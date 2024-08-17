2024 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week

The 2024 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open field is headed by Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Megan Khang and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 21st event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is a first of two events played in Scotland, including the AIG Women's Open.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout