2024 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

August 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Stephen Ames
The 2024 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner KJ Ames, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Ames successfully defended his title in this event, earning a one-shot win in the 54-hole event on 11-under 205.

Ernie Els, 36-hole leader Robert Karlsson and Steve Alker were the joint runners-up in the Pacific Northwest. Kirk Triplett and Charlie Wi tied for fifth place.

Ames won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Boeing Classic recap notes

Ames wins the 19th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour once again.

The money Ames -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Rogers Charity Classic in Canada.

2024 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -11 71 67 67 205 $330,000
T2 Ernie Els -10 69 69 68 206 $161,333
T2 Steven Alker -10 66 72 68 206 $161,333
T2 Robert Karlsson -10 66 65 75 206 $161,333
T5 Kirk Triplett -8 67 70 71 208 $96,800
T5 Charlie Wi -8 69 64 75 208 $96,800
7 Paul Stankowski -7 69 71 69 209 $79,200
T8 Doug Barron -6 74 69 67 210 $58,080
T8 Michael Allen -6 67 75 68 210 $58,080
T8 Bernhard Langer -6 72 69 69 210 $58,080
T8 Richard Green -6 68 73 69 210 $58,080
T8 David Bransdon -6 67 72 71 210 $58,080
T13 John Senden -5 73 73 65 211 $39,600
T13 Notah Begay III -5 72 71 68 211 $39,600
T13 Stuart Appleby -5 71 70 70 211 $39,600
T13 Keith Horne -5 70 71 70 211 $39,600
T13 Ricardo Gonzalez -5 72 68 71 211 $39,600
T18 Miguel Angel Jiménez -4 73 70 69 212 $26,229
T18 K.J. Choi -4 72 71 69 212 $26,229
T18 Rod Pampling -4 74 67 71 212 $26,229
T18 Michael Wright -4 72 69 71 212 $26,229
T18 Mario Tiziani -4 72 69 71 212 $26,229
T18 Fred Couples -4 70 71 71 212 $26,229
T18 Steve Flesch -4 70 71 71 212 $26,229
T18 Ken Duke -4 69 72 71 212 $26,229
T18 Woody Austin -4 66 73 73 212 $26,229
T27 Brad Adamonis -3 74 71 68 213 $17,857
T27 Tim Herron -3 71 71 71 213 $17,857
T27 Angel Cabrera -3 72 69 72 213 $17,857
T27 Scott Parel -3 71 70 72 213 $17,857
T27 Billy Andrade -3 71 69 73 213 $17,857
T27 Boo Weekley -3 70 70 73 213 $17,857
T33 Kevin Sutherland -2 73 73 68 214 $13,035
T33 Brian Davis -2 70 74 70 214 $13,035
T33 Tim O'Neal -2 70 74 70 214 $13,035
T33 Tom Pernice Jr. -2 68 76 70 214 $13,035
T33 Y.E. Yang -2 71 72 71 214 $13,035
T33 Paul Goydos -2 70 73 71 214 $13,035
T33 Billy Mayfair -2 69 74 71 214 $13,035
T33 Rocco Mediate -2 70 70 74 214 $13,035
T41 Glen Day -1 71 73 71 215 $10,340
T41 Jeff Maggert -1 72 70 73 215 $10,340
T41 Dicky Pride -1 71 71 73 215 $10,340
T44 Darren Clarke E 73 73 70 216 $8,140
T44 Steve Allan E 72 73 71 216 $8,140
T44 Rob Labritz E 70 74 72 216 $8,140
T44 Matt Gogel E 70 74 72 216 $8,140
T44 Mark Hensby E 72 71 73 216 $8,140
T44 Greg Chalmers E 69 74 73 216 $8,140
T44 Gene Sauers E 66 75 75 216 $8,140
T51 Arjun Atwal 1 72 73 72 217 $6,160
T51 Mike Weir 1 71 73 73 217 $6,160
T53 Shane Bertsch 2 72 78 68 218 $5,280
T53 Cliff Kresge 2 77 72 69 218 $5,280
T53 John Huston 2 72 76 70 218 $5,280
56 Ken Tanigawa 3 74 78 67 219 $4,840
T57 Chad Campbell 4 74 75 71 220 $4,070
T57 David Toms 4 73 76 71 220 $4,070
T57 Tim Petrovic 4 76 71 73 220 $4,070
T57 Esteban Toledo 4 71 75 74 220 $4,070
T57 Tom Gillis 4 73 71 76 220 $4,070
T57 Joe Durant 4 71 72 77 220 $4,070
63 Heath Slocum 5 74 74 73 221 $3,300
T64 David Duval 6 72 76 74 222 $2,750
T64 Lee Janzen 6 75 72 75 222 $2,750
T64 Marco Dawson 6 74 73 75 222 $2,750
T64 Scott Dunlap 6 76 69 77 222 $2,750
T68 Vijay Singh 7 74 76 73 223 $2,068
T68 Cameron Percy 7 77 71 75 223 $2,068
T68 Tom Lehman 7 72 72 79 223 $2,068
71 David Frost 8 74 82 68 224 $1,804
T72 Jim Furyk 10 77 74 75 226 $1,606
T72 Fred Funk 10 71 74 81 226 $1,606
T74 Chris DiMarco 11 74 78 75 227 $1,408
T74 Scott McCarron 11 71 80 76 227 $1,408
76 Mark Calcavecchia 16 76 78 78 232 $1,276

