The 2024 AIG Women's British Open purse is set for $9.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,425,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's British Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and more.

This is the final major championship event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes. All professionals who miss the cut will earn $4,250.

The event is played this year at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 AIG Women's British Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout