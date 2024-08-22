The Old Course at St. Andrews hosted the British Open for the 30th time in 2022, the 150th edition of golf's oldest championship. Most every legend of the sport has won at the Home of Golf and hoisted the Claret Jug.

The Old Course has hosted the Open 30 different times in the course of the championship's storied history.

In the modern era, the R&A looks to bring the Open back to the Old Course every five years, making it the true fulcrom for the game's oldest championship.

Before a new Open champion will be crowned, let's look at the prior 29 Opens at St. Andrews to see who has won the British Open at the Old Course.

No golfer has won the Open at St. Andrews more than twice, with Bob Martin, JH Taylor, Jambes Braid, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods completing the feat.

The AIG Women's Open has been played at the Old Course on two occasions, hosting again in 2024 after an 11-year absence.

Who has won the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews?

1873: Tom Kidd -- 91-88--179

1876: Bob Martin -- 86-90--176

1879: Jamie Anderson -- 84-85--169

1882: Bob Ferguson -- 83-88--171

1885: Bob Martin -- 84-87--171

1888: Jack Burns -- 86-85--171

1891: Hugh Kirkaldy -- 83-83-166

1895: J.H. Taylor -- 86-78-80-78--322

1900: J.H. Taylor -- 79-77-78-75--309

1905: James Braid -- 81-78-78-81--318

1910: James Braid -- 76-73-74-76--299

1921: Jock Hutchison -- 72-75-79-70--296 (Playoff)

1927: Bobby Jones (a) -- 68-72-73-72--285

1933: Denny Shute -- 73-73-73-73--292 (Playoff)

1939: Dick Burton -- 70-72-77-71--290

1946: Sam Snead -- 71-70-74-75--290

1955: Peter Thomson -- 71-68-70-72--281

1957: Bobby Locke -- 69-72-68-70--279

1960: Kel Nagle -- 69-67-71-71--278

1964: Tony Lema -- 73-68-68-70--279

1970: Jack Nicklaus -- 68-69-73-73--283 (Playoff vs. Doug Sanders)

1978: Jack Nicklaus -- 71-72-69-69--281

1984: Seve Ballesteros -- 69-68-70-69--276

1990: Nick Faldo -- 67-65-67-71--270

1995: John Daly -- 67-71-73-71--282 (Playoff vs. Constantino Rocca)

2000: Tiger Woods -- 67-66-67-69--269 (Championship record to par)

2005: Tiger Woods -- 66-67-71-70--274

2010: Louis Oosthuizen -- 65-67-69-71--272

2015: Zach Johnson -- 66-71-70-66--273 (Playoff vs. Jason Day and Marc Leishman)

2022: Cam Smith -- 67-64-74-64--268

Who has won the AIG Women's British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews?