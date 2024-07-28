2024 LIV Golf United Kingdom final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf United Kingdom final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LIV Golf United Kingdom final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned his first LIV Golf win at JCB Golf and Country Club near London, England.

Rahm broke through on the LIV Golf circuit with a one-shot win over several players, including teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who has already won in Nashville this year. Rahm missed a short, right-breaking par putt on the par-3 17th hole before making a par on the lengthy 18th that was matched by a bogey from Hatton, who had been tied with Rahm heading into the tournament's 54th hole.

The bogey dropped Hatton into a three-way tie for second place on 12-under 201 with Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann.

Rahm won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf United Kingdom recap notes

Rahm earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 53 players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season. Marc Leishman had to withdraw from the tournament to seek medical attention at a nearby hospital.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first, with the four team members (Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Ripper earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in three weeks with the LIV Golf Greenbrier event.

2024 LIV Golf United Kingdom final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -13 63 70 67 200 $4,000,000
T2 Joaquín Niemann -12 69 67 65 201 $1,583,333
T2 Tyrrell Hatton -12 66 66 69 201 $1,583,333
T2 Cameron Smith -12 66 66 69 201 $1,583,333
5 Paul Casey -10 67 66 70 203 $800,000
T6 Cameron Tringale -9 67 70 67 204 $534,500
T6 Matthew Wolff -9 67 68 69 204 $534,500
T6 Talor Gooch -9 68 66 70 204 $534,500
T6 Louis Oosthuizen -9 67 67 70 204 $534,500
T6 Andy Ogletree -9 65 65 74 204 $534,500
T11 Bryson DeChambeau -8 73 65 67 205 $360,000
T11 Charl Schwartzel -8 70 67 68 205 $360,000
T11 David Puig -8 69 68 68 205 $360,000
T14 Richard Bland -7 69 68 69 206 $310,000
T14 Peter Uihlein -7 68 67 71 206 $310,000
T16 Adrian Meronk -6 68 69 70 207 $266,250
T16 Abraham Ancer -6 65 72 70 207 $266,250
T16 Scott Vincent -6 70 66 71 207 $266,250
T16 Brooks Koepka -6 67 68 72 207 $266,250
T20 Harold Varner III -5 69 73 66 208 $225,000
T20 Lucas Herbert -5 69 72 67 208 $225,000
T20 Dustin Johnson -5 71 69 68 208 $225,000
T20 Sergio Garcia -5 68 70 70 208 $225,000
T24 Matt Jones -4 69 73 67 209 $195,000
T24 Dean Burmester -4 68 70 71 209 $195,000
T24 Sebastián Muñoz -4 68 68 73 209 $195,000
T27 Ian Poulter -3 72 68 70 210 $182,500
T27 Patrick Reed -3 72 68 70 210 $182,500
T29 Thomas Pieters -2 70 73 68 211 $167,500
T29 Graeme McDowell -2 67 74 70 211 $167,500
T29 Carlos Ortiz -2 71 67 73 211 $167,500
T29 Jason Kokrak -2 69 69 73 211 $167,500
33 Jinichiro Kozuma -1 73 69 70 212 $155,000
T34 John Catlin E 72 71 70 213 $145,200
T34 Phil Mickelson E 70 72 71 213 $145,200
T34 Mito Pereira E 70 70 73 213 $145,200
T34 Kalle Samooja E 71 68 74 213 $145,200
T34 Sam Horsfield E 67 70 76 213 $145,200
T39 Bubba Watson 1 69 72 73 214 $136,500
T39 Anirban Lahiri 1 69 72 73 214 $136,500
T41 Caleb Surratt 2 76 68 71 215 $128,800
T41 Kieran Vincent 2 72 71 72 215 $128,800
T41 Eugenio Chacarra 2 72 70 73 215 $128,800
T41 Kevin Na 2 70 70 75 215 $128,800
T41 Henrik Stenson 2 70 69 76 215 $128,800
T46 Anthony Kim 3 76 69 71 216 $122,667
T46 Lee Westwood 3 72 73 71 216 $122,667
T46 Brendan Steele 3 71 74 71 216 $122,667
49 Martin Kaymer 4 72 72 73 217 $60,000
50 Danny Lee 5 73 71 74 218 $60,000
51 Branden Grace 6 76 70 73 219 $60,000
52 Pat Perez 8 76 69 76 221 $50,000
53 Hudson Swafford 11 71 74 79 224 $50,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.