2024 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner KJ Ames, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Ames successfully defended his title in this event, earning a one-shot win in the 54-hole event on 11-under 205.

Ernie Els, 36-hole leader Robert Karlsson and Steve Alker were the joint runners-up in the Pacific Northwest. Kirk Triplett and Charlie Wi tied for fifth place.

Ames won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Boeing Classic recap notes

Ames wins the 19th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour once again.

The money Ames -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Rogers Charity Classic in Canada.

2024 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details