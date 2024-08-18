2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

August 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Brooks Koepka
The 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned his second LIV Golf win of the year at The Greenbrier's Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Koepka won again on the LIV Golf circuit with a playoff win over Jon Rahm after both players finished regulaton in the 54-hole event at 19-under 191.

In the playoff on the par-3 18th, Koepka won with a par to defeat Rahm and pick up the title. Koepka's Smash teammate, Jason Kokrak, finished in solo third place and a shot out of the playoff.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Greenbrier recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Smash team finished first, with the four team members (Koepka, Kokrak, Talor Gooch and fill-in John Catlin) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Ripper earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Legion XIII finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in three weeks with the LIV Golf Chicago event.

2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brooks Koepka -19 64 64 63 191 $4,000,000
2 Jon Rahm -19 64 62 65 191 $2,250,000
3 Jason Kokrak -18 63 66 63 192 $1,500,000
T4 Marc Leishman -17 65 64 64 193 $900,000
T4 Richard Bland -17 64 64 65 193 $900,000
T6 Sebastián Muñoz -15 63 66 66 195 $650,000
T6 Lucas Herbert -15 65 63 67 195 $650,000
T8 Louis Oosthuizen -14 70 66 60 196 $457,500
T8 Sergio Garcia -14 67 63 66 196 $457,500
T8 Cameron Smith -14 66 63 67 196 $457,500
T11 Cameron Tringale -13 67 67 63 197 $370,000
T11 Talor Gooch -13 63 65 69 197 $370,000
T13 David Puig -12 68 65 65 198 $330,000
T13 Abraham Ancer -12 66 64 68 198 $330,000
T15 Patrick Reed -11 70 66 63 199 $273,000
T15 Danny Lee -11 68 66 65 199 $273,000
T15 Joaquín Niemann -11 67 67 65 199 $273,000
T15 Bryson DeChambeau -11 68 65 66 199 $273,000
T15 Caleb Surratt -11 65 67 67 199 $273,000
T20 Thomas Pieters -10 71 65 64 200 $220,000
T20 Branden Grace -10 68 68 64 200 $220,000
T20 Peter Uihlein -10 68 67 65 200 $220,000
T20 Jinichiro Kozuma -10 66 67 67 200 $220,000
T20 Matt Jones -10 64 68 68 200 $220,000
T25 Brendan Steele -9 68 66 67 201 $190,000
T25 Scott Vincent -9 65 68 68 201 $190,000
T25 Tyrrell Hatton -9 65 67 69 201 $190,000
T28 Bubba Watson -8 73 63 66 202 $170,000
T28 Paul Casey -8 68 66 68 202 $170,000
T28 Eugenio Chacarra -8 68 66 68 202 $170,000
T28 Henrik Stenson -8 66 68 68 202 $170,000
T28 Mito Pereira -8 66 65 71 202 $170,000
T33 Dustin Johnson -7 70 67 66 203 $151,000
T33 Andy Ogletree -7 70 66 67 203 $151,000
T33 Matthew Wolff -7 68 68 67 203 $151,000
36 Anthony Kim -6 69 70 65 204 $145,000
T37 Kieran Vincent -5 71 67 67 205 $137,800
T37 John Catlin -5 66 72 67 205 $137,800
T37 Ben Campbell -5 71 65 69 205 $137,800
T37 Dean Burmester -5 68 68 69 205 $137,800
T37 Charles Howell III -5 71 64 70 205 $137,800
T42 Anirban Lahiri -4 70 71 65 206 $127,200
T42 Martin Kaymer -4 68 70 68 206 $127,200
T42 Adrian Meronk -4 66 72 68 206 $127,200
T42 Pat Perez -4 68 69 69 206 $127,200
T42 Carlos Ortiz -4 71 65 70 206 $127,200
T47 Harold Varner III -3 70 72 65 207 $121,500
T47 Lee Westwood -3 69 72 66 207 $121,500
49 Kevin Na -2 70 69 69 208 $60,000
50 Phil Mickelson E 67 68 75 210 $60,000
51 Charl Schwartzel 1 72 67 72 211 $60,000
52 Ian Poulter 2 71 72 69 212 $50,000
53 Kalle Samooja 4 70 72 72 214 $50,000
54 Hudson Swafford 8 73 72 73 218 $50,000

