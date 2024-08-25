What is the Korn Ferry Tour Battlefield Promotion and how do you earn it?

Matt McCarty won the 2024 Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday to win for the third time on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, earning him a Battlefield Promotion (also called the Three-Win Promotion) to the PGA Tour.

What is the Korn Ferry Tour Battlefield Promotion?

On the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour's developmental circuit, players can earn PGA Tour status by finishing inside the top 30 on the season-long points list. However, a Korn Ferry Tour player can speed up the path to the PGA Tour by winning three times in a season, earning an instant promotion to the PGA Tour as a reward for a remarkable season and hastening the inevitable move up for the next season.

That means for McCarty that he's eligible to compete in the FedEx Cup Fall events on the PGA Tour. He starts with zero FedEx Cup points and has to earn his way into the 51st-60th position with a limited schedule in order to gain the tangible benefit of getting into two Signature events early in 2025. He can also play in all of those events for PGA Tour-sized purses compared to the typical $1 million purses on the Korn Ferry Tour.

To make that top 60, McCarty would have to basically win twice.

McCarty becomes the 23rd player to win three times in a single season on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the 13th to earn the Battlefield Promotion.

Korn Ferry Tour players to earn Battlefield Promotion