Who has won the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews?
CMC LPGA Tour Open Championship

Who has won the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews?

August 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The Old Course at St. Andrews hosted the British Open for the 30th time in 2022, the 150th edition of golf's oldest championship. Most every legend of the sport has won at the Home of Golf and hoisted the Claret Jug.

The Old Course has hosted the Open 30 different times in the course of the championship's storied history.

In the modern era, the R&A looks to bring the Open back to the Old Course every five years, making it the true fulcrom for the game's oldest championship.

Before a new Open champion will be crowned, let's look at the prior 29 Opens at St. Andrews to see who has won the British Open at the Old Course.

No golfer has won the Open at St. Andrews more than twice, with Bob Martin, JH Taylor, Jambes Braid, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods completing the feat.

The AIG Women's Open has been played at the Old Course on two occasions, hosting again in 2024 after an 11-year absence.

Who has won the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews?

  • 1873: Tom Kidd -- 91-88--179
  • 1876: Bob Martin -- 86-90--176
  • 1879: Jamie Anderson -- 84-85--169
  • 1882: Bob Ferguson -- 83-88--171
  • 1885: Bob Martin -- 84-87--171
  • 1888: Jack Burns -- 86-85--171
  • 1891: Hugh Kirkaldy -- 83-83-166
  • 1895: J.H. Taylor -- 86-78-80-78--322
  • 1900: J.H. Taylor -- 79-77-78-75--309
  • 1905: James Braid -- 81-78-78-81--318
  • 1910: James Braid -- 76-73-74-76--299
  • 1921: Jock Hutchison -- 72-75-79-70--296 (Playoff)
  • 1927: Bobby Jones (a) -- 68-72-73-72--285
  • 1933: Denny Shute -- 73-73-73-73--292 (Playoff)
  • 1939: Dick Burton -- 70-72-77-71--290
  • 1946: Sam Snead -- 71-70-74-75--290
  • 1955: Peter Thomson -- 71-68-70-72--281
  • 1957: Bobby Locke -- 69-72-68-70--279
  • 1960: Kel Nagle -- 69-67-71-71--278
  • 1964: Tony Lema -- 73-68-68-70--279
  • 1970: Jack Nicklaus -- 68-69-73-73--283 (Playoff vs. Doug Sanders)
  • 1978: Jack Nicklaus -- 71-72-69-69--281
  • 1984: Seve Ballesteros -- 69-68-70-69--276
  • 1990: Nick Faldo -- 67-65-67-71--270
  • 1995: John Daly -- 67-71-73-71--282 (Playoff vs. Constantino Rocca)
  • 2000: Tiger Woods -- 67-66-67-69--269 (Championship record to par)
  • 2005: Tiger Woods -- 66-67-71-70--274
  • 2010: Louis Oosthuizen -- 65-67-69-71--272
  • 2015: Zach Johnson -- 66-71-70-66--273 (Playoff vs. Jason Day and Marc Leishman)
  • 2022: Cam Smith -- 67-64-74-64--268

Who has won the AIG Women's British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews?

  • 2007: Lorena Ochoa
  • 2013: Stacy Lewis

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment