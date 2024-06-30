2024 Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
2024 Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Marcel Siem Germanys Marcel Siem poses with the trophy after winning the European Tour of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament in Gurgaon on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The 2024 Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcel Siem, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy.

Siem won on the DP World Tour for the sixth time in his career, earning the victory in a sudden-death playoff over Tom McKibbin. Siem struggled down the stretch but made a 22-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff tied on 10-under 274 with McKibbin, who teed off three hours before the leaders.

In the playoff, contested on the par-4 18th hole, Siem again made a birdie putt to the same pin from regulation to earn the victory.

Sean Crocker and Jannik De Bruyn finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Siem won the €516,774.24 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Italian Open recap notes

Siem earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 25th completed event of the season.

Siem earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW International Open.

2024 Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Marcel Siem -10 69 68 66 71 274 €516,774.24
P2 Tom Mckibbin -10 71 70 68 65 274 €334,383.34
T3 Sean Crocker -9 66 71 70 68 275 €171,751.44
T3 Jannik De Bruyn -9 67 67 72 69 275 €171,751.44
T5 Adri Arnaus -8 66 71 70 69 276 €94,113.71
T5 James Nicholas -8 67 70 69 70 276 €94,113.71
T5 Andrea Pavan -8 64 73 69 70 276 €94,113.71
T5 Antoine Rozner -8 69 72 62 73 276 €94,113.71
T5 Shubhankar Sharma -8 68 68 67 73 276 €94,113.71
T10 Dan Bradbury -7 69 68 71 69 277 €45,141.75
T10 Filippo Celli -7 70 68 70 69 277 €45,141.75
T10 Aaron Cockerill -7 66 70 71 70 277 €45,141.75
T10 Gregorio De Leo -7 72 67 66 72 277 €45,141.75
T10 Sam Jones -7 72 68 68 69 277 €45,141.75
T10 Matteo Manassero -7 68 71 69 69 277 €45,141.75
T10 David Micheluzzi -7 70 68 69 70 277 €45,141.75
T10 Lauri Ruuska -7 68 72 66 71 277 €45,141.75
T10 Matthias Schwab -7 71 70 69 67 277 €45,141.75
T10 Brandon Stone -7 68 67 72 70 277 €45,141.75
T10 Gunner Wiebe -7 64 69 73 71 277 €45,141.75
T10 Andrew Wilson -7 68 70 67 72 277 €45,141.75
T22 Ugo Coussaud -6 66 72 69 71 278 €31,614.42
T22 Julien Guerrier -6 70 68 70 70 278 €31,614.42
T22 Ross Mcgowan -6 70 70 71 67 278 €31,614.42
T22 Guido Migliozzi -6 71 70 69 68 278 €31,614.42
T22 Adrian Otaegui -6 66 69 69 74 278 €31,614.42
T22 Richie Ramsay -6 68 69 72 69 278 €31,614.42
T22 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -6 68 70 71 69 278 €31,614.42
T29 Joe Dean -5 68 72 71 68 279 €26,598.67
T29 Ewen Ferguson -5 72 67 67 73 279 €26,598.67
T29 Rikuya Hoshino -5 69 69 72 69 279 €26,598.67
T29 Patrick Reed -5 69 71 70 69 279 €26,598.67
T33 Angel Ayora -4 67 72 69 72 280 €21,177.61
T33 Dylan Frittelli -4 71 68 69 72 280 €21,177.61
T33 Joel Girrbach -4 67 70 68 75 280 €21,177.61
T33 Justin Harding -4 68 72 72 68 280 €21,177.61
T33 Angel Hidalgo -4 69 72 71 68 280 €21,177.61
T33 Andrew Johnston -4 69 68 70 73 280 €21,177.61
T33 Tom Lewis -4 69 70 70 71 280 €21,177.61
T33 Niklas Norgaard -4 70 69 68 73 280 €21,177.61
T33 Tom Vaillant -4 69 68 72 71 280 €21,177.61
T42 Manuel Elvira -3 71 69 71 70 281 €15,807.21
T42 Sebastian Friedrichsen -3 64 71 68 78 281 €15,807.21
T42 Scott Jamieson -3 70 69 72 70 281 €15,807.21
T42 Mikko Korhonen -3 69 68 72 72 281 €15,807.21
T42 Pablo Larrazábal -3 70 71 68 72 281 €15,807.21
T42 Adrien Saddier -3 70 67 69 75 281 €15,807.21
T42 Callum Shinkwin -3 68 69 70 74 281 €15,807.21
T42 Bernd Wiesberger -3 70 70 72 69 281 €15,807.21
T50 Grégory Havret -2 68 71 74 69 282 €11,855.41
T50 Pieter Moolman -2 69 70 69 74 282 €11,855.41
T50 Marco Penge -2 71 70 70 71 282 €11,855.41
T50 Fabrizio Zanotti -2 69 69 69 75 282 €11,855.41
T50 Aron Zemmer -2 69 72 73 68 282 €11,855.41
T55 Thomas Aiken -1 72 69 73 69 283 €9,727.52
T55 Alex Fitzpatrick -1 71 68 74 70 283 €9,727.52
T55 Gavin Green -1 65 73 75 70 283 €9,727.52
T55 Edoardo Molinari -1 69 68 73 73 283 €9,727.52
T55 Jacopo Vecchi Fossa -1 67 73 73 70 283 €9,727.52
T60 Will Enefer E 72 68 71 73 284 €8,511.58
T60 Grant Forrest E 72 69 72 71 284 €8,511.58
T60 Yuto Katsuragawa E 71 70 69 74 284 €8,511.58
T63 Jonas Blixt 1 67 71 75 72 285 €7,447.63
T63 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 1 69 69 79 68 285 €7,447.63
T63 Marcus Kinhult 1 65 70 71 79 285 €7,447.63
T63 Lorenzo Scalise 1 71 70 70 74 285 €7,447.63
T67 Casey Jarvis 2 71 70 73 72 286 €6,535.67
T67 Rikard Karlberg 2 69 71 68 78 286 €6,535.67

