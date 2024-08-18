2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned his second LIV Golf win of the year at The Greenbrier's Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Koepka won again on the LIV Golf circuit with a playoff win over Jon Rahm after both players finished regulaton in the 54-hole event at 19-under 191.

In the playoff on the par-3 18th, Koepka won with a par to defeat Rahm and pick up the title. Koepka's Smash teammate, Jason Kokrak, finished in solo third place and a shot out of the playoff.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Greenbrier recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Smash team finished first, with the four team members (Koepka, Kokrak, Talor Gooch and fill-in John Catlin) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Ripper earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Legion XIII finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in three weeks with the LIV Golf Chicago event.

2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

