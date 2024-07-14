2024 LIV Golf Andalucia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard is headed by winner Sergio Garcia, who earned his first LIV Golf win at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Garcia won the tournament in a playoff over Anirban Lahiri, who missed a two-foot par putt on the final hole of regulation. Both players finished on 5-under 208.

A playoff ensued -- well, dual playoffs -- with Garcia taking on Lahiri for the individual title, while the Fireballs and Crushers battled it out for the team title in a separate playoff in a team format.

On the third hole of the individual playoff, Garcia prevailed to win his first LIV Golf title. The Fireballs also won the team playoff as well to sweep the tournament.

Garcia won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Andalucia recap notes

Garcia earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first, with the four team members (Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks with the LIV Golf UK event.

2024 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details