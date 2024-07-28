2024 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner KJ Choi, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Choi won his first PGA Tour Champions major with a two-shot win over Richard Green on 10-under 278. He made a bogey on the final hole to secure the win after narrowly missing the winding stream on the 490-yard home hole.

Green made birdie on the last hole to secure second place by two shots over Paul Broadhurst.

Stephen Ames finished alone in fourth place on 3-under total, while Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker were among those in a seven-way tie for fifth place another shot adrift.

Choi won the $447,800 winner's share of the $2,850,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Choi wins the 18th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour in a major.

The money Choi -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, with the R&A running this event, the cut was made to the top 70 players and ties through two rounds.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Boeing Classic in Washington.

2024 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details