2024 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golf

The 2024 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

McCarty secured his third win this season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Kevin Roy and William Mouw on 21-under 263.

Trey Winstead, Seth Reeves and Braden Thornberry finished in a tie for fourth place, earning critical Korn Ferry Tour points toward a PGA Tour card for 2025.

McCarty earns the Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour for the FedEx Cup Fall, giving him a crack at the fall PGA Tour schedule while guaranteeing him a card for next year.

McCarty won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McCarty earned 14.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Simmons Bank Open.

2024 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

