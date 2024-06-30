2024 Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcel Siem, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy.

Siem won on the DP World Tour for the sixth time in his career, earning the victory in a sudden-death playoff over Tom McKibbin. Siem struggled down the stretch but made a 22-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff tied on 10-under 274 with McKibbin, who teed off three hours before the leaders.

In the playoff, contested on the par-4 18th hole, Siem again made a birdie putt to the same pin from regulation to earn the victory.

Sean Crocker and Jannik De Bruyn finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Siem won the €516,774.24 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Italian Open recap notes

Siem earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 25th completed event of the season.

Siem earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW International Open.

2024 Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

