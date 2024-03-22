Happy Gilmore 2? Shooter McGavin actor says Adam Sandler has written the sequel

It sounds like there might be a "Happy Gilmore" sequel, and it could be coming sooner than you think.

Actor Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the original "Happy Gilmore" film, told "The Ken Carmen Show" on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that Adam Sandler has shown him a first-draft script for a sequel to the legendary golf movie.

McDonald was phoning in from a motorcycle trip when he revealed the shocking news.

He said, "I saw Adam (Sandler) about two weeks ago, and he says, 'McDonald, you're going to love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that?' and he showed me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

That's about as big of a bombshell as there can be in golf movies, which aren't usually produced. The original film was shot in British Columbia, Canada and released in theaters on Feb. 16, 1996. Universal Pictures with a budget of around $12,000,000 after the success of "Billy Madison." The movie was shot on an eight-week timeline, with the film shot in locations in six different towns. Swan-e-set Bay Resort and Golf Club was the backdrop for a lot of the tournament shots, including the Waterbury Open and AT&T Invitational. Both courses at Swan-e-set Bay are designed by Lee Trevino, who famously makes a cameo in the film.

It would seem that a "Happy Gilmore 2" would have a much bigger budget and a significantly different story than the original, which was the profile of a wanna-be pro hockey player who discovered his gift for golf just in time to save his grandmother's home from IRS liens. Julie Bowen, later of "Modern Family" fame, played a Tour press official who fell in love with Gilmore's irreverent style and gentle demeanor.

McDonald may have played the world-beating McGavin in the golf movie, but in real life, the golf-addicted actor isn't quite as good as his most famous role. He said he was a 12 handicap in real life. Still, you would expect McDonald to reprise the Shooter McGavin role in some way in any sequel.