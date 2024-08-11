2024 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner KJ Ames, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.
Ames successfully defended his title in this event, earning a one-shot win in the 54-hole event on 11-under 205.
Ernie Els, 36-hole leader Robert Karlsson and Steve Alker were the joint runners-up in the Pacific Northwest. Kirk Triplett and Charlie Wi tied for fifth place.
Ames won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
Boeing Classic recap notes
Ames wins the 19th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour once again.
The money Ames -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Rogers Charity Classic in Canada.
2024 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stephen Ames
|-11
|71
|67
|67
|205
|$330,000
|T2
|Ernie Els
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$161,333
|T2
|Steven Alker
|-10
|66
|72
|68
|206
|$161,333
|T2
|Robert Karlsson
|-10
|66
|65
|75
|206
|$161,333
|T5
|Kirk Triplett
|-8
|67
|70
|71
|208
|$96,800
|T5
|Charlie Wi
|-8
|69
|64
|75
|208
|$96,800
|7
|Paul Stankowski
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|209
|$79,200
|T8
|Doug Barron
|-6
|74
|69
|67
|210
|$58,080
|
|T8
|Michael Allen
|-6
|67
|75
|68
|210
|$58,080
|T8
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|72
|69
|69
|210
|$58,080
|T8
|Richard Green
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|210
|$58,080
|T8
|David Bransdon
|-6
|67
|72
|71
|210
|$58,080
|T13
|John Senden
|-5
|73
|73
|65
|211
|$39,600
|T13
|Notah Begay III
|-5
|72
|71
|68
|211
|$39,600
|T13
|Stuart Appleby
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$39,600
|T13
|Keith Horne
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$39,600
|
|T13
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$39,600
|T18
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-4
|73
|70
|69
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|K.J. Choi
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|Rod Pampling
|-4
|74
|67
|71
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|Michael Wright
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|Mario Tiziani
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|Fred Couples
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|Steve Flesch
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|Ken Duke
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$26,229
|T18
|Woody Austin
|-4
|66
|73
|73
|212
|$26,229
|T27
|Brad Adamonis
|-3
|74
|71
|68
|213
|$17,857
|T27
|Tim Herron
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$17,857
|T27
|Angel Cabrera
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$17,857
|T27
|Scott Parel
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$17,857
|T27
|Billy Andrade
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|213
|$17,857
|T27
|Boo Weekley
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$17,857
|T33
|Kevin Sutherland
|-2
|73
|73
|68
|214
|$13,035
|T33
|Brian Davis
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|214
|$13,035
|T33
|Tim O'Neal
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|214
|$13,035
|T33
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-2
|68
|76
|70
|214
|$13,035
|T33
|Y.E. Yang
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$13,035
|T33
|Paul Goydos
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$13,035
|T33
|Billy Mayfair
|-2
|69
|74
|71
|214
|$13,035
|T33
|Rocco Mediate
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$13,035
|T41
|Glen Day
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$10,340
|T41
|Jeff Maggert
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|215
|$10,340
|T41
|Dicky Pride
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|215
|$10,340
|T44
|Darren Clarke
|E
|73
|73
|70
|216
|$8,140
|T44
|Steve Allan
|E
|72
|73
|71
|216
|$8,140
|T44
|Rob Labritz
|E
|70
|74
|72
|216
|$8,140
|T44
|Matt Gogel
|E
|70
|74
|72
|216
|$8,140
|T44
|Mark Hensby
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$8,140
|T44
|Greg Chalmers
|E
|69
|74
|73
|216
|$8,140
|T44
|Gene Sauers
|E
|66
|75
|75
|216
|$8,140
|T51
|Arjun Atwal
|1
|72
|73
|72
|217
|$6,160
|T51
|Mike Weir
|1
|71
|73
|73
|217
|$6,160
|T53
|Shane Bertsch
|2
|72
|78
|68
|218
|$5,280
|T53
|Cliff Kresge
|2
|77
|72
|69
|218
|$5,280
|T53
|John Huston
|2
|72
|76
|70
|218
|$5,280
|56
|Ken Tanigawa
|3
|74
|78
|67
|219
|$4,840
|T57
|Chad Campbell
|4
|74
|75
|71
|220
|$4,070
|T57
|David Toms
|4
|73
|76
|71
|220
|$4,070
|T57
|Tim Petrovic
|4
|76
|71
|73
|220
|$4,070
|T57
|Esteban Toledo
|4
|71
|75
|74
|220
|$4,070
|T57
|Tom Gillis
|4
|73
|71
|76
|220
|$4,070
|T57
|Joe Durant
|4
|71
|72
|77
|220
|$4,070
|63
|Heath Slocum
|5
|74
|74
|73
|221
|$3,300
|T64
|David Duval
|6
|72
|76
|74
|222
|$2,750
|T64
|Lee Janzen
|6
|75
|72
|75
|222
|$2,750
|T64
|Marco Dawson
|6
|74
|73
|75
|222
|$2,750
|T64
|Scott Dunlap
|6
|76
|69
|77
|222
|$2,750
|T68
|Vijay Singh
|7
|74
|76
|73
|223
|$2,068
|T68
|Cameron Percy
|7
|77
|71
|75
|223
|$2,068
|T68
|Tom Lehman
|7
|72
|72
|79
|223
|$2,068
|71
|David Frost
|8
|74
|82
|68
|224
|$1,804
|T72
|Jim Furyk
|10
|77
|74
|75
|226
|$1,606
|T72
|Fred Funk
|10
|71
|74
|81
|226
|$1,606
|T74
|Chris DiMarco
|11
|74
|78
|75
|227
|$1,408
|T74
|Scott McCarron
|11
|71
|80
|76
|227
|$1,408
|76
|Mark Calcavecchia
|16
|76
|78
|78
|232
|$1,276