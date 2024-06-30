2024 BMW International Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings
2024 BMW International Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ryan Fox
The 2024 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Nacho Elvira, Ryann Fox and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Soren Broholt Lind and Nicolai Von Dellingshausen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW International Open field

PLAYER
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Adri Arnaus
Angel Ayora
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Haydn Barron
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Thomas Bjørn
Jonas Blixt
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Ivan Cantero
Alex Cejka
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Prakash Chouhan
Tiger Christensen
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Louis De Jager
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Luke Donald
Jamie Donaldson
Nacho Elvira
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Ryan Fox
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Stephen Gallacher
Nicolo Galletti
Sebastian Garcia
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Rasmus Højgaard
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Miguel Jiménez
Kristian Johannessen
Andrew Johnston
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Martin Kaymer
Frank Kennedy
Maximilian Kieffer
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Mikko Korhonen
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Bernhard Langer
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Yannick Malik
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Keita Nakajima
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Niklas Norgaard
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Jeremy Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Thomas Pieters
Garrick Porteous
Jaco Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Patrick Reed
Maximilian Rottluff
Benjamin Rusch
Lauri Ruuska
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Danny Willett
Oliver Wilson
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 BMW International Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

