 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matt McCarty
|-21
|63
|64
|67
|69
|263
|$270,000
|T2
|Kevin Roy
|-19
|62
|70
|65
|68
|265
|$112,500
|T2
|William Mouw
|-19
|66
|66
|63
|70
|265
|$112,500
|T4
|Trey Winstead
|-18
|68
|68
|67
|63
|266
|$58,750
|T4
|Seth Reeves
|-18
|68
|64
|65
|69
|266
|$58,750
|T4
|Braden Thornberry
|-18
|66
|65
|66
|69
|266
|$58,750
|T7
|Isaiah Salinda
|-17
|63
|67
|70
|67
|267
|$44,500
|T7
|Brian Campbell
|-17
|66
|64
|69
|68
|267
|$44,500
|
|T7
|Ryan Gerard
|-17
|65
|66
|66
|70
|267
|$44,500
|T10
|Danny Walker
|-16
|66
|67
|67
|68
|268
|$36,862
|T10
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-16
|64
|68
|63
|73
|268
|$36,862
|T12
|Rick Lamb
|-15
|67
|66
|71
|65
|269
|$27,321
|T12
|Doc Redman
|-15
|65
|71
|65
|68
|269
|$27,321
|T12
|Trevor Cone
|-15
|68
|67
|66
|68
|269
|$27,321
|T12
|Steven Fisk
|-15
|70
|65
|65
|69
|269
|$27,321
|T12
|Bryson Nimmer
|-15
|65
|67
|68
|69
|269
|$27,321
|
|T12
|Quade Cummins
|-15
|70
|67
|60
|72
|269
|$27,321
|T12
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-15
|63
|68
|66
|72
|269
|$27,321
|T19
|Shad Tuten
|-14
|71
|66
|66
|67
|270
|$18,315
|T19
|Ross Steelman
|-14
|66
|68
|69
|67
|270
|$18,315
|T19
|Patrick Welch
|-14
|66
|66
|71
|67
|270
|$18,315
|T19
|Joey Garber
|-14
|68
|66
|67
|69
|270
|$18,315
|T19
|Emilio Gonzalez
|-14
|67
|64
|69
|70
|270
|$18,315
|T24
|Nick Gabrelcik
|-13
|68
|66
|71
|66
|271
|$12,620
|T24
|Dalton Ward
|-13
|68
|69
|67
|67
|271
|$12,620
|T24
|Nelson Ledesma
|-13
|67
|69
|67
|68
|271
|$12,620
|T24
|Bill Haas
|-13
|67
|67
|69
|68
|271
|$12,620
|T24
|Morgan Hoffmann
|-13
|66
|67
|70
|68
|271
|$12,620
|T24
|Karl Vilips
|-13
|67
|67
|67
|70
|271
|$12,620
|T30
|Harry Higgs
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|$9,837
|T30
|Étienne Papineau
|-12
|67
|66
|72
|67
|272
|$9,837
|T30
|Julian Suri
|-12
|69
|67
|68
|68
|272
|$9,837
|T30
|Taylor Dickson
|-12
|65
|71
|67
|69
|272
|$9,837
|T30
|Mitchell Meissner
|-12
|70
|63
|70
|69
|272
|$9,837
|T30
|Marcelo Rozo
|-12
|70
|66
|66
|70
|272
|$9,837
|T36
|Fred Biondi
|-11
|70
|67
|70
|66
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Alvaro Ortiz
|-11
|69
|68
|69
|67
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Jeffrey Kang
|-11
|69
|65
|72
|67
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Richy Werenski
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|68
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|John Pak
|-11
|68
|69
|67
|69
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Logan McAllister
|-11
|71
|65
|68
|69
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Pontus Nyholm
|-11
|69
|66
|69
|69
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Wil Bateman
|-11
|65
|68
|71
|69
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Ryan Hall
|-11
|72
|64
|66
|71
|273
|$7,740
|T36
|Ricky Castillo
|-11
|71
|64
|66
|72
|273
|$7,740
|T46
|Zecheng Dou
|-10
|68
|67
|71
|68
|274
|$6,637
|T46
|Carter Jenkins
|-10
|65
|72
|68
|69
|274
|$6,637
|T46
|S.Y. Noh
|-10
|66
|69
|70
|69
|274
|$6,637
|T46
|Robert Streb
|-10
|67
|70
|67
|70
|274
|$6,637
|T46
|Kaito Onishi
|-10
|71
|64
|68
|71
|274
|$6,637
|T46
|David Kocher
|-10
|68
|69
|65
|72
|274
|$6,637
|T52
|Spencer Levin
|-9
|67
|70
|70
|68
|275
|$6,330
|T52
|Trent Phillips
|-9
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|$6,330
|T52
|Alistair Docherty
|-9
|69
|64
|72
|70
|275
|$6,330
|T52
|Chandler Blanchet
|-9
|69
|66
|69
|71
|275
|$6,330
|T52
|Max McGreevy
|-9
|68
|67
|69
|71
|275
|$6,330
|T57
|Jack Maguire
|-8
|68
|67
|72
|69
|276
|$6,150
|T57
|Frankie Capan III
|-8
|66
|71
|68
|71
|276
|$6,150
|T57
|Cooper Dossey
|-8
|69
|67
|69
|71
|276
|$6,150
|T57
|Jackson Suber
|-8
|67
|67
|70
|72
|276
|$6,150
|T57
|Tim Widing
|-8
|71
|65
|67
|73
|276
|$6,150
|T57
|Tanner Gore
|-8
|66
|69
|68
|73
|276
|$6,150
|T57
|Marcus Byrd
|-8
|66
|68
|67
|75
|276
|$6,150
|T64
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|68
|277
|$5,985
|T64
|Austin Smotherman
|-7
|67
|67
|73
|70
|277
|$5,985
|T64
|Paul Peterson
|-7
|68
|68
|69
|72
|277
|$5,985
|T64
|Van Holmgren
|-7
|66
|71
|67
|73
|277
|$5,985
|T68
|Davis Lamb
|-6
|68
|68
|72
|70
|278
|$5,865
|T68
|Jeremy Paul
|-6
|71
|64
|72
|71
|278
|$5,865
|T68
|Will Chandler
|-6
|66
|70
|70
|72
|278
|$5,865
|T68
|T.J. Vogel
|-6
|70
|67
|67
|74
|278
|$5,865
|T72
|Brendon Jelley
|-5
|67
|69
|72
|71
|279
|$5,775
|T72
|Davis Shore
|-5
|66
|70
|70
|73
|279
|$5,775
|T74
|Brandon Crick
|-4
|66
|70
|74
|70
|280
|$5,700
|T74
|Patrick Cover
|-4
|68
|65
|76
|71
|280
|$5,700
|T74
|Daniel Summerhays
|-4
|67
|67
|73
|73
|280
|$5,700
|77
|Davis Chatfield
|-3
|70
|67
|72
|72
|281
|$5,640
|T78
|Garett Reband
|-1
|68
|66
|74
|75
|283
|$5,595
|T78
|Peter Kuest
|-1
|70
|67
|70
|76
|283
|$5,595
|80
|Mason Williams
|E
|65
|70
|72
|77
|284
|$5,550