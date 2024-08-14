You can be in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, and here’s where to tryout to be an extra

After years, if not decades, of speculation, "Happy Gilmore 2" is finally about to production.

The sequel to the Adam Sandler-led golf comedy is being filmed in New Jersey starting in September, with a variety of shoots happening in several different counties in the Garden State.

With Netflix backing the sequel, Sandler will reprise the role of the hockey player with the funny name who became a world-beating professional golfer to save his grandmother's home. As part of the new film's shoot, the production is looking to hire extras for a variety of opportunities.

There's an open casting call for the film onAugust 20 from 1-8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Morristown plaza ballroom, with the casting agency, Grant Wilfley Casting, looking for New Jersey locals of all ages and ethnicities. Those interested actors who are unable to make the casting call can also register online with Wilfley Casting.

Extras who are not Screen Actors Guild of AFTRA members will earn $176 per 10-hour day, if selected. SAG and AFTRA members will make $216 per 8-hour day.

While the plot of "Happy Gilmore 2" is not known, it's expected that Sandler will be joined in the sequel by Christopher McDonald, who played the role of the villainous and jealous pro golfer Shooter McGavin, who tried to sabotage Gilmore's rise at every opportunity.

Unfortunately, several members of the original "Happy Gilmore" cast have passed away, including Carl Weathers, who died in February 2024 and played Derick “Chubbs” Peterson, Gilmore's golf coach and mentor. Long-time "The Price Is Right" host Bob Barker was in the original film, playing himself in a failed pro-am partnership with Sandler's Gilmore.

It's unclear if Julie Bowen, who played Virginia Venit, a PR representative for the pro-golf tour on which Gilmore played who turned into Gilmore's girlfiend, will be in the movie.

The original "Happy Gilmore" was shot in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on a budget of $12 million.

Filming for "Happy Gilmore 2" runs from September through November in New Jersey.