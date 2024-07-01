2024 US Senior Open Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming schedule

The 2024 US Senior Open final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday at Newport Country Club, meaning the contenders for the long-running PGA Tour Champions major event run by the USGA has to go on for another day.

The resumption of the final round of the 2024 US Senior Open is set to begin from Rhode Island at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Monday in Florida.

Approximately nine percent of the 71 players that made the 36-hole cut didn't finish their final round on Sunday, and that leaves 60 players from the field to finish anywhere from one to 8 holes to get to the finish.

2024 US Senior Open Monday TV schedule, times, channels

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament, with the resumption of coverage starting from 8 a.m. Eastern time. A total of 60 players remaining in the field have to complete the final round.

Golf Channel will carry the coverage until there is a winner, expected to be around 11 a.m.

2024 US Senior Open streaming schedule: How to watch online on Monday

Golf Channel and NBC Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. NBC coverage airs on the NBC Sports app, as well on NBCSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

All coverage can also be streamed on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.

2024 US Senior Open Monday format

The 2024 US Senior Open will be played to completion of 72 holes. If there is a tie for the lead after 72 holes are played, then US Senior Open playoff format will come into play. The two-hole, aggregate-score playoff will be played until there is a winner, transitioning to a sudden-death playoff in the event of a tie after two holes.