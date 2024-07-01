2024 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
2024 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

July 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

Bland and Hiroyuki Fujita finished regulation on Monday on 13-under 267, after Bland bogeyed the 72nd hole and Fujita narrowly missed a birdie putt to win the tournament.

In the playoff, the first two-hole, aggregate-score playoff in USGA history, both players made pars on the par-4 10th and par-4 18th. At that point, the playoff became a sudden-death affair played on the par-4 18th.

Bland missed the green right on the third playoff hole and was unable to get up-and-down for par. Fujita left himself a 17-footer for the winning par and could not make it.

On the fourth playoff hole, both players couldn't find the green. However, Fujita's 44-yard pitch came up well short of the hole, while Bland's bunker shot hit the stick and made for a tap-in, tournament-winning par.

Richard Green finished alone in third place on 10-under total, three shots out of the playoff and one shot ahead of fourth-place finisher Steve Stricker.

Bland won the $800,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Bland wins the 14th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour in a major for the second time this season.

The money Bland (were he a PGA Tour Champions member) -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the USGA runs this tournament and made a 36-hole cut to the top 60 players and ties. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks wih the Kaulig Companies Championship.

2024 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Richard Bland -13 68 64 69 66 267 $800,000
P2 Hiroyuki Fujita -13 63 66 67 71 267 $432,000
3 Richard Green -10 63 67 69 71 270 $255,061
4 Steve Stricker -9 66 66 66 73 271 $178,788
T5 Thongchai Jaidee -8 70 67 68 67 272 $140,476
T5 Bob Estes -8 66 70 66 70 272 $140,476
7 Vijay Singh -7 69 68 70 66 273 $119,039
T8 Ernie Els -6 69 71 69 65 274 $97,243
T8 Stephen Ames -6 65 68 73 68 274 $97,243
T8 Paul Stankowski -6 67 67 69 71 274 $97,243
11 Peter Baker -5 67 70 70 68 275 $80,880
T12 Cameron Percy -4 70 65 70 71 276 $67,122
T12 Y.E. Yang -4 70 65 70 71 276 $67,122
T12 Steven Alker -4 71 67 67 71 276 $67,122
T12 Rocco Mediate -4 70 67 67 72 276 $67,122
T16 Alex Cejka -3 66 74 70 67 277 $49,740
T16 Olin Browne -3 72 70 69 66 277 $49,740
T16 Birk Nelson -3 70 68 69 70 277 $49,740
T16 Padraig Harrington -3 66 71 69 71 277 $49,740
T16 Jerry Kelly -3 68 70 67 72 277 $49,740
21 Rob Labritz -2 71 69 68 70 278 $40,958
T22 Craig Barlow -1 66 70 74 69 279 $30,441
T22 Michael Long -1 72 69 70 68 279 $30,441
T22 Joakim Haeggman -1 69 72 69 69 279 $30,441
T22 Jay Haas -1 68 70 72 69 279 $30,441
T22 Ken Duke -1 68 71 73 67 279 $30,441
T22 K.J. Choi -1 70 71 68 70 279 $30,441
T22 Mario Tiziani -1 72 70 71 66 279 $30,441
T22 Justin Leonard -1 67 72 67 73 279 $30,441
T22 Greig Hutcheon -1 68 71 67 73 279 $30,441
T31 Phillip Price E 68 71 73 68 280 $20,429
T31 Doug Barron E 68 68 73 71 280 $20,429
T31 Mark Hensby E 75 63 74 68 280 $20,429
T31 Billy Andrade E 64 74 71 71 280 $20,429
T31 Lee Westwood E 66 71 75 68 280 $20,429
T31 Retief Goosen E 67 67 78 68 280 $20,429
T31 Paul Broadhurst E 66 74 66 74 280 $20,429
T38 Thomas Bjørn 1 68 66 76 71 281 $15,800
T38 Katsumasa Miyamoto 1 71 70 69 71 281 $15,800
T38 Guy Boros 1 71 66 75 69 281 $15,800
T38 Stuart Appleby 1 67 74 71 69 281 $15,800
T42 Will Yanagisawa 2 70 69 72 71 282 $12,003
T42 Darren Clarke 2 69 70 72 71 282 $12,003
T42 Omar Uresti 2 70 66 73 73 282 $12,003
T42 Greg Chalmers 2 72 70 70 70 282 $12,003
T42 Brett Quigley 2 70 68 70 74 282 $12,003
T42 Bernhard Langer 2 70 72 70 70 282 $12,003
T48 Miguel Angel Jiménez 3 71 70 72 70 283 $9,165
T48 Kirk Triplett 3 71 70 73 69 283 $9,165
T48 Kevin Sutherland 3 71 71 72 69 283 $9,165
T51 Phillip Archer 4 68 69 71 76 284 $8,312
T51 Chris Riley 4 71 69 73 71 284 $8,312
T51 Jeff Maggert 4 66 76 72 70 284 $8,312
T51 Mathew Goggin 4 66 73 77 68 284 $8,312
T55 Jim Furyk 5 69 73 69 74 285 $8,015
T55 Eric Axley 5 74 68 72 71 285 $8,015
T57 Michael Wright 6 68 72 73 73 286 $7,670
T57 Michael Jonzon 6 70 71 72 73 286 $7,670
T57 David Morland IV 6 70 70 73 73 286 $7,670
T57 Patrik Sjöland 6 70 72 71 73 286 $7,670
T57 Judd Gibb 6 70 71 73 72 286 $7,670
T57 David Branshaw 6 67 73 75 71 286 $7,670
T57 Kris Blanks 6 70 72 73 71 286 $7,670
T64 Scott Dunlap 7 71 65 73 78 287 $7,248
T64 Brian Gaffney 7 69 72 73 73 287 $7,248
T64 Michael Muehr 7 71 69 75 72 287 $7,248
T64 Jeff Martin 7 70 71 74 72 287 $7,248
68 Fran Quinn 8 68 74 69 77 288 $7,056
69 Bob May 9 70 71 73 75 289 $6,979
70 Kenny Perry 10 71 71 73 75 290 $6,903
71 Chris Hockaday 13 69 72 77 75 293 $6,826

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

