Scottie Scheffler will win $8 million on Sunday, and he’s not playing golf this week

World No. 1 and new Olympic golf gold medalist Scottie Scheffler is taking a deserved break this week after winning in Paris at Le Golf National. Yet, on his week off, Scheffler is going to earn $8 million more in earnings to take his season-long total over $35 million.

The PGA Tour's regular season ends this week in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Wyndham Championship. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the tournament qualify for the first leg of the playoffs in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. From that list, the top 10 players in the standings earn a huge bonus.

This is the sixth season for the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, which is bonus pool for the 10 highest-ranked and eligible players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season. With the FedEx Cup playoffs offering quadruple points for the first two events, and the Tour Championship turning the standings into a net-golf tournament, the Tour came up with a reward structure for players who did the best in the long regular season.

For 2024, the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 bonus pool has been doubled to $40 million from last season's $20 million.

With no player in the top eight in the standings competing in the Wyndham Championship, the top four players -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, in that order -- cannot be caught, regardless of the tournament result at Sedgefield Country Club. That means Scottie Scheffler is guaranteed the $8 million first-place prize, while Schauffele will win $6 million, McIlroy gets $4.8 million and Morikawa gets $4.4 million.

After this week, the race for the FedEx Cup accelerates through the playoffs, with the total bonus pool increasing this season to $100 million from $75 million in 2023. The FedEx Cup champion will earn a whopping $25 million, while the top 150 players in the final standings will earn a share of the bonus money.

Scheffler has earned $28,148,691 in tournament winnings this year, and the $8 million bonus will bring his total to $36,148,691. Were he to win the FedEx Cup, he would pass over the $60 million mark in single-season earnings.