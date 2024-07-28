2024 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC Featured

2024 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of KJ Choi CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: K.J. Choi of South Korea with the trophy as he wins the Senior Open presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links, on July 28, 2024, in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner KJ Choi, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Choi won his first PGA Tour Champions major with a two-shot win over Richard Green on 10-under 278. He made a bogey on the final hole to secure the win after narrowly missing the winding stream on the 490-yard home hole.

Green made birdie on the last hole to secure second place by two shots over Paul Broadhurst.

Stephen Ames finished alone in fourth place on 3-under total, while Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker were among those in a seven-way tie for fifth place another shot adrift.

Choi won the $447,800 winner's share of the $2,850,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Choi wins the 18th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour in a major.

The money Choi -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, with the R&A running this event, the cut was made to the top 70 players and ties through two rounds.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Boeing Classic in Washington.

2024 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 K.J. Choi -10 69 69 70 70 278 $447,800
2 Richard Green -8 69 72 68 71 280 $298,680
3 Paul Broadhurst -6 69 74 69 70 282 $168,036
4 Stephen Ames -3 68 72 74 71 285 $134,292
T5 Arjun Atwal -2 75 68 67 76 286 $74,067
T5 Angel Cabrera -2 73 70 70 73 286 $74,067
T5 Padraig Harrington -2 71 70 73 72 286 $74,067
T5 Steven Alker -2 71 73 71 71 286 $74,067
T5 Miguel Angel Martin -2 71 71 73 71 286 $74,067
T5 Bernhard Langer -2 74 70 72 70 286 $74,067
T5 Thomas Bjørn -2 71 73 73 69 286 $74,067
12 Paul Lawrie E 75 70 71 72 288 $45,942
T13 Darren Clarke 1 74 69 74 72 289 $42,066
T13 Bradley Dredge 1 71 75 74 69 289 $42,066
T15 Ricardo Gonzalez 2 75 70 71 74 290 $38,532
T15 Alex Cejka 2 73 74 73 70 290 $38,532
T17 Greg Chalmers 3 72 75 70 74 291 $35,226
T17 Joakim Haeggman 3 74 71 72 74 291 $35,226
T19 Tim Petrovic 4 75 72 72 73 292 $32,946
T19 Y.E. Yang 4 75 75 72 70 292 $32,946
T21 Matt Gogel 5 72 76 71 74 293 $30,666
T21 Simon Khan 5 72 73 74 74 293 $30,666
T21 Bob Estes 5 78 72 73 70 293 $30,666
24 Doug Mcguigan 6 73 78 71 72 294 $28,842
T25 Peter Baker 7 69 74 75 77 295 $26,562
T25 Scott Mccarron 7 74 73 72 76 295 $26,562
T25 Clark Dennis 7 73 75 73 74 295 $26,562
T25 Guy Boros 7 76 73 76 70 295 $26,562
T29 Markus Brier 8 71 76 73 76 296 $21,788
T29 Robert Karlsson 8 75 76 71 74 296 $21,788
T29 Keith Horne 8 74 76 72 74 296 $21,788
T29 Paul Goydos 8 77 73 72 74 296 $21,788
T29 Jason Gore 8 71 78 73 74 296 $21,788
T29 Peter Lawrie 8 71 78 73 74 296 $21,788
T29 Robert Coles 8 73 77 74 72 296 $21,788
T29 Hiroyuki Fujita 8 74 77 73 72 296 $21,788
T37 Glen Day 9 76 73 72 76 297 $17,100
T37 John Senden 9 74 76 72 75 297 $17,100
T37 Colin Montgomerie 9 76 73 73 75 297 $17,100
T37 Retief Goosen 9 71 78 73 75 297 $17,100
T37 Phillip Archer 9 72 73 77 75 297 $17,100
T37 Adilson Da Silva 9 78 71 74 74 297 $17,100
T37 Mikael Lundberg 9 76 73 75 73 297 $17,100
T37 Tom Gillis 9 79 72 77 69 297 $17,100
T45 Thomas Gögele 10 73 78 73 74 298 $14,592
T45 Jeev Milkha Singh 10 73 76 76 73 298 $14,592
T47 Greig Hutcheon 11 78 73 73 75 299 $13,566
T47 Michael Long 11 74 77 75 73 299 $13,566
T49 Scott Henderson 12 75 73 74 78 300 $12,274
T49 Rob Labritz 12 77 73 73 77 300 $12,274
T49 Scott Parel 12 74 76 74 76 300 $12,274
T52 Michael Campbell 13 75 73 73 80 301 $10,237
T52 Scott Hend 13 70 77 75 79 301 $10,237
T52 Rod Pampling 13 73 77 75 76 301 $10,237
T52 Prayad Marksaeng 13 73 78 74 76 301 $10,237
T52 Barry Austin 13 77 71 77 76 301 $10,237
T57 Fran Quinn 14 71 78 79 74 302 $8,398
T57 Lionel Alexandre 14 72 79 79 72 302 $8,398
T57 Shaun Micheel 14 75 74 82 71 302 $8,398
T60 Euan Mcintosh 15 74 77 74 78 303 $7,154
T60 Wesley Short Jr 15 78 71 76 78 303 $7,154
T60 Jason Norris 15 74 77 76 76 303 $7,154
T60 Christian Cévaër 15 77 73 80 73 303 $7,154
T64 Emanuele Canonica 16 71 78 72 83 304 $5,985
T64 Stephen Dodd 16 73 76 75 80 304 $5,985
T64 Ken Tanigawa 16 74 73 80 77 304 $5,985
T64 Michael Wright 16 77 74 77 76 304 $5,985
T68 David Mckenzie 17 74 77 78 76 305 $5,016
T68 Greg Owen 17 74 77 78 76 305 $5,016
T68 David Shacklady 17 77 73 80 75 305 $5,016
T68 Cameron Clark 17 74 75 82 74 305 $5,016
T72 Peter Fowler 18 75 74 80 77 306 $4,332
T72 Daniel Chopra 18 74 77 80 75 306 $4,332
74 Doug Barron 19 73 73 79 82 307 $3,990

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.