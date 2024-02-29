2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardnes, Fla.

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is 144 players.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is made up of a variety of players, with this full-field event featuring 19 of the top 50 in the world.

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches format

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches format is a 72-hole event. The 132 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with all groups playing together in the same window.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the field and make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group. All players who make the cut compete solely on the South Course for the final two rounds.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points.

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 17, 18, 17 and then 18 repeated, played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.