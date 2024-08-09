The 2024 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse is set for $40 million, with the winner's share coming in at $8,000,000 -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is a bonus pool for the top 10 performers during the PGA Tour's regular season, culminating at the Wyndham Championship, which concludes the regular season. The listing is based on the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the tournament.

With a dominant season, Scottie Scheffler is primed to win the $8 million winner's share of the prize pool. Heading into the final event of the regular season, two players inside the top 10 are competing, with Shane Lowry and Sungjae Im taking part at the Greensboro, N.C., event. However, no one can catch Scheffler for first, Xander Schauffele for second, Rory McIlroy for third or Collin Morikawa for fourth. They are locked into those earnings no matter the outcome this week.

This is the sixth season for the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, and it is completely separate from the FedEx Cup.

For this season, the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse has doubled again, with the FedEx Cup going up to $100 million in prize money.

2024 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse, winner's share, prize money payout