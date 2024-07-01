2024 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

Bland and Hiroyuki Fujita finished regulation on Monday on 13-under 267, after Bland bogeyed the 72nd hole and Fujita narrowly missed a birdie putt to win the tournament.

In the playoff, the first two-hole, aggregate-score playoff in USGA history, both players made pars on the par-4 10th and par-4 18th. At that point, the playoff became a sudden-death affair played on the par-4 18th.

Bland missed the green right on the third playoff hole and was unable to get up-and-down for par. Fujita left himself a 17-footer for the winning par and could not make it.

On the fourth playoff hole, both players couldn't find the green. However, Fujita's 44-yard pitch came up well short of the hole, while Bland's bunker shot hit the stick and made for a tap-in, tournament-winning par.

Richard Green finished alone in third place on 10-under total, three shots out of the playoff and one shot ahead of fourth-place finisher Steve Stricker.

Bland won the $800,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Bland wins the 14th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour in a major for the second time this season.

The money Bland (were he a PGA Tour Champions member) -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the USGA runs this tournament and made a 36-hole cut to the top 60 players and ties. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks wih the Kaulig Companies Championship.

2024 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

