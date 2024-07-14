2024 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, with the former tennis star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.
Fish won the celebrity tournament, played under the modified Stableford scoring system, with a four-point win on 83 total points to hold off hockey star Joe Pavelski.
Pavelski finished third last year, while Fish finished second to Steph Curry in 2023. This is Fish's second win in the event.
Annika Sorenstam finished in solo third place on 68 total points in the event.
Fish won the $150,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
2024 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|1
|Mardy Fish
|83
|23
|34
|26
|2
|Joe Pavelski
|79
|21
|29
|29
|3
|Annika Sorenstam
|68
|17
|24
|27
|4
|John Smoltz
|64
|18
|17
|29
|5
|Derek Lowe
|62
|21
|21
|20
|6
|Mark Mulder
|61
|19
|23
|19
|7
|Adam Thielen
|58
|24
|21
|13
|8
|Taylor Twellman
|52
|13
|25
|14
|
|9
|Jake Owen
|51
|17
|17
|17
|10
|Jack Wagner
|49
|14
|21
|14
|T11
|Harrison Smith
|48
|14
|19
|15
|T11
|Derek Carr
|48
|9
|14
|25
|T13
|Ray Allen
|47
|14
|24
|9
|T13
|Austin Reaves
|47
|11
|23
|13
|15
|Aaron Rodgers
|46
|10
|12
|24
|T16
|Tim Brown
|45
|17
|18
|10
|
|T16
|Joe Mauer
|45
|17
|14
|14
|T16
|Matt Ryan
|45
|12
|13
|20
|19
|Kevin Millar
|40
|14
|11
|15
|T20
|Dell Curry
|39
|19
|10
|10
|T20
|Josh Allen
|39
|13
|14
|12
|T20
|Hally Leadbetter
|39
|9
|17
|13
|23
|Andrew Whitworth
|38
|5
|17
|16
|24
|John Elway
|37
|8
|12
|17
|T25
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|35
|10
|16
|9
|T25
|Brian Urlacher
|35
|11
|12
|12
|27
|Chris Harrison
|34
|3
|17
|14
|28
|Michael Pena
|33
|14
|8
|11
|29
|Patrick Peterson
|30
|4
|8
|18
|30
|Robbie Gould
|29
|10
|2
|17
|31
|Dwight Freeney
|27
|0
|7
|20
|32
|Larry Fitzgerald
|26
|9
|6
|11
|33
|Carson Daly
|25
|2
|14
|9
|34
|Matthew Tkachuk
|24
|5
|5
|14
|T35
|Seth Curry
|22
|16
|3
|3
|T35
|John Carlson
|22
|7
|8
|7
|T35
|Aj Hawk
|22
|10
|2
|10
|T38
|Doug Pederson
|21
|7
|5
|9
|T38
|Tony Romo
|21
|6
|2
|13
|40
|Chase Utley
|18
|14
|2
|2
|41
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|16
|3
|9
|4
|42
|Albert Pujols
|15
|2
|5
|8
|43
|Davante Adams
|14
|3
|1
|10
|T44
|Jerome Bettis
|12
|7
|3
|2
|T44
|Chandler Parsons
|12
|5
|-3
|10
|T44
|Trevor Lawrence
|12
|2
|-5
|15
|T47
|Nate Bargatze
|10
|10
|-3
|3
|T47
|Jayson Werth
|10
|6
|1
|3
|T47
|Roger Clemens
|10
|-2
|5
|7
|T50
|David Wells
|8
|1
|5
|2
|T50
|Tj Oshie
|8
|5
|-1
|4
|52
|Jay Bilas
|7
|1
|-2
|8
|T53
|Kyle Lowry
|5
|5
|6
|-6
|T53
|Shane Victorino
|5
|8
|2
|-5
|55
|Mike Vrabel
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|T56
|Marcus Allen
|-2
|-13
|13
|-2
|T56
|Gary Sheffield
|-2
|-9
|1
|6
|58
|Charles Barkley
|-4
|3
|0
|-7
|59
|Bobby Flay
|-5
|-1
|2
|-6
|T60
|Jim Mcmahon
|-7
|-5
|-1
|-1
|T60
|Don Cheadle
|-7
|0
|-11
|4
|62
|Vince Carter
|-8
|-1
|-5
|-2
|63
|Travis Kelce
|-10
|-2
|3
|-11
|T64
|Kyle Juszczyk
|-12
|-6
|-3
|-3
|T64
|Rob Riggle
|-12
|-5
|-7
|0
|T64
|Jerry Rice
|-12
|11
|-33
|10
|67
|Charles Woodson
|-13
|-6
|-11
|4
|68
|Steve Young
|-18
|-6
|-10
|-2
|T69
|Larry The Cable Guy
|-19
|2
|-13
|-8
|T69
|Brian Baumgartner
|-19
|-3
|-13
|-3
|71
|Ray Romano
|-20
|-6
|-10
|-4
|72
|Blake Griffin
|-21
|-15
|-2
|-4
|T73
|Joe Flacco
|-22
|-6
|-9
|-7
|T73
|Joe Theismann
|-22
|-12
|-5
|-5
|T73
|Jason Scheff
|-22
|-17
|-9
|4
|76
|Colin Jost
|-25
|-2
|-15
|-8
|77
|Baker Mayfield
|-26
|-3
|-19
|-4
|78
|Demarcus Ware
|-28
|-3
|-14
|-11
|79
|John O’Hurley
|-29
|-13
|-6
|-10
|80
|Kyle Rudolph
|-30
|-14
|-19
|3
|81
|Rob Mcelhenney
|-35
|-12
|-17
|-6
|82
|Kathryn Tappen
|-40
|-24
|-11
|-5
|83
|Jay Demarcus
|-44
|-17
|-6
|-21
|84
|Mike Golic
|-46
|-15
|-21
|-10
|T85
|The Miz
|-50
|-17
|-18
|-15
|T85
|Miles Teller
|-50
|-19
|-25
|-6
|87
|Jason Kelce
|-51
|-24
|-13
|-14
|88
|Alex Rodriguez
|-59
|-32
|-11
|-16
|89
|Dylan Dreyer
|-64
|-14
|-25
|-25