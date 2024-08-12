2024 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final results: Prize money payout as Scottie Scheffler wins $8 million
2024 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final results: Prize money payout as Scottie Scheffler wins $8 million

August 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who took the top spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup at the end of the regular season after the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The 2024 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 features the top 10 eligible players based on the final results of the FedEx Cup points list through the conclusion of the regular season. Those 10 players earn bonus money for their regular-season performance.

Scheffler won seven times in the PGA Tour regular season, though his win in the Olympics did not net FedEx Cup points.

Scheffler beat Xander Schauffele for the top of the regular season table by 1,935 points, which is a record margin in the FedEx Cup era. The top eight players in the standings did not compete in the Wyndham Championship, and the standings were not changed by the final tournament results.

Before the Wyndham Championship started, the top four players in the standings were locked in regardless of what happened in Greensboro.

Last season, Scheffler finished second to Jon Rahm.

The top 10 in the standings went unchanged in the final event of the regular season, with little movement among the top 20 players on the points list.

Scheffler won the $8,000,000 winner's share of the $40,000,000 purse, with the prize money doubled for 2024.

2024 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

