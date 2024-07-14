2024 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, with the former tennis star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Fish won the celebrity tournament, played under the modified Stableford scoring system, with a four-point win on 83 total points to hold off hockey star Joe Pavelski.

Pavelski finished third last year, while Fish finished second to Steph Curry in 2023. This is Fish's second win in the event.

Annika Sorenstam finished in solo third place on 68 total points in the event.

Fish won the $150,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

2024 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

