2024 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Mardy Fish
The 2024 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, with the former tennis star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Fish won the celebrity tournament, played under the modified Stableford scoring system, with a four-point win on 83 total points to hold off hockey star Joe Pavelski.

Pavelski finished third last year, while Fish finished second to Steph Curry in 2023. This is Fish's second win in the event.

Annika Sorenstam finished in solo third place on 68 total points in the event.

Fish won the $150,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

2024 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL
1 Mardy Fish 83 23 34 26
2 Joe Pavelski 79 21 29 29
3 Annika Sorenstam 68 17 24 27
4 John Smoltz 64 18 17 29
5 Derek Lowe 62 21 21 20
6 Mark Mulder 61 19 23 19
7 Adam Thielen 58 24 21 13
8 Taylor Twellman 52 13 25 14
9 Jake Owen 51 17 17 17
10 Jack Wagner 49 14 21 14
T11 Harrison Smith 48 14 19 15
T11 Derek Carr 48 9 14 25
T13 Ray Allen 47 14 24 9
T13 Austin Reaves 47 11 23 13
15 Aaron Rodgers 46 10 12 24
T16 Tim Brown 45 17 18 10
T16 Joe Mauer 45 17 14 14
T16 Matt Ryan 45 12 13 20
19 Kevin Millar 40 14 11 15
T20 Dell Curry 39 19 10 10
T20 Josh Allen 39 13 14 12
T20 Hally Leadbetter 39 9 17 13
23 Andrew Whitworth 38 5 17 16
24 John Elway 37 8 12 17
T25 Alfonso Ribeiro 35 10 16 9
T25 Brian Urlacher 35 11 12 12
27 Chris Harrison 34 3 17 14
28 Michael Pena 33 14 8 11
29 Patrick Peterson 30 4 8 18
30 Robbie Gould 29 10 2 17
31 Dwight Freeney 27 0 7 20
32 Larry Fitzgerald 26 9 6 11
33 Carson Daly 25 2 14 9
34 Matthew Tkachuk 24 5 5 14
T35 Seth Curry 22 16 3 3
T35 John Carlson 22 7 8 7
T35 Aj Hawk 22 10 2 10
T38 Doug Pederson 21 7 5 9
T38 Tony Romo 21 6 2 13
40 Chase Utley 18 14 2 2
41 Ryan Fitzpatrick 16 3 9 4
42 Albert Pujols 15 2 5 8
43 Davante Adams 14 3 1 10
T44 Jerome Bettis 12 7 3 2
T44 Chandler Parsons 12 5 -3 10
T44 Trevor Lawrence 12 2 -5 15
T47 Nate Bargatze 10 10 -3 3
T47 Jayson Werth 10 6 1 3
T47 Roger Clemens 10 -2 5 7
T50 David Wells 8 1 5 2
T50 Tj Oshie 8 5 -1 4
52 Jay Bilas 7 1 -2 8
T53 Kyle Lowry 5 5 6 -6
T53 Shane Victorino 5 8 2 -5
55 Mike Vrabel 1 4 -3 0
T56 Marcus Allen -2 -13 13 -2
T56 Gary Sheffield -2 -9 1 6
58 Charles Barkley -4 3 0 -7
59 Bobby Flay -5 -1 2 -6
T60 Jim Mcmahon -7 -5 -1 -1
T60 Don Cheadle -7 0 -11 4
62 Vince Carter -8 -1 -5 -2
63 Travis Kelce -10 -2 3 -11
T64 Kyle Juszczyk -12 -6 -3 -3
T64 Rob Riggle -12 -5 -7 0
T64 Jerry Rice -12 11 -33 10
67 Charles Woodson -13 -6 -11 4
68 Steve Young -18 -6 -10 -2
T69 Larry The Cable Guy -19 2 -13 -8
T69 Brian Baumgartner -19 -3 -13 -3
71 Ray Romano -20 -6 -10 -4
72 Blake Griffin -21 -15 -2 -4
T73 Joe Flacco -22 -6 -9 -7
T73 Joe Theismann -22 -12 -5 -5
T73 Jason Scheff -22 -17 -9 4
76 Colin Jost -25 -2 -15 -8
77 Baker Mayfield -26 -3 -19 -4
78 Demarcus Ware -28 -3 -14 -11
79 John O’Hurley -29 -13 -6 -10
80 Kyle Rudolph -30 -14 -19 3
81 Rob Mcelhenney -35 -12 -17 -6
82 Kathryn Tappen -40 -24 -11 -5
83 Jay Demarcus -44 -17 -6 -21
84 Mike Golic -46 -15 -21 -10
T85 The Miz -50 -17 -18 -15
T85 Miles Teller -50 -19 -25 -6
87 Jason Kelce -51 -24 -13 -14
88 Alex Rodriguez -59 -32 -11 -16
89 Dylan Dreyer -64 -14 -25 -25

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

