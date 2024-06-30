2024 US Senior Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 US Senior Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2024 US Senior Open prize money payout is from the $4 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of US Senior Open prize pool is at $800,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $432,000. The US Senior Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The US Senior Open field is headed by Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, Richard Bland and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 60 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 US Senior Open from the correct 2024 US Senior Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 800,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 US Senior Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $800,000
2 $432,000
3 $255,061
4 $178,788
5 $148,913
6 $132,039
7 $119,039
8 $106,613
9 $96,489
10 $88,627
11 $80,880
12 $74,782
13 $69,682
14 $64,313
15 $59,711
16 $55,876
17 $52,808
18 $49,740
19 $46,672
20 $43,604
21 $40,958
22 $38,311
23 $35,742
24 $33,364
25 $31,293
26 $29,529
27 $28,187
28 $26,998
29 $25,848
30 $24,697
31 $23,547
32 $22,396
33 $21,246
34 $20,210
35 $19,366
36 $18,523
37 $17,717
38 $16,950
39 $16,183
40 $15,416
41 $14,649
42 $13,882
43 $13,115
44 $12,348
45 $11,581
46 $10,891
47 $10,201
48 $9,549
49 $9,165
50 $8,782
51 $8,552
52 $8,360
53 $8,206
54 $8,130
55 $8,053
56 $7,976
57 $7,900
58 $7,823
59 $7,746
60 $7,670
61 $7,593
62 $7,516
63 $7,439
64 $7,363
65 $7,286
66 $7,209
67 $7,133
68 $7,056
69 $6,979
70 $6,903
71 $6,826

