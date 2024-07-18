2024 British Open Championship purse, winner's share, record prize money payout
2024 British Open Championship purse, winner’s share, record prize money payout

July 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 British Open Championship purse is set for $17 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,100,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the British Open Championship prize money distribution chart.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Scottie Schffler and more in the final men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the fourth major of the season on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the R&A.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut, although British Open Championship players who miss the cut do get paid as well. The first 10 professionals (and ties) to miss the cut earn $12,350, while the next 20 professional golfers and ties get $10,300 and the remaining professional golfers take home $8,750.

The event is played this year at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

This is the 32nd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Open Championship until age 55, berths into the other three majors for the next five years, as well as entry into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2024 British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,100,000
2 $1,759,000
3 $1,128,000
4 $876,000
5 $705,000
6 $611,000
7 $525,000
8 $442,500
9 $388,000
10 $350,600
11 $319,200
12 $282,800
13 $266,000
14 $249,000
15 $231,000
16 $212,700
17 $202,400
18 $193,000
19 $184,900
20 $176,200
21 $168,000
22 $159,600
23 $151,000
24 $142,600
25 $137,800
26 $131,800
27 $127,000
28 $122,600
29 $117,300
30 $111,200
31 $107,600
32 $102,100
33 $98,500
34 $95,700
35 $92,400
36 $88,700
37 $84,600
38 $80,300
39 $77,400
40 $74,900
41 $71,800
42 $68,300
43 $65,200
44 $61,500
45 $58,000
46 $55,000
47 $52,800
48 $50,700
49 $48,400
50 $47,200
51 $46,200
52 $45,400
53 $44,700
54 $44,000
55 $43,300
56 $42,700
57 $42,300
58 $42,000
59 $41,700
60 $41,400
61 $41,200
62 $41,000
63 $40,800
64 $40,600
65 $40,300
66 $40,000
67 $39,700
68 $39,400
69 $39,100
70 $38,900

