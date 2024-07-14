2024 LIV Golf Andalucia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf Andalucia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Sergio Garcia
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard is headed by winner Sergio Garcia, who earned his first LIV Golf win at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Garcia won the tournament in a playoff over Anirban Lahiri, who missed a two-foot par putt on the final hole of regulation. Both players finished on 5-under 208.

A playoff ensued -- well, dual playoffs -- with Garcia taking on Lahiri for the individual title, while the Fireballs and Crushers battled it out for the team title in a separate playoff in a team format.

On the third hole of the individual playoff, Garcia prevailed to win his first LIV Golf title. The Fireballs also won the team playoff as well to sweep the tournament.

Garcia won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Andalucia recap notes

Garcia earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first, with the four team members (Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks with the LIV Golf UK event.

2024 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Sergio Garcia -5 69 73 66 208 $4,000,000
P2 Anirban Lahiri -5 69 66 73 208 $2,250,000
3 Tyrrell Hatton -4 72 68 69 209 $1,500,000
T4 Patrick Reed -3 72 71 67 210 $900,000
T4 Louis Oosthuizen -3 70 71 69 210 $900,000
T6 Cameron Smith -2 72 71 68 211 $608,333
T6 Joaquín Niemann -2 74 68 69 211 $608,333
T6 Danny Lee -2 67 72 72 211 $608,333
9 Bryson DeChambeau -1 74 67 71 212 $442,500
T10 Marc Leishman E 76 66 71 213 $392,500
T10 Jon Rahm E 73 69 71 213 $392,500
T12 Lee Westwood 1 71 70 73 214 $350,000
T12 Eugenio Chacarra 1 68 72 74 214 $350,000
T14 Carlos Ortiz 2 72 74 69 215 $301,667
T14 Richard Bland 2 71 70 74 215 $301,667
T14 Martin Kaymer 2 72 68 75 215 $301,667
T17 Charl Schwartzel 3 73 72 71 216 $245,000
T17 Dustin Johnson 3 73 72 71 216 $245,000
T17 Scott Vincent 3 72 73 71 216 $245,000
T17 Paul Casey 3 74 69 73 216 $245,000
T17 Matthew Wolff 3 73 70 73 216 $245,000
T17 Dean Burmester 3 66 75 75 216 $245,000
T23 John Catlin 4 75 73 69 217 $201,667
T23 Sebastián Muñoz 4 74 74 69 217 $201,667
T23 Sam Horsfield 4 70 74 73 217 $201,667
26 Abraham Ancer 5 74 72 72 218 $190,000
T27 Kalle Samooja 6 78 72 69 219 $167,500
T27 David Puig 6 81 68 70 219 $167,500
T27 Henrik Stenson 6 79 67 73 219 $167,500
T27 Brendan Steele 6 77 69 73 219 $167,500
T27 Pat Perez 6 76 70 73 219 $167,500
T27 Cameron Tringale 6 76 70 73 219 $167,500
T27 Phil Mickelson 6 73 72 74 219 $167,500
T27 Brooks Koepka 6 75 68 76 219 $167,500
T35 Lucas Herbert 7 75 75 70 220 $145,333
T35 Mito Pereira 7 73 76 71 220 $145,333
T35 Jason Kokrak 7 77 71 72 220 $145,333
T38 Peter Uihlein 8 80 76 65 221 $139,000
T38 Branden Grace 8 78 72 71 221 $139,000
T40 Jinichiro Kozuma 9 77 74 71 222 $134,000
T40 Kevin Na 9 73 74 75 222 $134,000
T42 Adrian Meronk 10 76 77 70 223 $128,667
T42 Graeme McDowell 10 75 77 71 223 $128,667
T42 Andy Ogletree 10 78 70 75 223 $128,667
T45 Talor Gooch 12 76 77 72 225 $125,000
T45 Matt Jones 12 81 71 73 225 $125,000
T47 Bubba Watson 13 79 75 72 226 $121,500
T47 Ian Poulter 13 76 76 74 226 $121,500
T49 Caleb Surratt 14 78 72 77 227 $60,000
T49 Anthony Kim 14 73 72 82 227 $60,000
T51 Harold Varner III 16 80 77 72 229 $55,000
T51 Kieran Vincent 16 77 78 74 229 $55,000
53 Thomas Pieters 17 79 81 70 230 $50,000
54 Hudson Swafford 18 82 69 80 231 $50,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.