2024 American Century Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

July 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 American Century Championship purse is set for $750,000, with the winner's share coming in at $150,000 -- with more than 20 percent of the purse going to the winner if they play in the tournament as a professional golfer.

The American Century Championship field is headed by Tony Romo, Steph Curry, Greg Maddux and more.

This celebrity tournament is played at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.

There are three rounds to this tournament, with the field competing under a modified Stableford scoring system. The winner is the player who accumulates the most points at the end of three rounds. A sudden-death playoff will determine any ties after 54 holes of regulation.

Not every player in this field is competing as a professional golfer or accepting payment from the purse based on their finish. A good chunk of the field chooses to play as an amateur golfer under the Rules of Golf, meaning they cannot take payment for their finish. Steph Curry is a prime example of one of those players.

Paying out the purse, then, becomes a bit tricky. Unlike in professional golf tournaments, where amateurs are simply skipped in terms of payouts as though they weren't even competing, the American Century Championship pays players based on their actual finish. So if a player taking money finishes tied for second with a player not taking payment, that player taking money is paid as though they tied for second place instead of getting solo second-place money as would be practice in pro golf tournaments.

Every player accepting money is paid, all the way down to the worst finisher, who earns $1,000.

POSITION MONEY
1 $150,000
2 $70,000
3 $40,000
4 $31,250
5 $25,000
6 $23,125
7 $20,625
8 $16,250
9 $15,000
10 $13,750
11 $12,500
12 $11,875
13 $11,500
14 $11,125
15 $10,938
16 $10,625
17 $10,250
18 $9,625
19 $9,375
20 $9,000
21 $8,750
22 $8,563
23 $8,250
24 $7,938
25 $7,688
26 $7,375
27 $7,094
28 $6,844
29 $6,563
30 $6,250

