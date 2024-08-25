What is the Korn Ferry Tour Battlefield Promotion and how do you earn it?
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

What is the Korn Ferry Tour Battlefield Promotion and how do you earn it?

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Matt McCarty SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates his victory on the 18th hole after the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 21, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Matt McCarty won the 2024 Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday to win for the third time on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, earning him a Battlefield Promotion (also called the Three-Win Promotion) to the PGA Tour.

What is the Korn Ferry Tour Battlefield Promotion?

On the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour's developmental circuit, players can earn PGA Tour status by finishing inside the top 30 on the season-long points list. However, a Korn Ferry Tour player can speed up the path to the PGA Tour by winning three times in a season, earning an instant promotion to the PGA Tour as a reward for a remarkable season and hastening the inevitable move up for the next season.

That means for McCarty that he's eligible to compete in the FedEx Cup Fall events on the PGA Tour. He starts with zero FedEx Cup points and has to earn his way into the 51st-60th position with a limited schedule in order to gain the tangible benefit of getting into two Signature events early in 2025. He can also play in all of those events for PGA Tour-sized purses compared to the typical $1 million purses on the Korn Ferry Tour.

To make that top 60, McCarty would have to basically win twice.

McCarty becomes the 23rd player to win three times in a single season on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the 13th to earn the Battlefield Promotion.

Korn Ferry Tour players to earn Battlefield Promotion

  • Chris Smith, 1997
  • Heath Slocum, 2001
  • Chad Campbell, 2001
  • Pat Bates, 2001
  • Patrick Moore, 2002
  • Tom Carter, 2003
  • Jason Gore, 2005
  • Nick Flanagan, 2007
  • Michael Sim, 2009
  • Carlos Ortiz, 2014
  • Wesley Bryan, 2016
  • Mito Pereira, 2020-2021
  • Matt McCarty, 2024

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.