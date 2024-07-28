2024 LIV Golf United Kingdom final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf United Kingdom final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned his first LIV Golf win at JCB Golf and Country Club near London, England.

Rahm broke through on the LIV Golf circuit with a one-shot win over several players, including teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who has already won in Nashville this year. Rahm missed a short, right-breaking par putt on the par-3 17th hole before making a par on the lengthy 18th that was matched by a bogey from Hatton, who had been tied with Rahm heading into the tournament's 54th hole.

The bogey dropped Hatton into a three-way tie for second place on 12-under 201 with Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann.

Rahm won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf United Kingdom recap notes

Rahm earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 53 players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season. Marc Leishman had to withdraw from the tournament to seek medical attention at a nearby hospital.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first, with the four team members (Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Ripper earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in three weeks with the LIV Golf Greenbrier event.

2024 LIV Golf United Kingdom final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details