2024 AIG Women’s British Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

August 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 AIG Women's British Open purse is set for $9.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,425,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's British Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and more.

This is the final major championship event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes. All professionals who miss the cut will earn $4,250.

The event is played this year at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,425,000
2 $936,855
3 $678,540
4 $524,011
5 $421,003
6 $343,738
7 $287,080
8 $251,027
9 $225,273
10 $204,667
11 $189,210
12 $176,333
13 $165,001
14 $154,703
15 $145,429
16 $137,189
17 $129,982
18 $123,799
19 $118,651
20 $114,525
21 $110,410
22 $106,285
23 $102,170
24 $98,045
25 $94,442
26 $90,838
27 $87,225
28 $83,622
29 $80,018
30 $76,927
31 $73,836
32 $70,744
33 $67,653
34 $64,562
35 $61,992
36 $59,413
37 $56,843
38 $54,264
39 $51,684
40 $49,627
41 $47,569
42 $45,512
43 $43,444
44 $41,386
45 $39,841
46 $38,295
47 $36,749
48 $35,204
49 $33,658
50 $32,112
51 $31,089
52 $30,055
53 $29,021
54 $27,997
55 $26,963
56 $25,929
57 $24,906
58 $23,872
59 $22,848
60 $21,814
61 $21,303
62 $20,781
63 $20,269
64 $19,757
65 $19,235
66 $18,723
67 $18,211
68 $17,689
69 $17,177
70 $16,665

