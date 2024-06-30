2024 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 US Senior Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2024 US Senior Open purse is set for $4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $800,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Open field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

It's the third major event of the new season, with 156 players taking on the Rhod Island host course. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 60 and ties.

This tournament is played at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

The US Senior Open will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $800,000
2 $432,000
3 $255,061
4 $178,788
5 $148,913
6 $132,039
7 $119,039
8 $106,613
9 $96,489
10 $88,627
11 $80,880
12 $74,782
13 $69,682
14 $64,313
15 $59,711
16 $55,876
17 $52,808
18 $49,740
19 $46,672
20 $43,604
21 $40,958
22 $38,311
23 $35,742
24 $33,364
25 $31,293
26 $29,529
27 $28,187
28 $26,998
29 $25,848
30 $24,697
31 $23,547
32 $22,396
33 $21,246
34 $20,210
35 $19,366
36 $18,523
37 $17,717
38 $16,950
39 $16,183
40 $15,416
41 $14,649
42 $13,882
43 $13,115
44 $12,348
45 $11,581
46 $10,891
47 $10,201
48 $9,549
49 $9,165
50 $8,782
51 $8,552
52 $8,360
53 $8,206
54 $8,130
55 $8,053
56 $7,976
57 $7,900
58 $7,823
59 $7,746
60 $7,670

