2024 BMW International Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Nacho Elvira, Ryann Fox and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Soren Broholt Lind and Nicolai Von Dellingshausen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW International Open field

PLAYER Kiradech Aphibarnrat Adri Arnaus Angel Ayora Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Haydn Barron Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Thomas Bjørn Jonas Blixt Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Ivan Cantero Alex Cejka Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Prakash Chouhan Tiger Christensen Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Louis De Jager Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Luke Donald Jamie Donaldson Nacho Elvira Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Ryan Fox Sebastian Friedrichsen Stephen Gallacher Nicolo Galletti Sebastian Garcia Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Chase Hanna Justin Harding Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Rasmus Højgaard David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino David Howell Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Miguel Jiménez Kristian Johannessen Andrew Johnston Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Martin Kaymer Frank Kennedy Maximilian Kieffer Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Mikko Korhonen Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Bernhard Langer Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Thriston Lawrence Tom Lewis Haotong Li Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Yannick Malik Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Keita Nakajima Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Niklas Norgaard Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Jeremy Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Thomas Pieters Garrick Porteous Jaco Prinsloo Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Patrick Reed Maximilian Rottluff Benjamin Rusch Lauri Ruuska Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Matti Schmid Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Tom Vaillant Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Paul Waring Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Danny Willett Oliver Wilson Andrew Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 BMW International Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.