2024 British Open Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 British Open Championship purse is set for at least $16.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,000,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the British Open Championship prize money distribution chart.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Scottie Schffler and more in the final men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the fourth major of the season on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the R&A.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut, although British Open Championship players who miss the cut do get paid as well. The first 10 professionals (and ties) to miss the cut earn $12,000, while the next 20 professional golfers and ties get $10,000 and the remaining professional golfers take home $8,500.

The event is played this year at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

This is the 32nd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Open Championship until age 55, berths into the other three majors for the next five years, as well as entry into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,000,000
2 $1,708,000
3 $1,095,000
4 $851,000
5 $684,500
6 $593,000
7 $509,500
8 $429,700
9 $377,000
10 $340,500
11 $310,000
12 $274,700
13 $258,300
14 $241,800
15 $224,800
16 $206,600
17 $196,600
18 $187,500
19 $179,600
20 $171,100
21 $163,100
22 $155,000
23 $146,700
24 $138,500
25 $133,800
26 $128,000
27 $123,300
28 $119,100
29 $113,900
30 $108,000
31 $104,500
32 $99,200
33 $95,700
34 $93,000
35 $89,800
36 $86,200
37 $82,200
38 $78,000
39 $75,200
40 $72,800
41 $69,800
42 $66,400
43 $63,400
44 $59,800
45 $56,400
46 $53,400
47 $51,300
48 $49,300
49 $47,000
50 $45,900
51 $44,900
52 $44,100
53 $43,400
54 $42,800
55 $42,100
56 $41,500
57 $41,100
58 $40,800
59 $40,500
60 $40,200
61 $40,000
62 $39,800
63 $39,600
64 $39,400
65 $39,200
66 $38,900
67 $38,600
68 $38,300
69 $38,000
70 $37,800

